Summary Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, and Hulk Hogan are considered among the greatest wrestling heels of all time.

MJF is a rising star as a top heel, known for his cocky persona and no-filter promos.

The Iron Sheik, Roddy Piper, and Shawn Michaels are iconic heels from different eras; known for their compelling characters and heat.

Some of the best storylines in professional wrestling can be simple by following the good versus evil formula. Or in WWE terms, the face versus heel. While it feels great to cheer for the babyface, they would not be in that spot if they did not have a heel counterpart to make them look good. Through the years, tons of compelling heels have thrived at playing the bad guy and basking in those boos that meet them in every arena they enter. But of course, some stand out from the rest. Ranking the "greatest" of anything, however, can be subjective.

There isn't exactly a formula to determine who the greatest wrestling heels of all time are. Factors such as their longevity, the babyface/s they feuded with, and just how much crowd heat they received come into play. It would be a challenge to develop a list of the 10 greatest heels with these considerations. Fortunately, ChatGPT can quickly give provide us with it.

GIVEMESPORT recently asked the AI service to rank the most despicable bad guys in wrestling history, and it generated some rather intriguing results. So, without further ado, here are the 10 greatest wrestling heels of all time, according to AI.

Ranking the 10 Greatest Heels in Wrestling History (According to AI) Ranking Wrestler Years Active 1 Ric Flair 1972 to present 2 Vince McMahon 1969 to 2022 3 Hulk Hogan (nWo) 1977 to 2012 4 Triple H 1992 to 2022 5 Randy Savage 1973 to 2004 6 Roddy Piper 1969 to 2005 7 The Iron Sheik 1972 to 2010 8 Shawn Michaels 1988 to 2010 9 Jake "The Snake" Roberts 1974 to 2018 10 MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) 2015 to present

10 MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman)

The Devil himself

AI could be jumping the gun on this. It’s not because Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn't a fantastic heel, but because the 28-year-old is just getting started. MJF has quickly become one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet. His rapid rise has made him arguably AEW's biggest star and his potential in the industry is limitless. Who knows, he may even one day end up with the competition.

His heel character is predicated on his cocky and brash attitude and no-filter promos. More often than not, when wrestlers go on a mic battle with the former AEW World Champion, they end up on the losing side. Because of his sheer charisma, MJF has turned into a fan-favourite. But regardless of whether he’s being cheered or booed, he is still a heel at heart. He is, in fact, The Devil himself.

9 Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Almost committed murder on TV

Credit: WWE

For old school wrestling fans, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was one of the most despised heels during the 1980s. The WWE Hall of Famer was a psychological mastermind who often used mind games to get into the heads of his rivals. It didn’t help them that he had a snake with him every time he went to the squared circle. Nothing screams heel more than someone who had an actual cobra bite your opponent on the arm on live television. That’s exactly what Jake “The Snake” did to his fiercest rival, “The Macho Man”, Randy Savage.

It's hard to imagine just what the live crowd or even the television audience thought when they saw a snake munching on Macho Man's arm. They must've thought they were witnessing a man get killed on live TV. Thankfully, the cobra was venomless.

8 Shawn Michaels

HBK was different during the 90s

WWE

It could be a shock to some people to see The Heartbreak Kid on this particular list, considering he is one of the most universally beloved superstars in WWE history. But maybe ChatGPT is a Bret Hart guy. Nonetheless, most wrestling fans who just tuned in during the 2000s never witnessed Shawn Michaels as arrogant during the 1990s. Sure, he's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but he was easy to hate in that era. HBK particularly had an uncanny ability to get under the skin of fans due to his brash and cocky attitude.

Michaels was also the co-founder of the rebellious and controversial group, D-Generation-X, who always broke the rules and did whatever they pleased. But perhaps Shawn’s greatest moment as a heel was his involvement in the infamous Montreal Screw Job, when he, alongside Vince McMahon, screwed Bret Hart out of the WWE Championship on his way out of the company.

Related 30 Best Wrestlers in WWE Right Now (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 25 best wrestlers in WWE right now

7 The Iron Sheik

American fans hated him

Credit: WWE

The WWE often takes inspiration for its storylines from real-life situations. During the 1980s, tensions between the United States and Iran began to flare up. This made The Iron Sheik, who was Iranian, the ultimate bad guy in the eyes of the American professional wrestling audience during the time. Sheik received mega heat in every arena he went to.

To the disgust of the American crowds, the master of the Camel Clutch always waved an Iranian every time he entered the ring. The boos only grew louder when he chanted “Iran No.1!” during his promos. His imposing build only contributed to his menacing character as a heel. It also helped that he feuded with the most popular megastar of that era in Hulk Hogan.

6 Roddy Piper

"Hot Rod" changed the questions

Another notorious heel from the 1980s, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper was as despicable as they come. With his loud mouth and arrogant attitude, Piper was easy to dislike because he was so full of himself. Whenever he walked into a room, he made sure he'd let everyone in it know he was there. And he packed an insult in there for each one of them as well.

Nonetheless, "Hot Rod" was a true magician on the mic. His charisma and promo skills were unmatched, and he drew mega heat every time he spoke. But he had a lot of bad things to say. What made it worse is they gave him his own platform to do so with his own talk show, the Piper's Pit. Piper was Hulk Hogan's main feud in the lead-up to the first-ever WrestleMania. Alongside Paul Orndorff, he wrestled in a tag team match against Hogan and Mr. T in the main event of WrestleMania 1. If there's any evidence needed to prove Piper was a top heel, this is it.

5 Randy Savage

Imploded the Mega Powers

Credit: WWE

Another one of Hulk Hogan's fiercest feuds in the 1980s, "Macho Man" Randy Savage became one of the most hated men in the WWE during that time. But he didn't particularly start as a heel. He was a beloved figure. But his turn to the dark side was born out of jealousy and insecurity of Hogan, whom he accused was trying to hit on his girlfriend Miss Elizabeth.

After being a strong tag team, which they called "The Mega Powers," Savage and Hogan's relationship began to crumble. The Macho Man accused the Hulkster of "lusting" for Elizabeth. It all fell apart when Randy savagely attacked the fan-favourite backstage. This instantly made him the biggest heel in the company. With spite in his heart, Savage became an obnoxious character in this bizarre love story, and he played his antagonist role to Hogan to perfection.

4 Triple H

One of the most vile characters ever

Credit: WWE

Fans nowadays probably know Triple H as the guy backstage who has the headset on and calls the shots around the WWE. But back in the day, he was one of the most vile characters in the industry. His reign of terror from 2002 to 2005 was arguably his most memorable run in the WWE. Through that time, The Game had a stranglehold on the World Heavyweight Championship. He was obsessed with being on top and this obsession turned him into a despicable heel.

Apart from that, The King of Kings embraced being a tyrannical authority figure in the mid-2010s. Alongside his wife Stephanie McMahon, he became an egotistical boss who got in the way of the crowd's favourites since they knew what was "best for business." Though he was wrestling on a part-time basis at that point, his on-screen character was certainly someone everyone wanted to hate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From September 2nd 2002 until April 4th 2005, Triple H held the World Heavyweight Championship for a total of 609 days out of a possible 944.

3 Hulk Hogan

His heel turn at Bash at the Beach changed the game forever

Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan was the hottest superstar in all of professional wrestling during the 1980s. Hulkamaniacs followed him everywhere he went. But a decade later, he became one of the most despised men in the industry. After building the WWE empire in the 80s, Hogan moved on to WCW in 1994. However, his popularity was beginning to wane, until he moved to the dark side.

Hogan's shocking heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach1996 is often regarded as one of the most important events in wrestling history. From there, he sided with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the New World Order, the faction that would run amok in WCW. As good as he was as a babyface, Hogan was an even more outstanding heel.

2 Vince McMahon

"Satan himself" - Jim Ross

Credit: WWE

When good ol' Jim Ross calls you "Satan himself," you have to be on the shortlist of the greatest heels of all time, regardless if it's from AI or not. Nobody was more evil in the 1990s than the boss himself, Vince McMahon . During the Attitude Era, McMahon embraced a television role and portrayed the evil Mr. McMahon, who became the perfect antagonist for the WWE's hottest superstar at the time in Stone Cold Steve Austin .

Fans were fully behind The Texas Rattlesnake as the rebellious anti-authority. Meanwhile, Vince wanted to control Austin to become a better corporate example for his company. McMahon’s tactics only made him the man everyone wanted to see go down. Vince's on-screen character continued beyond his feud with Stone Cold, but he remained the tyrannical authority figure who made several superstars' lives hell in the WWE. His outside-the-ring issues are another thing. But it did make for a compelling Netflix documentary that makes wrestling fans think — are Vince McMahon and Mr. McMahon just the same?

1 Ric Flair

The Dirtiest Player in the Game

Credit: WWE

When you're the Dirtiest Player in the Game, that probably carries a lot of weight in how AI perceives you as a heel. Though he had the charms, Ric Flair wasn't the most physically imposing wrestler. Still, Flair had every trick up his sleeve and he knew how to get away with things in his own coy way. With his brash and cocky attitude, no one was better at cutting an arrogant promo about himself than Flair.

He always referred to himself as "the stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun!" The two-time WWE Hall of Famer exuded charisma and confidence and this made him an amazing heel during his time, especially as the leader of the legendary faction, The Four Horsemen. But as good as he was on the mic, nobody was more natural in the ring than Flair. That's why he is "The Nature Boy."