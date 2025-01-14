The role that fans at a football stadium play and their impact on the teams that are playing in front of them cannot be understated. That is why home advantage has proved so important over the years, such as in European competitions like the Champions League and Europa League, where there are two-legged ties, or if a country is hosting an international tournament such as the World Cup.

The home fans can also dictate the tempo of matches, which could be crucial for teams who may be battling for a domestic league title, while they could be the difference-maker in whether clubs can successfully fend off dreaded relegation.

Some stadiums are designed, and built, with generating - and amplifying - a raucous atmosphere in mind. Whether that be the design of the stands, such as one large single-tiered stand, or trying to keep in the sounds of the fans with a retractable roof. Some have housed such historical games in their lifetime that they have become memorable, and turned into profitable tourist attractions.

With so many historic stadiums all over the globe, GIVEMESPORT tasked Artificial Intelligence - ChatGPT - to generate a list of the 10 best stadiums in football history, and this is what it has come up with.

10 Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund, Germany)

Capacity: 81,365

What ChatGPT said: "Known for its passionate fans and the "Yellow Wall," Borussia Dortmund’s home is revered for its electrifying atmosphere."

The home of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park houses the single-tiered "Yellow Wall", which is renowned for bringing the ultimate atmosphere, so much so that it is considered one of the best in the world. With a capacity surpassing 81,000, one can expect to see the stadium filled to that capacity week in-week out, with detailed tifos to match.

On a European night, there really is nothing like the atmosphere there, with pundit Jamie Carragher even desperate to get in and amongst it in a Champions League match during the 2023/24 season, whilst former manager Jurgen Klopp once said: "You come out and the stadium explodes: out of the darkness and into the light," summing it up perfectly.

9 Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

Capacity: 75,024

What ChatGPT said: "A modern architectural marvel, its luminous facade and home to Bayern Munich make it one of the most visually stunning stadiums in the world."

The only other German stadium to make ChatGPT's list, the Allianz Arena - home of Bayern Munich - is far newer than its rival, having opened its doors in 2005. With its curved shape, the exterior is known to be brightly lit, which makes for tremendous viewing, especially at night.

Whilst it was designed to purely be a football stadium, and was used in the 2006 World Cup and 2024 European Championships, it has since housed other sporting events, including the NFL as part of its International Series.

8 San Siro / Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Milan, Italy)

Capacity: 75, 817

What ChatGPT said: "Shared by AC Milan and Inter Milan, this historic stadium has hosted countless memorable Serie A and Champions League matches."

Like that of Signal Iduna Park, the San Siro in the heart of Milan is known for its atmosphere in both Serie A and on European nights. Albeit an aging stadium, that doesn't discount the fact that it is also one of the most revered in world football, and is not short of usage either as it is shared by two Italian juggernauts in AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Furthermore, the San Siro is also one of the most aesthetically striking stadiums, despite its concrete make-up, and is a must-see on a football fan's bucket list. However, there may not be too long left to see it, with talks of a potential move away from the ground in favour of a more modern look and feel for its two Italian giants.

7 Anfield (Liverpool, England)

Capacity: 61,276

What ChatGPT said: "Famed for its electric atmosphere and the anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone," Anfield is synonymous with Liverpool FC's illustrious history."

As 'You'll Never Walk Alone' rings out loud and proud around the ground of Anfield on every matchday as Liverpool take to the field, the atmosphere is far more deafening than its 61,000+ capacity suggests. When initially constructed in 1884, it was only able to accommodate 8,000 people, but was steadily built over the next 130 years, with it housing over 54,000 fans prior to its latest expansion, which was completed in 2024.

It has played host to some memorable European nights, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick-thinking corner that led to Divock Origi's double in a 4-0 win over FC Barcelona in the 2018/19 semi-final second leg, sending them to the final, which they went on to win. But above all, it is arguably the best atmosphere money can buy, at least in British football.

6 Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid, Spain)

Capacity: 83,168

What ChatGPT said: "Real Madrid’s home and the site of numerous European Cup/Champions League triumphs. Its ongoing renovations aim to elevate it to modern standards while retaining its historic aura."

The new Bernabeu, with the renovations that were completed in 2023 reportedly costing Real Madrid over £1 billion in total, is an architectural marvel. Now fully decked out with a retractable pitch and roof, and the latest state-of-the-art technology with a more modern exterior, the Bernabeu, which has recently had the 'Santiago' dropped from its name by the club for marketing reasons, is another one of those stadiums which is a must-see for football fans.

It also helps that the team have enjoyed a plethora of success since playing at the new stadium, having won the La Liga title, Supercopa de Espana, and a Champions League title, with its latest iteration of galacticos some of the biggest names in the sport, including Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and most recently, Kylian Mbappe, all playing weekly there.

5 Old Trafford (Manchester, England)

Capacity: 74,310

What ChatGPT said: "Known as "The Theatre of Dreams," this is Manchester United’s fortress and a stadium steeped in football lore."

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, is Britain's second-largest ground, and the largest among club football with its 74,310 capacity. Titled The Theatre of Dreams, the condition it's currently in isn't exactly up to scratch, with the roof falling down and causing leaks, and reported views of rats in the vicinity.

However, when Man United were at the peak of their dominance in the glory days of the 1990s and 2000s under Sir Alex Ferguson, the stadium, and the Stretford End in particular, was a fortress to behold. As such, it is still renowned as having one of the best atmospheres in the world, even if the club's form and success - or lack thereof - is at an all-time low.

4 Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico)

Capacity: 87,523

What ChatGPT said: "The only stadium to host two FIFA World Cup finals (1970 and 1986), including the famous "Goal of the Century" by Diego Maradona."

The Estadio Azteca is the home of Mexican side Club America, as well as the Mexico national team. It used to pack in 105,000 fans, which was football's third-largest stadium, but now it houses just shy of 88,000.

Nonetheless, that doesn't detract from its rich history, with Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal and the 'Goal of the Century' when playing for Argentina against England in the 1986 World Cup coming just four minutes apart in one of the most memorable matches the sport has ever seen.

3 Maracana Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Capacity: 78,838 (modern)

What ChatGPT said: "A temple of Brazilian football, this stadium has seen two World Cup finals (1950 and 2014) and countless legendary players like Pele and Zico."

Once upon a time in 1950, the Maracana welcomed 199,854 people to the home of the Brazilian national team to watch Brazil take on Uruguay in the World Cup. Now, it has room for just 78,838 people to watch some of South America's greatest talent take to the stage.

In the past, it has seen Pele, Ronaldo, Garrincha and so on light up the world with their skill, and now it sees Vini Jr, Raphinha and Endrick as its latest stars. Situated in Rio de Janeiro, the Maracana is also home to Campeonato Brasileiro Série A sides Flamengo and Fluminense, who ensure football happens at the stadium virtually all year long.

2 Wembley Stadium (London, England)

Capacity: 90,000

What ChatGPT said: "A symbol of English football, the new Wembley replaced the original and continues to host FA Cup finals, Champions League finals, and international events. Its iconic arch is globally recognized."

Wembley Stadium has been the home of English football since 1923, and hosted the 1966 World Cup, which saw England's lone victory in the tournament. It was later demolished and rebuilt on its London site, with the new Wembley and its iconic arch having stood since 2007.

Now, it plays host to England and Lionesses games, along with FA Cup and League Cup Finals, whilst it also hosts concerts of some of the biggest music artists in the world, including Taylor Swift and Coldplay. It also hosted the final of Euro 2020 - a final which England featured in, though the result did not go their way.

1 Camp Nou (Barcelona, Spain)

Capacity: 99,354

(Credit: FC Barcelona)

What ChatGPT said: "Home of FC Barcelona, this massive and iconic stadium has witnessed legendary players and historic matches, blending modernity with a rich football legacy."

Barcelona's Camp Nou falls narrowly shy of eclipsing the 100,000 capacity mark, though once its renovation is completed in 2025, it is estimated to have an improved capacity of around 104,000 once it becomes fully operational in 2026.

The largest stadium in Europe is synonymous with one of the greatest football teams in Europe too, with the many legends and famous teams of the Catalan club having stepped out onto the carpet of the stadium, including those of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldinho.

With the stadium seats really augmenting the famous blue and garnet, and with the sounds of the raucous crowds amplified by speakers, the atmosphere is top-notch, and it really gives off the feeling that it is 'mes que un club' (more than a club).