Britain has been lucky to produce countless great defenders in football history. From Bobby Moore to John Terry and Gary Neville to Ashley Cole, each position in the backline has been occupied by a legend.

This has made picking the very best defenders a thankless job, not least because comparing players across different eras can be very problematic. The expectations of full-backs and centre-backs today is significantly different to ten years ago, let alone half a century.

But to make it easier and take subjectivity out of the debate, GIVEMESPORT tasked ChatGPT with selecting the 14 greatest defenders of all time from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

14 Sol Campbell

England

What ChatGPT said: "Campbell was a key player in Arsenal’s "Invincibles" season, known for his strength, pace, and leadership. He also played a significant role for Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth."

A 20-year Premier League and 11-year international career has cemented Sol Campbell’s place as one of the greatest British defenders in history. He had spent nine years at Spurs, and was well on his way to becoming a club legend, if he was not already, but controversially joined their bitter rivals Arsenal on a free transfer, a move that has left him hated on the white side of North London. In 195 appearances, he won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Gunners. His individual efforts were also recognised, with three appearances in the PFA Team of the Year awards.

13 Willie Woodburn

Scotland

What ChatGPT said: "Woodburn was a tough, reliable defender for Rangers in the 1940s and 1950s. Known for his strong, uncompromising defending, he was a key figure in their successes."

Willie Woodburn was a Scottish centre-back who made 24 international appearances for his country between 1947 and 1952. He enjoyed a trophy-laden career, spending 17 years with Rangers. In Glasgow, he collected an incredible 29 trophies, including four league titles, four Scottish Cups and a pair of League Cups. His career ended shamefully as he received a lifetime ban for a headbutt, the last player to have received such punishment for indiscipline. This came following previous instances of violent conduct which resulted in multi-week bans. However, it was later rescinded, after his playing career was over. He is a member of both the Scottish Football and Rangers Hall of Fame.

12 Steve Bruce

England

What ChatGPT said: "A reliable centre-back who was pivotal in Manchester United’s early Premier League successes, Bruce was known for his aerial ability and leadership."

Steve Bruce was a tough-tackling and old-fashioned centre-back. His best days were spent at Manchester United, where he played between 1987 and 1996, and enjoyed a stint as captain at Old Trafford. It was an incredibly successful period where, under Sir Alex Ferguson, they won three league titles, three FA Cups, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. While Bruce was not blessed with pace or noteworthy technical ability, his grit, resolve and ability in the air certainly made up for it. During his time at United, he scored 50 goals in 411 appearances, highlighting the great threat he posed in the opposition box.

11 Gary Pallister

England

What ChatGPT said: "Pallister was a key figure in Manchester United’s defence during their early Premier League dominance, known for his strength and composure."

Another member of the Manchester United defence of the 90s, Gary Pallister enjoyed a 17-year playing career that both started and ended in Middlesbrough. Pallister won plenty of silverware in his time, all coming in the red of United. He was part of the backline which won four Premier League titles, three FA Cups, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup, forming a collosal partnership with Bruce. His impact on his side did not go unnoticed, as he was recognised by his peers following the 1991-92 season, winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year. He was also named to seven different PFA Teams of the Year.

10 Frank McLintock

Scotland

What ChatGPT said: "McLintock captained Arsenal to an FA Cup and First Division title double in 1971. He was known for his leadership and combative defending."

Frank McLintock had an underwhelming international career, with just nine caps for Scotland, but commanded respect from both teammates and opponents. Most of his success came at Arsenal in the late 60s and early 70s, where he played a key part in helping bring the Gunners from midtable to the summit. Before captaining them to a league and cup double, McLintock led the side to their first ever European trophy, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1970. His league career saw him make 675 appearances, scoring 59 goals. He has also been inducted into both the English and Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Read More: 12 Greatest British Players in Football History [Ranked]

9 Jack Charlton

England

What ChatGPT said: "Charlton was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team. Known for his aerial prowess and leadership, he was a stalwart for Leeds United throughout his career."

Jack Charlton, the older brother of Sir Bobby, had an excellent career, playing for 21 years at Leeds United. He was also a member of the 1966 World Cup winning team for England, a mainstay in defence alongside Bobby Moore. Charlton earned 35 caps for his country, scoring six goals. The Leeds legend helped the club win their first ever First Division title in the 1968-69 season, in which they lost just two games. He also added an FA Cup to his trophy cabinet three years later and is regarded as one of the hardest men in British football.

8 Alan Hansen

Scotland

What ChatGPT said: "Hansen was one of Liverpool’s most elegant defenders, known for his composure on the ball and defensive intelligence. He was key to Liverpool’s dominance during the 1980s."

Alan Hansen represented Liverpool for 14 years of his 18-year career, forming a formidable duo alongside Mark Lawrenson. He was a well-rounded defender, with a great ability to read the game and build up from the back. His excellent vision meant he had a great knack for avoiding fouls, making mistakes rare. Hansen helped lead the Reds in a dominant era in which they won eight First Division titles and three European Cups. He also won two FA Cups and four League Cups in what was a decorated career. Internationally, he represented Scotland on 26 occasions.

7 Phil Neal

England

What ChatGPT said: "A key figure in Liverpool's defence during the 1970s and 1980s, Neal was a solid, dependable right-back known for his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively."

Phil Neal is one of the most successful English players of all time, with several trophies in his cabinet. He contributed to eight First Division titles, four European Cups, and four League Cups with Liverpool. Not only was Neal blessed with consistency and longevity, but his durability was also a key asset. He holds a club record for the most consecutive league games played, with 366, between December 1974 and September 1983. He represented England 50 times, over the course of eight years, scoring five goals. Throughout his career, he made over 700 league appearances for three different clubs.

6 Tony Adams

England

What ChatGPT said: "Adams was known for his leadership and tough tackling. A true Arsenal legend, he captained the club for many years and was instrumental in their 1998 and 2004 title wins."

Tony Adams was a strong leader in his playing days, captaining both club and country. He had a decorated club career, leading Arsenal to two First Division titles and two Premier League titles, in addition to three FA Cups and a Cup Winners’ Cup. North London is where he spent his entire career, earning the nickname 'Mr Arsenal'. His defensive prowess saw him earn a place in both the English and Premier League Hall of Fame. First and foremost a physical, no-nonsense defender, Adams also developed the technical side of his game under Arsène Wenger.

5 Ashley Cole

England

What ChatGPT said: "One of the best left-backs of his generation, Cole was known for his pace, tackling, and ability to support the attack. He was a key player for both Arsenal and Chelsea."

For club and country, Ashley Cole was an ever-reliable figure down the left flank. He was the embodiment of the modern fullback before they were popular, just as confident in attack as in defence. Starting his Premier League career with Arsenal, Cole won three FA Cups and two titles, the second of which was the ‘Invincible’ side. He went on to join London rivals Chelsea before the 2006-07 season, a move he certainly did not go on to regret, despite Gunners fans' criticisms of him leaving for money. Cole’s trophy count increased, including a further league title, in addition to four FA Cups and a Champions League.

4 John Terry

England

Getty

What ChatGPT said: "Terry was the rock of Chelsea’s defence for many years, known for his leadership, aerial dominance, and ability to read the game. He captained both Chelsea and England."

John Terry is not only one of the best defenders of his generation, but also one of the best leaders for club and country. Terry was a rock at the back, and despite his lack of pace, he was able to keep up with the best of them due to his high defensive IQ. Although not shy of controversy throughout his career, he led his beloved Chelsea to several accolades, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012. Terry was also a mainstay in the historic Chelsea backline that conceded just 15 goals in the 2004-05 season under José Mourinho, which is a Premier League record.

3 Gary Neville

England

What ChatGPT said: "A mainstay in the Manchester United defence for years, Neville was known for his consistency, leadership, and commitment to his club. He was a reliable right-back and a vital part of United’s dominance in the 1990s and 2000s."

Arguably the greatest right-back in Premier League history, Gary Neville has earned his place in the top three, according to AI. In the late 90s and 00s, he was an aggressive, hard-tackling professional, and had great tactical intelligence under Sir Alex Ferguson. He spent his entire career with United, eventually retiring as a club legend after serving as captain during the latter years of his tenure. With eight Premier League titles, he ranks third-highest for most medals in league history, behind his former teammates Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Internationally, he was a regular for England, making 85 appearances.

2 Billy Wright

England

What ChatGPT said: "The first player to earn 100 international caps, Wright was known for his leadership, discipline, and defensive intelligence. He captained both England and Wolverhampton Wanderers."

Billy Wright is among the oldest players on this list, having played for Wolves between 1939 and 1959. He also stayed with the club for his entire career, winning the First Division title three times and an FA Cup. Wright is one of the most historic England players, having reached 105 caps and scored three goals. He was the first-ever player to earn 100 caps for the country, captaining them a record 90 times, including during three World Cup campaigns (1950, 1954, 1958). Rarely injured, he only missed 31 club games in the final decade of his career before retirement in 1959.

1 Bobby Moore

England

What ChatGPT said: "Widely regarded as the best British defender in history, Moore captained England to their 1966 World Cup victory. His ability to read the game and calmness under pressure were legendary."

Few can argue with Bobby Moore’s ranking at the top of this list, given his major role as England captain and leading them to their only World Cup win in 1966. He was always destined for international success, captaining the side for the first time at 22 years old. Appearing 108 times in total for England, he is their highest-capped defender. Moore was a stalwart for West Ham, where he played for 16 years. With the Hammers, he won an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. The footballing icon was also the runner-up for the 1970 Ballon d'Or award, losing out to winner Gerd Müller.

All statistics courtesy of the TransferMarkt - accurate as of 27/01/2025.