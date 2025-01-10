There is nothing quite like sport. Watching the very best athletes compete against each other in their field to win medals, trophies, titles is a feeling that is very difficult to both contain and describe.

Difficult to break into, and even more difficult to get to - and stay - at the top, these 20 male athletes have been highlighted by Artificial Intelligence's ChatGPT as some of the greatest athletes within their respective sports.

From basketball royalty to some of the most well-recognized football players to Formula 1 drivers past and present, this list is full of star names that have put their blood, sweat and tears into being the very best they can be. Now, let's see what AI came up with.

20 Shaquille O'Neal

Basketball

What ChatGPT said: "O'Neal was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, both offensively and defensively, with a unique blend of size, strength, and agility. Shaq became an entertainer, businessman, and cultural figure with widespread influence outside of basketball."

Shaquille O'Neal was a monster athlete in the NBA in the 1990s and 2000s. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing 325lbs, the first overall pick in the 1992 draft went on to win four NBA titles, three Finals MVP awards and one regular season MVP award, and in the 1999/00 season, he did all three at once.

O'Neal also has the 10th-most playoff wins of all time with 129 in his career, saw his jersey retired by three different teams (Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic), and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

19 Bjorn Borg

Tennis

What ChatGPT said: "Borg's dominance on the tennis court, especially at Wimbledon, helped elevate the prestige of the sport during the 1970s. Borg’s calm demeanor and intense rivalry with John McEnroe brought tennis into the mainstream, and his image remains iconic."

There is little uncertainty that Bjorn Borg is one of the greatest male tennis players of all time. However, for him to be one of two tennis stars to feature on this list, and the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both omitted, seems unjust.

The Swede would win 11 Grand Slam titles - six at the French Open and five at Wimbledon - over the course of his career, but there could have been so many more, with him retiring at 26-years-old, which was arguably at the start of his prime. He later stated that he wanted a life away from the sport due to the attention he received, and that he no longer had the desire to practice and compete every day.

18 Zinedine Zidane

What ChatGPT said: "Zidane’s elegance and skill on the ball, along with his leadership, made him one of the greatest midfielders in football history. Zidane is revered not only as a player but as a manager, becoming one of the most influential figures in football globally."

Zinedine Zidane is one of the most technically gifted footballers of all time, and showcased effortless skill and technique from central midfield, spending the majority of his career with both Juventus and Real Madrid.

Winning 11 club trophies and the 1998 World Cup with France, Zidane finished his career having found the back of the net 156 times, two of which came in the 1998 World Cup Final against Brazil. However, he is perhaps remembered more for his outburst in the 2006 final, where, in his last ever professional game, he was brandished with a red card after a headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi.

17 Jim Brown

What ChatGPT said: "Jim Brown dominated the NFL in the 1950s and 1960s and is regarded as one of the best players to ever play the sport. Brown’s impact on civil rights and his influence off the field helped shape American sports and culture."

It comes as somewhat of a surprise to see Jim Brown as the only representative of the NFL on this list when you have the likes of Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowl rings, omitted.

Nonetheless, Brown finished his nine-season career making it to the Pro Bowl on all nine occasions, winning the MVP award three times as a running back - virtually unheard of nowadays with the award dominated by quarterbacks - and winning an NFL championship in 1964 with the Cleveland Browns. He also led the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons, showcasing just how dominant he was, not only in his position, but in the sport at the time.

16 Alain Prost

Formula 1

What ChatGPT said: "Prost is regarded as one of the best and most consistent drivers in F1 history, known for his intelligence and racecraft. Prost’s success in Formula 1 and his rivalry with Ayrton Senna made him an iconic figure in motorsport."

Alain Prost was in the era of Formula 1 which was full of stars, such as Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Nelson Piquet. Altogether, they were known as the "Gang of Four", a term coined when they were all competing for the 1986 title, which went down to the very final race of the season. The Frenchman would be the eventual winner, winning by just two points from Mansell in second.

Prost had a decorated career in which he won four World Drivers' Championships, securing 51 wins from 199 race appearances, 106 podiums and 33 pole positions, and finished his career as one of the greatest European drivers in the sport's history.

15 Roger Federer

Tennis

What ChatGPT said: "Federer is known for his elegant playing style and sustained dominance over a career that spanned nearly two decades. Federer’s influence extended beyond tennis, as he became a global ambassador for the sport and a figure in the worlds of fashion and business."

There is an argument to be made that Roger Federer could be the greatest male tennis player of all time, being just one of three players to win 20 or more Grand Slam titles.

Having won Wimbledon eight times in his career, the Swiss pro holds the record for most men's singles titles won on the iconic British grass. Furthermore, in over 1,500 professional matches, he ended his career having won 82 percent of them, showcasing that he is truly one of a kind.

14 Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1

What ChatGPT said: "Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers ever, with an unmatched combination of consistency and skill. Beyond racing, Hamilton has used his platform to advocate for racial equality and environmental causes, becoming a significant cultural figure."

Tied with Michael Schumacher for the most Formula 1 World Championships of all time - seven - Sir Lewis Hamilton is also the holder of a plethora of other records, including the most race wins, most pole positions, and most podiums.

But having made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, Hamilton is on the prowl for his eighth world title, as he seeks to build upon his 105 wins, 202 podiums and 104 poles in the sport.

13 Michael Phelps

Swimming

What ChatGPT said: "Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time, dominating his sport across five Olympics. His record-breaking career made him a global ambassador for the Olympics and swimming, inspiring generations of athletes."

Michael Phelps is indeed still the most decorated Olympian of all time, having won 28 medals, 23 of which were gold in his stellar career in the pool. This has seen AI also rank him No. 1 overall in its estimation of the greatest Olympic Athletes in history, having been on centre stage at five Olympic Games between 2000 and 2016.

He didn't just perform on the biggest stage for his sport though. He was consistently consistent, and as such, won the American Swimmer of the Year award 11 times, and the World Swimmer of the Year award eight times - something no other swimmer has yet achieved.

12 Manny Pacquiao

Boxing

What ChatGPT said: "Pacquiao’s remarkable ability to compete across weight classes has earned him a spot among the best boxers ever. Pacquiao’s success in the ring and his political career in the Philippines made him a national hero and global icon."

Manny Pacquiao's 62 wins - 39 from knockouts - from 72 total bouts sees him recognised as the most decorated boxer of all time, and is also the only eight-division world champion the sport has ever had.

Having won the welterweight world title in 2019 at the age of 40, he became the only boxer to have ever held world championships across four separate decades, from the 1990s, all the way through to the 2020s.

11 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Basketball

What ChatGPT said: "Abdul-Jabbar’s mastery of the skyhook and his longevity made him one of the best basketball players in history. Known for his activism and social justice efforts, Kareem also became a prominent figure in cultural and educational fields."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spent 20 seasons plying his trade in the NBA, in which he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers, winning a total of six championships to go with his six regular-season MVPs and two Finals MVPs. The 19-time All-Star was in his prime during the 1970s and into the 1980s, where he was part of the 'Showtime Lakers', which dominated the league as one of the greatest dynasties to grace the sport.

Hanging up his sneakers for good in 1989, the top-three Laker of all time ended his career as the league's all-time leading scorer, amassing 38,387 points - a record which would stand until 2023.

10 Babe Ruth

Baseball

What ChatGPT said: "Ruth transformed baseball with his home-run-hitting ability and charismatic personality. He became a cultural icon of the early 20th century, symbolizing the American spirit and the golden age of baseball."

Babe Ruth is one of the most recognisable names in all of baseball, despite having tragically passed away over 75 years ago at the tender age of 53. Playing in Major League Baseball for 22 years from 1914 to 1935 for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, the Hall of Famer ended his career with 714 home runs, 2,873 hits and 2,214 RBIs.

9 Jack Nicklaus

Golf

What ChatGPT said: "Nicklaus is often regarded as the greatest golfer of all time, with a career marked by consistency and success in major tournaments. Nicklaus helped popularize golf and remains an influential figure in the sport, through his course designs and charitable efforts."

Jack Nicklaus is the first of two golf legends to make their way onto this list and is the most decorated golfer in the sport's history, having won a record 18 majors during his 73 PGA Tour wins. Six of those wins came from the Masters. He also won five PGA Championships, four US Opens and four Opens.

Out on the course from the 1960s through to the mid-1980s, he was widely known for his consistent performances, but once his playing career was all wrapped up, he went on to become a course designer, forming his own company, Nicklaus Design, which is now one of the largest - and most recognisable - across the globe.

8 Wayne Gretzsky

Ice Hockey

What ChatGPT said: "Often called "The Great One," Gretzky’s brilliance on the ice transformed the game of hockey. He is widely credited with raising the profile of hockey in North America and globally, becoming a cultural icon in the process."

Despite hanging up his skates in 1999, Wayne Gretzsky is still considered one of the greatest ice hockey players to ever step out onto the rink, and is the only player to have seen his iconic number 99 jersey retired across the entire league.

The Hall of Famer spent most of his career with the Edmonton Oilers before spells with the Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. But his scoring record of 894 NHL goals has stood on its own since his retirement, and it never looked as though it would be broken. However, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is fast closing in on the record, and could yet break it before the 2024/25 season comes to a conclusion, which could well spark a debate about whom the ice hockey GOAT is.

7 LeBron James

Basketball

What ChatGPT said: "LeBron’s combination of basketball IQ, physicality, and leadership has defined his career as one of the best in NBA history. Off the court, LeBron has used his platform for activism, social justice, and philanthropy, making him a global role model."

What LeBron James has accomplished in his professional basketball career is insurmountable and scarcely hard to believe. Entering the NBA in 2003 with what felt like the weight of the world (of expectation) on his shoulders, the kid from Akron, Ohio would send shockwaves around the league from his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now 40-years-old, and playing in his 22nd season, the 20-time All-Star is still putting up unprecedented numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists, and is coming off the back of a 2024 summer which resulted in Olympic gold medal glory. With four championships, four MVPs and an NBA Cup to his name, he is now recognised as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and has even taken to the court with his son, Bronny James, in what is a league-first.

6 Cristiano Ronaldo

What ChatGPT said: "Ronaldo’s remarkable consistency and athleticism over multiple decades have solidified him as one of the greatest ever. His worldwide appeal has made him one of the most recognizable athletes in any sport, with massive influence beyond football."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 33 individual awards throughout his footballing career - second only to that of his long-time rival Lionel Messi (53), who ChatGPT has omitted from this list entirely, including five Ballon d'Ors.

Widely hailed as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has amassed over 900 career goals for club and country, winning a further 33 trophies, including the 2016 European Championship and five Champions Leagues, making him one of the most decorated of all time.

5 Tiger Woods

Golf

What ChatGPT said: "Woods is credited with revitalizing golf, bringing new fans and commercializing the sport. Beyond his golfing achievements, Tiger became a global icon in sports and business."

Tiger Woods burst onto the scene of the Masters as a teenager at 19-years-old, and it would take him just two years later to win the tournament, making him the youngest-ever winner.

He would quickly ascend to world number one in virtually no time at all, and attracted a celebrity status that no other golfer ever had before. As of the beginning of 2025, Woods has 82 PGA Tour wins, five Masters wins, four PGA Championships, three US Opens and three Open Championships, with him still playing at the age of 49.

4 Usain Bolt

Track Athletics

What ChatGPT said: "Bolt redefined sprinting and became the face of athletics worldwide. His charismatic personality and unbeatable speed made him an icon of global sports."

Usain Bolt is the fastest man in history - based on his world-record 100m and 200m sprint times anyway, where he registered a time of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, respectively.

The Jamaican sprinter was the poster boy of the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, where he became a triple Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m individual events, whilst he also helped Jamaica claim gold in the 4x100m relay in 2012 and 2016. Bolt had been part of the team that won that event in 2008, but the entire team was stripped of the medal after his teammate tested positive for doping.

Nonetheless, that does not detract from his sporting achievements, and has barely tainted his legacy, if at all.