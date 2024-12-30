The best teams in the world contain many familiar names. Although some of the so-called big teams are not doing such a good job of winning trophies. Others do nothing but lift silverware. All the clubs tend to have one thing in common: fairly big and new stadiums and a growing, global fanbase.

With Artificial Intelligence playing an ever-increasing part in our daily lives, it is very interesting to see who it ranks as the biggest clubs in the world. So, with that in mind, here is how ChatGPT ranks the 20 biggest clubs in the world of football.

ChatGPT's 20 Biggest Clubs in World Football [Ranked] Rank Players Nation 1. Real Madrid Spain 2. Barcelona Spain 3. Manchester United England 4. Bayern Munich Germany 5. Liverpool England 6. Juventus Italy 7. Paris Saint Germain France 8. Chelsea England 9. AC Milan Italy 10. Arsenal England 11. Manchester City England 12. Tottenham Hotspur England 13. Borussia Dortmund Germany 14. Inter Milan Italy 15. Roma Italy 16. Atletico Madrid Spain 17. Ajax Netherlands 18. Sevilla Spain 19. Olympique Lyon France 20. Galatasaray Turkey

20 Galatasaray

Turkey

What ChatGPT says: "The most successful club in Turkish football history, Galatasaray have won 22 Super Lig titles as well as the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League). They have a large fanbase, especially in Turkey and among Turkish communities worldwide. They are commercially successful within Turkey, though not among the wealthiest globally."

Galatasaray are the most recognisable and well-known Turkish club. They became well known to British football fans for the banners inside the stadium when they played Manchester United in the 1990s. They read: "Welcome to Hell". Very capable of creating a hostile atmosphere, the club is home to very passionate fans.

19 Olympique Lyon

France

What ChatGPT says: “Lyon have dominated French football, winning seven Ligue One titles in a row between 2002 and 2008. Although wealthy, they don’t have the same resources as clubs like PSG.”

Prior to winning the title in 2013, PSG hadn’t won since 1994. Lyon were certainly the most successful team in France. Those seven titles in a row were inspired by players like the Brazilian free-kick expert Juninho Pernambucanao and striker Sonny Anderson. Although they haven’t won the title since 2008, they regularly compete in European competitions and are thought of as a leading club in the continent.

18 Sevilla

Spain

What ChatGPT says: “One of Spain’s most successful clubs in European competitions, having won the Europa League and UEFA Cup seven times up until the 2024/25 season.”

Sevilla have quite an amazing record in the Europa League, winning seven titles between 2006 and 2024. It means an all-time Europa League XI has a selection of Sevilla players. In terms of Spanish La Liga titles, their record is far more barren, having only won La Liga once in their long history. Yet the club is steeped in Spanish football history and finishes consistently in the higher league positions come the end of the season.

17 Ajax

Netherlands

What ChatGPT says: “Dutch giants Ajax have 35 league titles to their name up to 2024 and have won the European Cup and Champions League four times.”

With Johan Cruyff pulling the strings in midfield, Ajax won the European Cup three years in a row in the 1970s. Then, with an incredibly young team, they won it again in 1995, beating AC Milan 1-0 in the final.

As the years have gone by, Ajax have had to sell their best players. So, although they have great heritage in European football, theDutch side no longer have any real clout to sign players unless they are young and unproven.

16 Atletico Madrid

Spain

What ChatGPT says: “One of the top clubs in Spain, with a history of success in both domestic and European football and 11 La Liga titles.”

Although Atletico Madrid will probably always be seen as poor compared to their city rivals Real, they continue to have success. Three of their 11 La Liga titles have come in the last 30 years. Current manager and former player Diego Simeone has helped the club lift two of those as boss.

They have reached the Champions League final three times. In 2014 and 2016 they lost in the final to Real Madrid. The club have still had European success, winning the UEFA Cup and Europa League three times between 2010 and 2018.

15 Roma

Italy

What ChatGPT says: “Roma have an extremely passionate following, although they are not as wealthy as Italian rivals Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.”

Considering Roma’s large fan base, they have won just three Serie A titles. The last of which was in 2001. One of their greatest players was Francesco Totti. Like the club’s fans, he was loyal to the club when he turned down a move to Real Madrid.

They are certainly one of the biggest clubs never to have won the Champions League. The closest they came was when they lost the final on penalties to Liverpool in 1984.

14 Inter Milan

Italy

What ChatGPT says: “Inter Milan are a major club in both Italian and European football. As of 2024, they have 20 Serie A titles. They have also been crowned European Champions three times.”

Inter Milan won back-to-back European Cups in the 1960s. They are a club with one of the highest average attendances in world football.

Their 70,000 average attendance over the course of the 2024/25 season makes them the fourth best-supported club in the world. That is two places ahead of their city rivals AC Milan. Inter last won the Champions League in 2010 when Jose Mourinho steered the club to the title.

13 Borussia Dortmund

Germany

What ChatGPT says: “Dortmund are a popular club with a massive fanbase, who have won the Champions League along with five Bundesliga titles.”

Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park is the biggest stadium in Germany. It has the biggest average attendance in world football, with 81,000 fans coming to watch games. Over the years, they have had some of the biggest names wear the yellow and black shirt of the club. They include Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham. However, the club’s finest hour came in 1997 when they beat Juventus to win the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

12 Tottenham Hotspur

England

What ChatGPT says: “Historically, one of the top clubs in England, though less successful in recent decades. Growing wealth due to a modern stadium and increasing commercial deals.”

Tottenham Hotspur have not won the English league title since 1961. That season they won the league and FA Cup double. Their new stadium is the finest in England, yet as of 2024, they have not won a trophy since winning the League Cup at Wembley in 2008 in a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Over the years, the club have had a variety of top-class players, including Paul Gascoigne, Dimitar Berbatov and Harry Kane.

11 Manchester City

England

What ChatGPT says: “The club has a growing dominance in English and European football. It also has an increasing global fanbase, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. Backed by wealthy owners (Abu Dhabi United Group), it makes City one of the wealthiest clubs.”

Manchester City won the treble in 2023. They have won the English title 10 times. Eight of those have been Premier League title victories won in the 12 years between 2012 and 2024. In winning the treble in 2023, they won the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. Spanish international Rodri scored the winning goal.

10 Arsenal

England

What ChatGPT says: “Famous for their "Invincibles" season and strong history in English football, Arsenal have won 13 English top-flight titles and 14 FA Cups. They have a massive fanbase especially in London and Africa.”

Arsenal are indeed known for the season they went unbeaten in the league to win the Premier League. As of 2024, they have not won it since. The English side have yet to win the Champions League either. They got as far as the final in 2006 but lost to Barcelona.

The Gunners enjoyed a renaissance in the late nineties under Arsene Wenger. Before that, they were seen as a defensive, but successful team, having won the league in 1989 and 1991.

9 AC Milan

Italy

What ChatGPT says: “A powerhouse of Italian football with global influence, which has won 19 Serie A titles and 7 UEFA Champions League titles. One of the richest clubs in Italy with a strong commercial presence.”

AC Milan’s success spans decades. Arguably, their most famous side was in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten. Both scored a brace in the 1989 European Cup Final, which Milan won 4-0.

Milan have long shared San Siro with their city rivals Inter. At present, Milan have the upper hand where Champions League winners' medals are concerned. Although they have not won the competition since 2007.

8 Chelsea

England

What ChatGPT says: “Incredibly successful since the early 2000s. Chelsea has six English top-flight titles, plus two UEFA Champions League titles. They have a strong following in the UK and around the world. They are a rich club with deep financial backing, particularly in the transfer market.”

Unlike many clubs, Chelsea have managed to enjoy success despite changing managers frequently. Between 2024 and 2005, when they first won the Premier League, they have had 18 managers over those 19 years. That doesn’t include the bosses who have been at the club more than once, such as Jose Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Guus Hiddink.

7 Paris Saint Germain

France

What ChatGPT says: “Backed by Qatar's wealth, it makes PSG one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. They have been the dominant force in French football in recent years, with 12 Ligue 1 titles, and one UEFA Champions League final appearance.”

Ten of PSG’s 12 titles came between the years of 2013 and 2024. The Parisiens have had some of the very biggest names in football at the club. In recent seasons, they boasted Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in the same side. Yet the Champions League remains elusive. They did reach the final in 2020 but lost to Bayern Munich.

6 Juventus

Italy

What ChatGPT says: “Italy’s most successful club, with a rich tradition and 36 Serie A titles, not to mention two UEFA Champions League titles. They have a strong fanbase in Italy, especially in the north, and are growing internationally. The richest club in Italy, with significant commercial deals.”

Italian giants Juventus won the Serie A title nine times in a row between 2012 and 2020. They have not quite been able to translate domestic dominance to the European stage. Although they were crowned European Champions in 1985 and 1996, they lost the final more than any other team. In total, they have lost the final seven times.

5 Liverpool

England

What ChatGPT says: “Liverpool have a rich history, especially in European competitions. They have 19 English top-flight titles and six UEFA Champions League titles. The club has extremely passionate and loyal fans.”

Liverpool had to wait 30 years to win the title after winning it in 1990. German coach Jurgen Klopp brought the Premier League title to Liverpool, along with the Champions League in 2019.

The club have a rich European history and enjoyed arguably the greatest-ever comeback in a European final in 2005. The miracle of Istanbul saw them overturn a 3-0 deficit to beat AC Milan in a penalty shoot-out.

4 Bayern Munich

Germany

What ChatGPT says: “Bayern are the dominant force in German football and European competitions, having up to 2024 won 33 Bundesliga titles, 6 UEFA Champions League titles. With a strong fanbase in Germany and internationally, especially in Europe and Asia.”

Bayern Munich won the European Cup three times in a row between 1974 and 1976. That was when Franz Beckenbauer was at the peak of his powers.

Beckenbauer is considered the greatest German player of all time and one of the best-ever defenders. Bayern moved into their modern Allianz Arena Stadium in 2006 and won the German League title 13 times between 2000 and 2024.

3 Manchester United

England

What ChatGPT says: “Manchester United are a global brand and one of the most commercially successful clubs in the world. They have won 20 English top-flight titles and three UEFA Champions League titles. The club has an enormous global fan base, especially in Asia and North America.”

While there is no questioning Manchester United’s stature as a global giant, as of 2024 they haven’t won the Premier League since 2013. During his tenure between 1986 and 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson was hugely successful at Old Trafford. His success continues to cast a tall shadow over the club. Due to his dynasty, Ferguson is one of the most influential people in football.

2 Barcelona

Spain

What ChatGPT says: “One of the most iconic clubs in football, known for its attractive style of play (tiki-taka). The club has 27 La Liga titles, and five UEFA Champions League titles. The club have a huge fan base, especially in Catalonia and South America.”

Barcelona has one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, Camp Nou. Lionel Messi is arguably the club’s greatest-ever player. He had many fantastic games in a Barcelona shirt. The Argentine genius scored a mammoth 672 goals in 778 games. It is his performances that have inevitably drawn in a new global fanbase for the club.

1 Real Madrid

Spain

What ChatGPT says: “Madrid are the most successful club in European history with 14 UEFA Champions League titles. They are one of the most followed clubs worldwide, with a massive global fanbase.”

Real Madrid were the first European powerhouse, having won the European Cup five years in a row from the competition’s start. In recent years, they have enjoyed huge success in the Champions League. Up until 2024, they have won the competition eight times in the twenty-first century. The success has enabled them to attract the biggest names in the game, like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt correct as of 30/12/24.