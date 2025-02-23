The striker role is perhaps the position in British football that has had the largest talent pool of players across generations. This is partly down to the 4-4-2 formation, which has been a cornerstone of British sides until recent recent years, when other philosophies have been introduced into the British game.

This formation utilised two strikers very effectively, with both forwards being able to be used in very different roles for the side. A great example of this would be the legendary Sunderland partnership of Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips, who formed a formidable partnership while attaining two starkly contrasting styles. Quinn was a tall centre forward who could use his body to win aerial duels and hold play up, while Phillips was quicker and more agile, running in behind the backline and clinically finishing chances.

This, of course, was only one style of partnership among many others at the time, with each partnership possessing its unique style based on the pairing up top. This led to many different styles of British styles being born at that time. It's interesting to consider which strikes have been the very best. It's always subjective, which is why it's fascinating to learn what AI thinks about the topic. With that in mind, ChatGPT has ranked the top twenty British strikers of all time.

20 Mark Hateley

Clubs played for: Portsmouth, AC Milan, Monaco, Rangers

Beginning with an English striker who was more of a traditional centre-forward, Mark Hateley was a physical striker who often played as a target man for his sides. Scoring more than 200 goals in club football, Hateley was a deceptively quick forward who was technically proficient and was a clinical finisher inside the penalty area. In his time at Rangers, he managed to win eight consecutive Scottish League titles between the years 1988 and 1996, claiming the SFWA Footballer of the Year and the SPFA Player of the Year awards in the 1993-94 campaign.

AI's justification: "A physical presence in attack, Hateley was a prominent figure in both the English and Scottish leagues, particularly with Rangers."

19 Ian Wright

Clubs played for: Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham United

Next up is another England international and a cherished icon of the English game, Ian Wright, who was an explosive striker with great technical ability and was a top finisher. He scored 185 goals in the Premier League and a further nine in an England jersey despite not making his top-flight debut until he was 27 years old.

Winning an FA Cup and a Premier League title at Arsenal, Wright was the Gunners' top goalscorer for six consecutive seasons. His overall passion for the game and his infectious personality and playstyle made him a fan favourite.

AI's justification: "Known for his sharpness, energy, and passion, Wright became a goal-scoring legend for Arsenal."

18 Tony Cottee

Clubs played for: West Ham United, Everton, Leicester City

Another English selection from the AI, Tony Cottee, is the next player to make this list. Playing during the 1980s and 1990s, Cottee was known for his high-energy style and goal-scoring capabilities. Scoring more than 200 goals across his career for West Ham United, Everton, and Leicester City, he was a prolific forward in front of goal.

Making only seven appearances for England on the international stage, Cottee was unlucky to play during an era of football littered with exceptionally gifted number nines. The only trophy that he was able to lift during his career was a League Cup for Leicester in 2000, partnering Emile Heskey up top for the Foxes in the final.

AI's justification: A consistent and versatile forward, Cottee was one of the most reliable goal scorers in the 1980s and 1990s.

17 Michael Owen

Clubs played for: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United