AI technology has advised Ruben Amorim to stick with four at the back when Manchester United face Ipswich Town on Sunday (November 24). The Portuguese tactician will oversee his first game in charge of the Red Devils at Portman Road, and fans are intrigued to see whether he'll implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation.

PLAIER was founded by Jan Wendt, Tim Schröder, and Johnny Wilkinson and is used to analyse a football team's best-suited lineup for victory. The AI technology takes into consideration squad fitness and available players. According to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs, it ran 1,000 match simulations between United and Ipswich, with the Reds using a 4-4-2 or 3-4-3 formation.

The 4-4-2 formation has a higher chance of victory (73.4%) than Amorim's trusted 3-4-3 (67.8%). It also has a higher xG of 2.05 over 1.95. It's intriguing heading into Sunday's clash as many anticipate the Red Devils' new head coach will start with three in defence.

In his first interview as Manchester United's head coach, Amorim suggested freshening up the team with his own ideas. He promised fans they would 'see an idea' of his philosophy against the Tractor Boys.

Who Features in AI-Dictated Manchester United XI

Luke Shaw returns but no Kobbie Mainoo

PLAIER also gave the two lineups Amorim should use with both formations in mind, and it makes for interesting reading. Kobbie Mainoo doesn't feature in either lineup as he continues to recover from injury, although he was back in training this week.

The 4-4-2 formation has many notable absentees, including Marcus Rashford. Luke Shaw returns to the lineup, and Mason Mount is used in an attacking role. Amorim has already hinted that the former Chelsea attacker will be an important player for him.

Manchester United have used four at the back throughout history, including during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Seeing three central defenders on the pitch for the Red Devils seemed inconceivable.

Yet, the disappointing run of form and performances under former manager Erik ten Hag came in a 4-3-3 formation. It failed to light up Old Trafford, and fans were left frustrated with a lack of playing identity under the Dutchman.

Amorim impressed with his playing philosophy that leans on his 3-4-3 formation. Suppose we do get a glimpse at it in practice at Portman Road. In that case, PLAIER thinks it could come at a cost for the likes of Manuel Ugarte, who played under Amorim at Sporting CP, and Rasmus Hojlund, who many are backing to become United's Viktor Gyokeres.

Antony is a surprise inclusion, given that United's second-all-time most expensive player has flopped at Old Trafford. He could be given a fresh start under Amorim, who may take to the Brazilian's doggedness but will need him to start living up to expectations amid a disastrous spell.

Joshua Zirkzee is included in both XIs, and he'll be delighted if he's given an opportunity from the start. His last start came in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur (September 29) and he's managed just one goal in 11 games.