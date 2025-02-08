Often criticised and never praised enough, being a goalkeeper at the highest level is often a thankless job, but they can certainly be the difference between success and failure.

Over the years, goalkeeping as an art form has changed dramatically. Modern-day shot-stoppers are tasked with being capable with the ball at their feet, whereas there was less demand for that in football 15 to 20 years ago. Going back even further, their job was to command their box and keep the ball out - and there are countless brilliant examples of those across British history.

With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence being widely accessible, who does ChatGPT consider to be some of the greatest-ever British goalkeepers?

GIVEMESPORT tasked AI to generate a list of the 19 greatest British goalkeepers of all time, and it produced names from World Cup winners to Premier League greats. But who takes the top spot?

19 Gary Sprake

Length of Career: 1962-1975

What ChatGPT said: A major figure in Leeds United’s history, Sprake was known for his athleticism and reflexes during the club’s glory years in the 1960s and 1970s.

A Leeds United legend, Sprake played 381 times for the Yorkshire club, helping them to win the First Division, the Second Division, the League Cup, the FA Charity Shield, as well as playing a key role in reaching the FA Cup final in 1965.

He became the youngest-ever keeper to feature for Wales at age 20 and made 37 appearances for his country. In addition, when he left for Birmingham City, he became the most expensive goalkeeper at the time, costing around £100,000. If you head to YouTube, you can see a great clip of Sprake throwing an incredible left hook that floored Arsenal's Bobby Gould in 1969. Upon closer inspection, it was retaliation for Gould cheekily dragging his boot on the keeper while he landed. Even Tyson Fury would have been proud of that one.

Clubs Played For Leeds United and Birmingham City Total Career Appearances 397 Trophies Won 6

18 John "Jock" Wallace

Length of Career: 1952-1969

What ChatGPT said: Wallace was a key figure for both Rangers and Scotland during the 1940s and 1950s. Known for his outstanding shot-stopping abilities.

While he went on to become a successful manager at Rangers, his playing career was certainly unique. One incredible fact is that he became the only player to compete in the English, Welsh, and Scottish Cups during the same season, something which is virtually impossible now due to player and competition rules.

This rare achievement occurred in the 1966–67 season, when he represented Hereford United in the FA Cup and Welsh Cup, before moving to Berwick Rangers to participate in the Scottish Cup. Another interesting fact is that he did military service in Northern Ireland in the jungles of Malaya halfway through his career, finished that and then went on to play for 11 more years. He then enjoyed a brilliant managerial career after retiring, where he won 10 major honours with Rangers where he had a 65% win percentage.

Clubs Played For Workington, Ashton United, Berwick Rangers, Airdrieonians, West Brom, Bedford Town and Hereford United Total Career Appearances 300 Trophies Won 0

17 John Jackson

Length of Career: 1964-1983

What ChatGPT said: A prominent goalkeeper for Crystal Palace and England, Jackson was known for his consistency and his role in the club's promotion to the First Division.

A Crystal Palace and Leyton Orient legend, he totalled nearly 600 appearances across spells at both clubs, and he also enjoyed two separate loan spells in the MLS in the late 1970s at California Surf and St. Louis Stars.

Late in his career, he enjoyed a stunning one-off performance for Ipswich Town in 1981 in what was his only appearance for the club. He was called up into a huge clash with Manchester United with Ipswich gunning for the title. He played a blinder as they won 3-1, leaving Bobby Robson to say: “We’ve paid him a year’s salary to make those saves, but it was worth it!”.

Clubs Played For Crystal Palace, Leyton Orient, St. Louis Stars, California Surf, Millwall, Ipswich Town and Hereford United Total Career Appearances 686 Trophies Won 0

16 Roy Baines

Length of Career: 1970-1985

What ChatGPT said: A key figure for multiple Scottish clubs, including Celtic.

Baines had a significant impact on Scottish football in the 70s and 80s, featuring mostly for Greenock Morton; he also played for Hibernian, Celtic and St Johnstone.

After retiring, he was the first player inducted into the Greenock Morton Hall of Fame in 2024 after his 350+ appearances for the club in the league.

Clubs Played For Hibernian, Greenock Morton, Celtic and St Johnstone Total Career Appearances 345 Trophies Won 0

15 David James

Length of Career: 1988-2014

What ChatGPT said: A long-serving Premier League goalkeeper, James was known for his reflexes, leadership, and longevity in both domestic and international football.

David James sits fifth on the all-time appearance list in Premier League history with the majority of his games coming for Liverpool (214), Portsmouth (134) and Manchester City (93).

A three-time feature in the PFA Team of the Year, he made over 50 appearances for England and he was a huge presence between the sticks and a highly-recognisable figure.

Clubs Played For Watford, Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Bristol City, AFC Bournemouth, IBV and Kerala Blasters Total Career Appearances 817 Trophies Won 2

14 Martin Thomas

Length of Career: 1977-1995

What ChatGPT said: Thomas had a reliable career at both club and international levels.

His career saw him feature for 10 clubs across different leagues, playing the majority of his games at Birmingham City, Newcastle United and Bristol Rovers. In total, he managed over 500 club appearances.

An ACL injury suffered at 32 cut his career short, but he went on to have a successful career with the FA working with England's youth set-up.

Clubs Played For Bristol Rovers, Cardiff, Tottenham, Southend United, Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Cheltenham Town Total Career Appearances 529 Trophies Won 3

13 Tommy Younger

Length of Career: 1948-1963

What ChatGPT said: Played for Hibernian and Scotland, Younger was a standout performer for both club and country during the 1950s.

Featuring predominantly for Hibernian and Liverpool, Younger was a popular figure and consistent starter for his country, including the World Cup in 1958 in Sweden. There is not much information available on the keeper but he is well respected and had a strong reputation across his career.

Clubs Played For Hibernian, Liverpool, Falkirk, Stoke City, Rhyl, Toronto City, Leeds United Total Career Appearances 377 Trophies Won 2

12 Alan Rough

Length of Career: 1969-1991

What ChatGPT said: A solid goalkeeper for Celtic and Scotland, Rough was known for his shot-stopping ability and leadership.

Renowned for his significant contributions to both club and country, Alan Rough amassed a club record 624 appearances and played a key role in the cup win over Celtic in 1971. He went on to join Hibernian before then heading to Orlando Lions, Celtic, Hamilton Academical, and Ayr United.

Earning 53 caps for Scotland, he was part of both Scottish sides at both the 1978 and 1982 World Cups. When he retired, he was Scotland's most capped keeper, and he earned an MBE for his services to football and charity in Scotland in 2022.

Clubs Played For Partick Thistle, Hibernian, Orlando Lions, Celtic, Hamilton Academical, Ayr United and Glenafton Athletic Total Career Appearances 596 Trophies Won 4

11 Neville Southall

Length of Career: 1973-2002

What ChatGPT said: One of the greatest Welsh goalkeepers, Southall enjoyed a long and successful career at Everton, where he won multiple domestic trophies.

Seen as one of the best keepers of his generation, he spent 17 years at Everton as he helped to oversee a brilliant period of success that included two First Division Titles, two FA Cups, three FA Charity Shields and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

He also won the FWA Footballer of the Year and was included four times in the PFA Team of the Year. Known for his personality, he was a towering presence who was adored by the fans, and who always gave 110%. Wales' finest international goalkeeper ever, they don't make them like Big Nev anymore.

Clubs Played For Llandudno Town, Bangor City, Conwy United, Winsford United, Bury, Everton, Port Vale, Southend United, Stoke City, Doncaster Rovers, Torquay United, Bradford City, York City, Rhyl, Shrewsbury Town, Dover Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Dagenham and Redbridge Total Career Appearances 710 Trophies Won 8

10 Ben Foster

Length of Career: 2000-2023

What ChatGPT said: A dependable goalkeeper for clubs such as Watford, West Bromwich Albion, and Manchester United, Foster has earned respect for his performances in the Premier League.

Known for his spells in the Premier League, Ben Foster was a talented keeper who rose through the ranks after spells at Bristol City, Tiverton Town, Stafford Rangers, Kidderminster Harriers, and Wrexham before earning a move to Manchester United in 2005. He struggled at Old Trafford though and after that, joined Birmingham City and helped them to win the League Cup in 2011, before joining West Brom.

There was also a spell at Watford after that, before retiring there in 2022 after four years. However, in 2023, he was coaxed out of retirement for one last spell at Wrexham, his first club, as he helped the Ryan Reynolds-owned club to climb out of the National League in a brilliant achievement. He was well renowned for his agility, reflexes and ability to command a box. He was part of the international set-up and was part of the squad that went to the World Cup in 2014.