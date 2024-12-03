Creating an all-time boxing pound-for-pound list is not an exact science. There are so many factors you need to consider, including a fighter's overall record, number of titles, level of activity, and calibre of opposition. That's why it is notoriously difficult to come up with a list of the greatest boxers of all-time. That is unless you're ChatGPT, of course.

After recently asking the AI service to pick the greatest fighters of all time, it came back with a fascinating top 18, which included plenty of shocks along the way, especially the number one pick!

So without further ado, here are the 18 greatest boxers of all time, according to AI.

18 greatest boxers of all time ranked by AI (18-11) Position Boxer Professional record 18. Alexis Arguello 77-8 17. Thomas Hearns 65-5-1 16. Bernard Hopkins 55-8-2 (2 no contests) 15. Roy Jones Jr. 66-10 14. Harry Greb 108-8-3 (1 no contest) 13. Julio Cesar Chavez 107-6-2 12. Pernell Whitaker 40-4-1 (1 no contest) 11. Benny Leonard 89-6-1 (3 no contests)

10 Joe Louis

Professional boxing record: 66 wins (52 KOs), 3 losses

Joe Louis is arguably the most culturally significant fighter that the sport has ever seen, as he was just the second African-American to win the heavyweight world title, but the first to achieve nationwide hero status. His historic victory in the rematch with Germany's Max Schmeling in 1938 is still widely considered one of the most important sporting events of the 20th century, as the fight came to symbolise the struggle between American democracy and the creeping fascism of Nazi Germany. But beyond that, his combination of skill, speed, and power makes him one of the greatest punchers that the sport has ever seen. His 12-year reign as heavyweight world champion is still the longest reign in the history of the sport, and his 25 successive defences of his title remains the most of any champion in boxing history.

9 Jack Johnson

Professional boxing record: 53 wins (34 KOs), 11 losses, 7 draws

Johnson became the first black heavyweight world champion at the height of the Jim Crow era in the United States. Despite being denied a title shot for years because of his skin colour, his victory over the previously undefeated James Jeffries, known as the "Great White Hope" by racist commentators at the time, was dubbed the Fight of the Century and led to dozens of race riots across the country. Unlike some of the others on this list, Johnson would usually look to punish his opponent over the course of a fight rather than going for a knockout, using his patience and defensive prowess to systematically break down his opponents as the bouts went on. He was also the only man to beat Sam Langford, Joe Jeanette, and Sam McVey, the other great black heavyweights of this era, because the white champions refused to fight them.

8 Archie Moore

Professional boxing record: 185 wins (131 KOs), 23 losses, 10 draws

Moore is one of the most devastating punchers the sport has ever seen, winning more fights via knockout (131) than any other man in history, and his 10-year reign as light heavyweight world champion is still the longest in history, despite him not winning the title until he was 39 years old. He eventually lost the title at the age of 49, not because he was beaten inside the ring, but because he moved up in weight to challenge for the heavyweight world title. Moore also had one of the longest careers in the history of the sport, competing for nearly 30 years, and is the only man to have fought both Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali.

7 Henry Armstrong

Professional boxing record: 150 wins (101 KOs), 21 losses, 10 draws

Known for his aggressive style and relentless energy, Armstrong is the only man in history to hold world titles in three different weight classes at the same time, during an era where there were only eight divisions in total. He would have held a fourth belt were it not for a controversial draw against Ceferino Garcia that denied him the middleweight crown, in a fight that some have alleged was fixed. Armstrong won all of his championships against future Hall of Famers, and his 27 consecutive knockout wins between January 1937 and February 1938 is one of the longest streaks in boxing history.

6 Roberto Duran

Professional boxing record: 103 wins (70 KOs), 6 losses

Between 1972 and 1979, Roberto Duran was untouchable, recording 12 consecutive defences of his lightweight crown and winning 11 of those via knockout. He then moved up in weight to hand Sugar Ray Leonard his first loss and claim the welterweight title in the first fight of their classic grudge match. Duran's versatility coupled with his punching power and ability to pressurise and march down his opponents kept him in the sport for over 30 years. This longevity is unmatched in the current era, and even allowed him to have a late career renaissance in the late 80s, where he won two more world titles in two more weight classes.

5 Manny Pacquiao

Professional boxing record: 62 wins (39 KOs), 8 losses, 2 draws

Manny Pacquiao is unquestionably the most decorated boxer of all time. He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of the sport, winning 12 major titles, and the first boxer to win lineal championships in four weight classes. In July 2019, Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40, which made him the only fighter to hold world championships across four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). Even more impressive, is that he accomplished this in the modern era. His popularity is so great that his fights generated over $1.2 billion dollars in revenue, and in 2024, ESPN named him the greatest Asian athlete of the 21st century.

4 Sugar Ray Leonard

Professional boxing record: 36 wins (25 KOs), 3 losses, 1 draw

Sugar Ray Leonard was the first man in history to win major titles in five weight classes, and with his victories over Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, and Thomas Hearns, he was the only member of the 'Four Kings' of boxing to defeat every other member. His unique blend of speed and power, coupled with his immense charisma outside of the ring, made him one of the biggest draws in boxing during his prime. He even came out of retirement after four years to recapture the middleweight crown by defeating Hagler, handing him his first defeat in 35 fights.

3 Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Professional boxing record: 50 wins (27 KOs), 0 losses