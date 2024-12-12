Summary Deciding who is the greatest at anything will always involve an emotional attachment.

Using AI takes away the human side of decision-making and allows for a completely logic-based ranking.

GIVEMESPORT asked AI to name the greatest British managers in football history.

Deciding what makes someone the greatest at something is often a tricky task. This is especially the case when it pertains to football, as so many different variables are at play. Is being great defined only by the number of trophies you win? How much of a role does longevity factor in? What about one's influence on the game long after they've called time on their career?

The truth is, every person will have a different answer, which may be clouded by their emotional attachment to certain names. That's why here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken emotions out of the equation and let technology do the work for us. We asked ChatGPT to name the twenty greatest British football managers of all time, and they have delivered with a ranking that may just raise a fair few eyebrows, including the absence of World Cup-winning former England manager Sir Alf Ramsey.

20 Gordon Strachan

6 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Strachan's tenure at Celtic saw considerable domestic success, including multiple league titles. He is highly regarded for his tactical acumen, having led the team through a period of domestic dominance while also making strides in European competitions."

Jamie Carragher once argued that there is something about the Scottish cadence that helps make them imposing managers. So it's no surprise that we start with a Scot in the form of Gordon Strachan. As a player, Strachan won 50 caps for his country and claimed numerous honours while playing for the likes of Aberdeen, Manchester United, and Leeds. While he wasn't quite as successful on the sidelines, he still has six major trophies to his name.

While most of his titles came during his stint at Celtic, the 67-year-old also had notable spells managing Coventry, Southampton, and Middlesbrough. He even took charge of the Scottish national team in what was his last managerial role to date.

19 Harry Redknapp

2 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Redknapp is widely respected for his work at clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, where he won the FA Cup. His ability to revitalize teams, build successful squads, and develop young talent has made him a notable figure in English football."

In terms of notoriety, Harry Redknapp is probably a name that would be considered much higher on the list of the greatest British or English managers of all time. His personality won over plenty of people, hence his success on reality show 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.'

However, in terms of what he actually achieved, there are plenty more options that have come away with more silverware. Some of Redknapp's greatest feats include helping teams survive relegation, but his only winner's medals came during his time at Portsmouth, where he won the second division title in 2003 and the FA Cup in 2008, stopping Manchester United from winning the treble in the process.

18 David Moyes

3 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Moyes made his name at Everton, where he consistently overachieved with limited resources, before later finding success with West Ham United, winning their first trophy in decades. His achievements with Everton, including regular European qualification, earned him a spot among Britain's managerial elite."

A man often ridiculed purely for his disastrous spell at Manchester United, history has proven that what happened to David Moyes at Old Trafford wasn't a one-off, as plenty of others have struggled since. Moyes had earned his stripes at Everton, which helped land him the job of a lifetime at Manchester United.

While it clearly didn't work out and it took the Scot a couple of jobs to once again find his mojo, he eventually did at West Ham United, taking them from a team on the brink of relegation to European champions after winning the UEFA Conference League. The Hammers have struggled in the immediate aftermath of his departure too, emphasizing just how well Moyes had actually done.

17 John Lambie

5 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Lambie is best known for his passionate leadership of Partick Thistle, where he guided the club to a Scottish First Division title. His managerial style and personality endeared him to players and fans alike."

A name that people of a younger generation may not be familiar with, John Lambie was a prominent figure in Scottish football throughout his playing and coaching career. Known for his colourful language and eccentric personality, the cigar-smoking manager found great success with the likes of Hamilton Academical and Partick Thistle.

While he may not have reached the same heights as some others on this list, he has remained an incredibly popular figure in the country since his tragic passing in 2018. His reigns saw him take lesser-known teams into Europe, which was a remarkable achievement in itself.

16 Terry Venables

3 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Venables’ innovative approach to management earned him respect, particularly during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. He also enjoyed success as the England national team’s manager, notably guiding them to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup."

They may never have won Euro '96, but the team that Terry Venables put together for that tournament remains one of the most entertaining and talented in Three Lions history. While others have gotten further since, none have been able to resonate with the country quite as much as Venables' England team.

That period of his career is what the former Leeds United manager is most known for, but the majority of his trophies came in Spain during a stint as Barcelona manager. He also famously won the FA Cup with Tottenham in 1991 in a team that boasted the great Paul Gascoigne.

15 Willie Maley

32 major honours

Chat GPT said: "One of the most successful managers in Scottish football history, Maley laid the groundwork for Celtic’s dominance in Scotland. His remarkable success with Celtic during the early 20th century remains a benchmark for future generations."

A reign that will likely never be replicated in the modern game, Willie Maley was the lifeblood of Celtic for more than 40 years. Having played for the club as a player, he became their manager in 1897 and set about making the Hoops one of the most dominant teams in British football.

All in all, Maley lifted 32 trophies as Celtic manager, comprising league titles and Scottish Cups. The era he was in, and the fact that success was limited to national dominance, likely explains why the AI didn’t rank him higher. Nevertheless, he is a worthy entrant on the list for the pivotal role he played in changing Scottish football forever.

14 Alex McLeish

9 major honours

Chat GPT said: "McLeish is known for his disciplined managerial style, with successful spells at Aberdeen and Rangers, helping to revive Rangers’ fortunes during his tenure."

Alex McLeish achieved most of his success in Scotland while managing Rangers in the mid-2000s. However, he has also led some of England’s most historic clubs, including Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

What McLeish is perhaps most remembered for, though, is pulling off one of the biggest cup final upsets in history back in 2011. The 65-year-old guided an unfancied Birmingham City side to Wembley, where they faced Arsenal in the League Cup final. Despite being relegation candidates, Birmingham managed to steal the trophy thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Obafemi Martins, following a horrendous mix-up at the back for the Gunners. While City were relegated that season and have yet to return to the Premier League, the memories created that day ensure McLeish’s legacy stands the test of time in the Midlands.

13 Craig Brown

1 major honour

Chat GPT said: "Brown managed Scotland to the 1998 World Cup, the last time they participated in the tournament. While his domestic achievements were more modest, his long tenure as Scotland’s manager cemented his place in Scottish football history."

He may not have amassed a trophy-laden career, but fans of Scottish football will forever cherish Craig Brown’s contributions to the national team during the 1990s. Brown successfully guided Scotland to two major tournaments—Euro '96 and the 1998 World Cup.

The Tartan Army has yet to return to the latter competition, meaning that failure to qualify in 2026 will mark over three decades since Scottish fans last saw their country represented on football’s biggest stage. Brown remains a celebrated figure for having guided Scotland to that cherished achievement in the first place.

12 Joe Mercer

7 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Mercer was a key figure in Manchester City’s rise to prominence, steering the club to multiple league titles and domestic cup wins in the 1960s. He was also a respected figure in the development of the modern managerial role."

Before Pep Guardiola transformed Manchester City into one of the greatest teams world football has ever seen, the Citizens rose to prominence under the leadership of Joe Mercer. This resurgence allowed City to step out of the shadow of their Trafford-based neighbours and establish themselves at the pinnacle of English football.

While Manchester was dominated by the red of the Busby Babes during the 1950s and 1960s, Mercer’s City claimed some of the biggest domestic honours in the late 1960s. Many fans remember Manchester United lifting the European Cup in 1968, but fewer recall that City were crowned English champions that same year. Under Mercer's guidance, they followed up with an FA Cup triumph the following season, marking a golden era for the blue half of Manchester.

11 Bill Shankly

10 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Shankly’s legacy lies in his transformation of Liverpool FC, establishing the club as a major force in English and European football. His emphasis on team spirit and professionalism laid the foundation for the club’s future success."

Just missing out on ChatGPT's top 10 is a man immortalised with a statue outside Anfield. Before Bob Paisley turned Merseyside into a European footballing powerhouse, Bill Shankly was busy laying the foundations for Liverpool's future success.

Shankly made his mark as Huddersfield Town's manager before being appointed Liverpool boss in 1959. Over the next 15 years, he transformed the Reds into a dominant force in English football. Under his leadership, Liverpool secured three First Division titles, four Community Shields, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Cup. In 2019, France Football ranked Shankly as the 10th greatest manager of all time, suggesting the AI might have underestimated his impact with this placing.

10 Martin O'Neill

9 major honours

Chat GPT said: "O’Neill’s managerial career was highlighted by his success at Celtic, where he led the club to multiple Scottish league titles and European success in the UEFA Cup, all while transforming Celtic into a force in Europe."

A two-time European Cup winner as a player, the soft-spoken Irishman Martin O'Neill may not have reached the same heights as a manager but still carved out an impressive career on the touchline. Hugely successful during his time at Celtic, O'Neill also brought silverware to Leicester City, winning two League Cups in the space of four years.

O'Neill also did a commendable job at Aston Villa, turning the Villans into a team that were, at one point in time, a genuine threat to the established top four. While he has since transitioned into a new role as a radio pundit, his achievements cannot be understated.

9 Walter Smith

21 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Smith is one of Scotland’s most successful managers, particularly with Rangers, where he led the club to domestic dominance. His tenure at Rangers marked the club's return to the top, and he’s widely respected for his tactical discipline and consistency."

A bona fide Rangers legend, all 21 of the trophies that Walter Smith won in his distinguished career came during his spells in Glasgow. Known as the Bear among his players, Smith won all there was to win domestically and also came agonisingly close to bringing European glory to Ibrox when he led his side to the final of the UEFA Cup in 2008.

Smith also had a stint as the national team manager for a little over two years before returning to the club where he made his name. His last act in football before his passing was being made President of Rangers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walter Smith was Manchester United's assistant manager between March and May 2004.

8 George Graham

8 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Graham is known for his strong defensive philosophy and his ability to build successful teams. He led Arsenal to two league titles and a European trophy, while his disciplined, tactical approach revolutionized how teams approached defense in England."

Before Arsène Wenger came in and firmly cemented himself as Arsenal's greatest ever manager, there was George Graham. What makes the famous Scot's achievements at Highbury all the more impressive is that he had to topple a Liverpool side that was arguably the most dominant the country had ever seen in the process.

The 1988/89 First Division title is perhaps the pinnacle of Graham's legendary reign. Having to go to Anfield and win by a two-goal margin to secure the title from the hosts' grasp, the Gunners did exactly that. Incredibly, though, his last trophy came as Tottenham manager when he won the League Cup in 1999.

7 Bobby Robson

14 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Robson was a highly respected tactician with a successful career at Ipswich Town, where he won the UEFA Cup, and later with the England national team. His influence on English football was profound, particularly in terms of his tactical innovations and leadership."

One of the most beloved men in English football history. A smile that could make even the coldest warm up. The way in which Bobby Robson's former players have spoken about his greatness both prior to and after his sad death tells you everything you need to know about how revered he was.

What is most incredible about Robson's resume is how widespread it is. Most British managers stay on British soil for most of their career. Robson won trophies in the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain as well as in his homeland. He also scouted some of the very best players in the game, including unearthing Ronaldo Nazario.

6 Kenny Dalglish

12 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Dalglish enjoyed immense success both as a player and manager at Liverpool. He helped build a dynasty, especially in the 1980s, and was instrumental in Liverpool’s European and domestic dominance during that period."

A Ballon d'Or runner-up in 1983, 'King' Kenny Dalglish was almost just as effective as a manager in his pomp as he was as a player. The iconic Scotsman had already written his name into Liverpool folklore by the time he had coached them to three First Division titles and two FA Cups.

A more impressive feat was how he took a Blackburn Rovers side, one admittedly that had plenty of wealthy backing, and guided them to one of the more unlikely Premier League titles, stopping Manchester United from achieving a three-peat. Even when he made a brief return to Liverpool in 2010 to manage a team that was well below par, Dalglish still brought silverware in the form of the 2012 League Cup.

5 Bob Paisley

20 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Paisley is one of the most successful managers in European football history. Under his leadership, Liverpool dominated both English and European football in the 1970s and 1980s. He remains one of the best managers to have worked in British football."

Dalglish had to take the reins from arguably the greatest Liverpool manager there has ever been, and from a man with whom he had managed to achieve incredible things on the pitch. The top five begins with the great Bob Paisley, who won a grand total of twenty major honours just at Anfield.

His trophy cabinet includes six league titles, three European Cups, a UEFA Cup and three League Cups. The only thing possibly missing is an FA Cup triumph, but when you are storming to success on every other front, it hardly matters. Some may argue he deserves to be higher, but ChatGPT had a very tough selection at the top to pick from.

4 Brian Clough

10 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Clough’s remarkable achievement with Nottingham Forest, winning back-to-back European Cups, is one of the greatest managerial feats in history. His ability to inspire teams and manage players made him a giant of English football, especially at Forest."

In many people's eyes, Brian Clough is the greatest English manager to never hold the England job. It's easy to understand why. The Nottingham Forest and Derby icon was never one to avoid controversy. Whether it be comments about chairmen or some of his fiercest rivals, he certainly wouldn't mince his words, which would have made him a headache for the FA.

Yet you can't argue with the success he achieved. He took two teams, Derby and Forest, and turned them into the best teams in the country. His short stint at Leeds was destined to be a failure given his issues with the club and former manager Don Revie, but aside from that, the man-management genius had a glittering time after his playing days were cut short due to injuries.

3 Matt Busby

13 major honours

Chat GPT said: "Busby built one of the most influential teams in British football history, rebuilding Manchester United after the Munich air disaster. His emphasis on youth development, particularly the 'Busby Babes', set the foundation for the club’s success in subsequent decades."

It is no easy feat to create two of the best teams across two different eras. Some of the very best in the business have tried to do this and failed. But to do so in the circumstances that Sir Matt Busby had to is all the more awe-inspiring. Busby had put his faith in the budding young talent at Manchester United - heralded the 'Busby Babes.' Led by Duncan Edwards, United had already taken England by storm and looked set to do the same in Europe when disaster struck.

The Munich Air Disaster took the lives of eight first-team players, including the aforementioned Edwards and captain Roger Byrne. Busby himself was fortunate to survive, and it took him time before he was physically and mentally ready to get back in the hot seat. When he did, though, he built an even better team with the likes of the 'Holy Trinity'—Bobby Charlton, Dennis Law, and George Best. The journey culminated in a European Cup win a decade after the disaster in one of the most emotional victories ever seen.

2 Jock Stein

26 major trophies