Britain is the birthplace of football. Over the three different centuries the game has been played in, it has produced a wealth of fine players. Players that have dazzled fans and left their opponents crestfallen. Picking the greatest XI of British players in football history is no easy task. There is a lot to choose from. Whatever side is picked, there will always be fierce debate about those who are left out of the list.

England are the only British nation to have won the World Cup. So, naturally, some of the greatest English footballers of all time feature. Yet, of course, there simply is not room for all of them.

With so many opinions on the subject, it is interesting to see who artificial intelligence chooses. There is no place for the likes of Gareth Bale, George Best or Kenny Dalglish. In fact, only one non-English player features in the team. It's certain to create plenty of debate. Here is ChatGPT's list of the best British XI in history.

Chat GPT's Greatest 11 British Players in Football History Position Players Nation Goalkeeper Peter Shilton England Right-back Gary Neville England Centre-back Bobby Moore England Centre-back Jack Charlton England Left-back Ashley Cole England Central midfield Steven Gerrard England Central midfield Paul Scholes England Central midfield Bobby Charlton England Right-wing Ryan Giggs Wales Left-wing John Barnes England Striker Wayne Rooney England

Peter Shilton

Goalkeeper

What ChatGPT says: “Shilton was an iconic figure for both club (Nottingham Forest) and country, a constant and reliable presence in goal. He remains England's most-capped player, with 125 caps, playing in three World Cups.”

Peter Shilton is one of the greatest British goalkeepers in football history. He was in goal for Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest side that won the English title and the European Cup for two seasons in a row.

Ever present for England during the 1980s, Shilton was between the sticks when five-foot-five Maradona somehow out-jumped him to fist the ball in the net during the 1986 World Cup. The shot-stopper was also part of the Three Lions team that narrowly missed out on the 1990 World Cup Final.

Gary Neville

Right-back

What ChatGPT says: “Gary Neville won eight Premier League titles and two Champions League winners' medals with Manchester United, as well as 85 England caps. A key part of Manchester United's dominance in the 1990s and 2000s, Neville was known for his leadership, consistency, and defensive solidity.”

Gary Neville was one of a host of several young British players who broke into the Manchester United team in the mid-1990s under Sir Alex Ferguson. Neville was fastidious in his preparation and professionalism. Although self-deprecating on his own level of footballing abilities, The defender-turned-pundit is often given the accolade of being Manchester United’s greatest-ever full-back.

Bobby Moore

Centre-back

What ChatGPT says: “World Cup winner in 1966, 108 caps for England, and captained West Ham United to the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965, Bobby Moore is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in history, Moore was known for his leadership, composure, and reading of the game.”

Bobby Moore is up there with the greatest English footballers of all time. He was outstanding in the 1966 World Cup Final, setting up two of Geoff Hurst’s three goals. Both came from composed long-range passing. Moore was often thought of as a cultured ball player who always appeared to have time in possession.

Jack Charlton

Centre-back

What ChatGPT says: “World Cup winner in 1966, 35 caps for England, and a key figure in Leeds United's rise, winning numerous domestic titles, including the 1969-70 FA Cup and multiple league titles. Charlton was an integral part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team and a towering presence in defence. At Leeds United, he was known for his no-nonsense defending and leadership, helping to build the foundation for one of the most successful English clubs in the 1960s and 1970s.”

In many ways, Jack Charlton was the opposite of Bobby Moore. Tough, uncompromising and certainly not afraid to get nasty if required, he is one of England’s greatest players of the 20th century.

Ashley Cole

Left-back

What ChatGPT says: “One of the best left-backs of his generation, Cole was a key figure in both Chelsea's and Arsenal's defences and known for his pace, positioning, and defensive skills. He won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and the 2012 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea. He also earned 107 caps for England.”

There is a strong argument to say Ashley Cole is England’s greatest-ever left-back. He is also one of the best defenders in Premier League history. Throughout his career, he delivered consistently high-level performances for both club and country. This makes his inclusion in this list no surprise at all.

Steven Gerrard

Central midfield

What ChatGPT says: “A talismanic figure at Liverpool, Gerrard was renowned for his leadership, passing range, and ability to score crucial goals. He won two FA Cups, two League Cups, and the 2005 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, among others.”

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history. The all-action midfielder had the ability to pick a game up by the scruff of the neck and inspire his teammates. He did this on many occasions, but most memorably in the 2005 Champions League final. In that match, Liverpool famously overturned a 3-0 deficit to beat AC Milan in a penalty shoot-out.

Bobby Charlton

Central Midfield

What ChatGPT says: “A true legend of the game, Bobby Charlton was the driving force behind England's 1966 World Cup triumph and Manchester United's recovery after the 1958 Munich disaster."

Bobby Charlton is a global football icon. He is considered number one in a list of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players. With a shot like a missile and a great range of passing, Charlton was a leading figure in helping United win the European Cup for the first time in 1968.

This came a decade after the dreadful air crash in Munich that killed so many of his young and talented teammates.

Paul Scholes

Central midfielder

What ChatGPT says: “One of the most technically gifted players in English football, Scholes was known for his passing, vision, and intelligence. He won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League titles with Manchester United, and numerous individual accolades."

Paul Scholes has been praised by many of the world’s greatest players, including former Barcelona and Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder, Xavi, who said about Scholes:

“For me, he's the best central midfielder I've seen in the last 15, 20 years."

Scholes scored some wonderful goals, but it was his ability to dictate games from midfield that set him apart from so many of his peers.

John Barnes

Left-wing

What ChatGPT says: “Known for his incredible dribbling skills, pace, and creativity, Barnes was a key figure in Liverpool's success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He won the league title and the FA Cup twice with Liverpool.”

John Barnes is one of the most skillful English players in football history. He was a wonderful dribbler of the ball, once scoring a memorable goal for England away against Brazil.

In reality, England probably never saw the absolute best of him. Liverpool certainly did, as Barnes was named the PFA Player of the Year in 1988 and one of the main reasons they did so well in the late 1980s.

Ryan Giggs

Right-wing

What ChatGPT says: “Giggs was one of the most exciting and consistent wingers in the Premier League for two decades, known for his dribbling, flair, and longevity.”

With 13 winners’ medals to his name, Ryan Giggs has won the Premier League the same number of times as Arsenal have been English champions in their history. Perhaps controversially, Giggs is the only non-English player in this British XI.

Although Giggs was predominately a left-sided player, he was very able to play on the right. Considered one of the 10 greatest British players in Champions League history, Giggs is a Manchester United and Premier League legend.

Wayne Rooney

Striker

What ChatGPT says: “Rooney was England's best striker for over a decade and played a crucial role in United's success during the 2000s and 2010s.”

Winner of five Premier League titles with Manchester United, Wayne Rooney was named by his former captain Roy Keane as one the three greatest Premier League players of all time. Rooney was part of the dominant United side that won three consecutive titles between 2007 and 2009.

Rooney had vision, skill and a wonderful eye for goal, both inside and outside the box. He had longevity too. In 764 club games, he scored 313 career goals.

