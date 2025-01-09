Summary GIVEMESPORT used AI, ChatGPT, to name the best XI in football history.

The team includes legends like Messi, Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo, Maldini, and Zidane.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Gianluigi Buffon and Bobby Charlton miss out.

Footballing opinions are always controversial and bound to lead to disagreements. The majority of them are emotionally charged, and it is hard to get away from that fact, especially when trying to name the greatest possible XI in the history of the sport. Decisions will likely be made based on what era a person grew up in or the players who had the most profound effect on them. Regardless of who is picked, there will always be scope for disagreements.

That's why we have enlisted the help of AI to do the work for us. GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to name the best XI in football history to see what it would say based purely on facts rather than any emotional judgment. With an attacking line-up that spans multiple generations, the AI has certainly picked a team that would excite many if they were to have ever played alongside each other.

AI's the Greatest 11 in Football History GK Lev Yashin RB Cafu CB Franz Beckenbauer CB Paolo Maldini LB Roberto Carlos CM Zinedine Zidane CM Johan Cruyff AM Diego Maradona RW Lionel Messi ST Pele LW Cristiano Ronaldo

Goalkeeper

Lev Yashin

What ChatGPT says: "Known as the "Black Spider" for his incredible reflexes and shot-stopping ability, he is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in history."

The only goalkeeper to ever win the coveted Ballon d'Or, Lev Yashin is AI's pick for the number one spot, beating the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Gianluigi Buffon to the place in between the sticks. Yashin spent his entire career at Dynamo Moscow and is known to have kept 178 clean sheets in 358 recorded appearances for the club. He would also help the Soviet Union become European Champions in 1960.

Right-Back

Cafu

What ChatGPT says: "Known for his work rate, leadership, and offensive contributions, Cafu is the only player in history to have appeared in three consecutive World Cup finals."

Prior to the modern era, where right-backs had become some of the most important players on the pitch thanks to the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cafu brought a level of quality to the position that had never been seen before. The Brazilian finished his career having won two World Cups, a Champions League, and having dominated Italian football for both Roma and AC Milan.

Centre-Back

Franz Beckenbauer

What ChatGPT says: "Known as 'Der Kaiser,' Beckenbauer revolutionized the role of the sweeper, blending defense with attacking play. Dominated both in Germany and internationally through the 60s and 70s."

At a time when having a ball-playing central defender wasn't necessarily the norm, Franz Beckenbauer provided a touch of class to any backline he was a part of and is one of just three defenders to ever win the Ballon d'Or. The former West Germany star won every major honour available, including three European Cups at Bayern Munich, where he spent the majority of his career.

Centre-Back

Paolo Maldini

What ChatGPT says: "A model of consistency, leadership, and tactical intelligence, Maldini is regarded as one of the best defenders of all time."

One of, if not the greatest example of a one-club man in football history, Paolo Maldini actually spent his best years playing as a left-back for both AC Milan and Italy, but towards the latter stages of his career he did use his incredible football IQ to morph into a complete centre-back, allowing him to prolong his career at the highest level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Maldini is the only player to win a European Cup in three different decades.

Left-Back

Roberto Carlos

What ChatGPT says: "Known for his explosive pace, powerful free kicks, and incredible skill, he redefined the modern attacking left-back."

As pure a ball-striker as they come, Roberto Carlos may have been a left-back, but he is undoubtedly more remembered for his attacking prowess and his ability to be deadly from any set-piece situation. That being said, his talent on the ball often hid the fact that he was also a supreme defender in his own right, making him the epitome of what a modern-day full-back needs to be.

Centre Midfield

Zinedine Zidane

What ChatGPT says: "Zidane's elegance, vision, and clutch performances (notably in finals) make him one of the most revered midfielders of all time. Dominated world football through the late 90s and early 2000s."

The franchise player of the 1990s, Zinedine Zidane's grace and beauty on the ball was an enigma of sorts, considering the French icon was built like a bruising anchorman. While he definitely had that nasty side to his game, he made playmaking look so simple with his combination of touch, tease, strength, and finesse. It is why he is his country's greatest-ever export.

Centre Midfield

Johan Cruyff

What ChatGPT said: "Cruyff was an icon of "Total Football" and a visionary who changed the way the game was played."

Though ChatGPT's reasoning for Johan Cruyff's inclusion appears to be more steeped into his revolutionary ideas as a manager rather than as a player, he certainly took his footballing creativity out onto the pitch anytime he stepped onto one. The inventor of the Cruyff turn was unlike anything people had seen up until that point thanks to his god-gifted ability with the ball at his feet.

Attacking Midfield

Diego Maradona

What ChatGPT says: "Famous for the "Hand of God" goal and his incredible dribbling and creativity, Maradona remains a footballing legend."

While the 'Hand of God' will understandably go down in football folklore as the most famous act of cheating ever seen, the fact that Diego Maradona even thought to do it and executed it perfectly reveals a more cunning side to his genius. The Napoli hero would often leave fans and peers in amazement with some of the feats he was capable of, and if it weren't for his off-field issues, his legacy could be even greater.

Right Wing

Lionel Messi

What ChatGPT says: "Widely considered one of the greatest players ever, known for his dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring prowess. Has been the best player in the world for over a decade, constantly adapting and evolving his game."

As the AI says, the general consensus is that Lionel Messi is one of, if not the best footballer to have ever lived. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has achieved everything there is in terms of collective trophies, and it will take some doing for anyone to come close to the number of individual accolades the diminutive Argentinian has won.

Striker

Pele

What ChatGPT says: "Known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, Pele is often regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, particularly for his World Cup feats."

Perhaps the first true global footballing megastar, when Pelé emerged as the 'King of football' at the age of just 17, he was bestowed with a moniker that would last for the rest of his life. The reason for its longevity is that the forward wasn't just a flash-in-the-pan teenager; he morphed into one of the greatest scorers to ever play the game and was the man behind Brazil's early national team success.

Left Wing

Cristiano Ronaldo

What ChatGPT says: "Renowned for his goal-scoring ability, athleticism, and professionalism, Ronaldo is one of the best athletes in football history."

The final spot in the team goes to the highest scorer in football history. Cristiano Ronaldo reached the level that he did through the most dedication that has arguably ever been seen in anyone else. The Portuguese star's ability to look after himself and reinvent who he is on the football pitch is second to none and has led to him becoming the most famous face in the sport, as well as one of the most accomplished.