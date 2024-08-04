Highlights The 20 greatest Olympians of all time have been ranked using AI.

Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt deservedly top the charts.

USA athletes dominate the list, while only one athlete representing Team GB makes the final cut.

The Olympic Games have long been a stage for human excellence, where athletes push the limits of possibility and etch their names into the annals of history. From the sprinting legends of the ancient Greeks to the modern-day titans of sport, the quest to determine the greatest Olympians of all time has intrigued fans, historians, and analysts alike.

But in the age of artificial intelligence, where data is easily processed, the answer to such a hot-button question might finally be rewarded for its long-awaited conclusion. GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT for its data-driven opinions on the debate, and the results make for an interesting read. The likes of Simone Biles, Sawao Kato, and Jesse Owens all feature as AI took on several ranking factors to come to a definitive top 20.

Ranking Factors

Total medals won

Career longevity

Records held

Overall career and Olympic legacy

AI has named the 20 greatest Olympic Athletes ever Rank Athlete Sport Nationality Notable achievement 1. Michael Phelps Swimming USA Most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals and 28 total medals. 2. Usain Bolt Athletics Jamaica Dominated sprinting with 8 gold medals and world records in the 100m and 200m. 3. Larisa Latynina Gymnastics Soviet Union Holds 18 Olympic medals (9 gold) and was the most decorated Olympian until Michael Phelps 4. Paavo Nurmi Athletics Finland Won 9 gold medals in distance running from 1920 to 1928 5. Mark Spitz Swimming USA Won 9 gold medals, including 7 at the 1972 Munich Olympics, a record for a single Games at the time. 6. Carl Lewis Athletics USA Secured 9 gold medals across four Olympic Games in sprinting and long jump. 7. Birgit Fischer Canoeing Germany Won 8 gold medals over six different Olympics, spanning 20 years. 8. Nadia Comaneci Gymnastics Romania Scored the first perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and won 5 gold medals. 9. Jesse Owens Athletics USA Won 4 gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, defying racial barriers and making a significant political statement. 10. Teofilo Stevenson Boxing Cuba Won 3 consecutive gold medals in heavyweight boxing (1972, 1976, 1980). 11. Edoardo Mangiarotti Fencing Italy Holds 13 medals (6 gold) across five Olympics, making him the most decorated fencer in Olympic history. 12. Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athletics USA Dominated heptathlon and long jump, winning 6 medals (3 gold) over four Olympics. 13. Michael Johnson Athletics USA Set world records and won 4 gold medals in the 200m, 400m, and relays. 14. Allyson Felix Athletics USA Has 11 medals, making her the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history. 15. Katherine Grainger Rowing UK Won 5 medals (1 gold) in five different Olympics. 16. Ole Einar Bjorndalen Biathlon Norway The most successful winter Olympian with 13 medals (8 gold). 17. Sawao Kato Gymnastics Japan Won 12 medals (8 gold) in three Olympic Games. 18. Marit Bjorgen Cross-country skiing Norway The most decorated Winter Olympian with 15 medals (8 gold). 19. Ireen Wust speed skating Netherlands Has 11 medals (5 gold), making her the most decorated speed skater in Olympic history. 20. Simone Biles Gymnastics USA Her ten Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history, while the third-most successful female Olympian gymnast.

5 Mark Spitz

USA (Swimming)

Mark Spitz is an American former competitive swimmer and nine-time Olympic champion. He was the most successful athlete at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, winning seven gold medals, each in world-record time.

Between 1968 and 1972, Spitz won nine Olympic golds, a silver, and a bronze, in addition to five Pan American golds, 31 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) titles, and eight National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) titles. What's more, Spitz set 35 records during that time, spreading the word on swimming events before it rose to prominence at the Olympic Games, and forging a reputation as a human fish whenever competition time rolled around.

4 Paavo Nurmi

Finland (Athletics)

Nowadays, the names of Mo Farah and Paula Radcliffe may be better known to Olympic fans. However, perhaps nobody in the competition's history has left more of an indelible mark on the long-distance running events than Finland's Paavo Nurmi.

He was called the "Flying Finn" or the "Phantom Finn" because he dominated distance running in the 1920s. Nurmi set 22 official world records at distances between 1,500 metres and 20 kilometres and won nine gold and three silver medals in his 12 events in the Summer Olympic Games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At his peak, Nurmi was undefeated for 121 races at distances from 800 m upwards. Throughout his 14-year career, he remained unbeaten in cross-country events and the 10,000 metres.

3 Larisa Latynina

Soviet Union (Gymnastics)

Between 1956 and 1964, Larisa Latynina won 14 individual Olympic medals and four team medals. She holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals by a gymnast, male or female, with nine, and her total of 18 Olympic medals was a record for 48 years.

She also held the record for individual event medals for over 52 years, winning 14. But perhaps what makes her stand out above others is that she was credited with helping to establish the Soviet Union as a dominant force in gymnastics - a part of society that was given particular attention under Nikita Khrushchev's pragmatic leadership. From the platform she created, the likes of Simone Biles have gone on to thrive.

2 Usain Bolt

Jamaica (Athletics)

In the context of prestige, Usain Bolt - the world's fastest man - could easily top a list of the most famous athletes to ever walk the planet. He is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in the competition's most-watched events, the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay sprints.

Nicknamed "Lightning Bolt", the Jamaican superstar is instantly recognisable from his celebration, too, only adding to his global presence. Clocking at a 100m speed of 9.58s, the track has since just become one minor part of a character who is far larger than life could ever be, as Bolt can now be found producing music, trying his hand in football, and enrolling in various entrepreneurships.

Related 10 Most Dominant Athletes of all Time Named The 10 most dominating athletes of all time have been named.

1 Michael Phelps

USA (Swimming)

The ultimate end goal at the Olympics is to win as many medals as possible. For that reason, it's only right that the athlete with the most tops the charts as the greatest Olympian of all time. Michael Phelps redefined what it means to be a champion between 2000 and 2016, winning a world-record 23 Olympic gold medals and 28 medals in total.

Phelps's international titles and record-breaking performances have earned him the World Swimmer of the Year Award eight times and American Swimmer of the Year Award eleven times, as well as the FINA Swimmer of the Year Award in 2012 and 2016. Every time he jumped into the pool, he left a trail of records and awe, and there may never be another quite like "The Baltimore Bullet."