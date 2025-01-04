Summary The pass is a key element in football, with players like Cesc Fabregas excelling due to their vision and creativity.

Legends like Alfredo Di Stefano and Johan Cruyff are recognized for their passing ability that unlocked defenses with brilliance.

Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi Hernandez are known for their exceptional passing skills, dictating games effortlessly.

If, in the popular imaginary, the classification of art comprises only seven branches, football could well prove to be the eighth. Or at least, for those who see it through an aesthetic prism. After all, football is made up of gestures that some would claim to be ‘beautiful’, a subjective principle that everyone can define for themselves.

Yet there are some moves that stand out more than others. This is particularly true of the pass. While the pass remains an elementary, primary gesture, inseparable from the game of football, it can, in various cases, prove to be a formidable weapon of unrivalled purity. It's a skill that some players have made their own, turning it into a real speciality.

At GIVEMESPORT, with the help of ChatGPT to ensure objectivity, we decided to rank the 10 best passers in the history of football. And it comes as no surprise that some of the game's greatest legends are included.

Rank Player Nationality 1. Diego Maradona Argentina 2. Xavi Hernandez Spain 3. Lionel Messi Argentina 4. Zinedine Zidane France 5. Andres Iniesta Spain 6. Michel Platini France 7. Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 8. Johan Cruyff Netherlands 9. Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina 10. Cesc Fabregas Spain

10 Cesc Fabregas

Spain

What ChatGPT said: “Fabregas was known for his exceptional vision and creativity. His ability to spot a pass before it unfolded made him a standout passer throughout his career.”

Not everyone can enjoy a fine professional career having broken through as just 16. But Cesc Fabregas is one of those lucky few. Or rather of those players who have been able to adapt and impose their immense talent on the clubs through which they have played.

And it would be an understatement to say that the ones known to the Spanish midfielder are renowned. At Arsenal, Barcelona or Chelsea, Fabregas has made his mark everywhere, establishing himself as one of Europe's best passers. A quality he has also put to good use for Spain, whose decisive pass to Andres Iniesta sent La Roja to the top of the world in 2010.

9 Alfredo Di Stefano

Argentina

What ChatGPT said: “Di Stefano was an all-round genius who could read the game like few others. His passes often unlocked opposition defences in moments of brilliance.”

If you are the slightest bit interested in football and its history, the name of Alfredo Di Stefano should not be unfamiliar to you. A member of the Real Madrid team that won the first five editions of the European Champion Clubs' Cup (the ancestor of the Champions League), the Argentinian, who also represented the Spanish national team, is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

And while many know him for his goalscoring exploits, fewer are aware that the striker also stood out for his exceptional ability to create danger through passing. A trait that has greatly benefited Madrid as they establish themselves as one of the greatest clubs on the planet.

8 Johan Cruyff

Netherlands

What ChatGPT said: “His technique was refined, and his range of passing was second to none, from delicate short passes to sweeping long balls.”

For Johan Cruyff, technique is defined as the art of ‘passing the ball with one touch, at the right speed, to the right foot of your team-mate’. So no one would disagree with us if, on the basis of this definition, we were to describe the Dutchman as an exceptional technician.

After all, that's exactly what he was. Even more impressive is the fact that the former Ajax great was a forward-thinker. Everything your favourite player did, Cruyff had done before him. And it's no coincidence that he is now constantly cited by today's leading football figures as their role model.

7 Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

What ChatGPT said: “De Bruyne’s vision is arguably the best of his generation. His ability to pick out teammates in advanced positions, whether with a simple pass or a more complex through ball, sets him apart.”

If Manchester City have become a benchmark in world football, they owe it largely to Kevin De Bruyne. After all, the Belgian is not only the team's captain, he is also its beating heart, its maestro.

The terror of the low blocks, the nightmare of the high ones, the Cityzen fears no system, because none is able to counter him. Or rather to anticipate the magic emanating from his right foot. Even left, when the situation calls for it.

6 Michel Platini

France

What ChatGPT said: “His technique was flawless, with an ability to deliver perfect passes under pressure. Platini's ability to read the game allowed him to find space for his passes.”

When you consider that Cruyff proved to be a source of inspiration for Michel Platini, it is hardly surprising to find the Frenchman in this ranking.

A “creative genius”, according to ChatGPT, whose innumerable qualities have taken him to the very top of world football, both for club and country - despite the fact that he has never won the World Cup. The kind of player who makes History, with a capital ‘H’, as evidenced by his place in the firmament of blue, white and red football.

5 Andres Iniesta

Spain

What ChatGPT said: “His ability to execute precise passes, especially in tight spaces, was superb. He could pick out teammates in intricate situations.”

Among the many artists who have made football what it is today, Andres Iniesta, or rather ‘Don Andres’ as he is known, is undoubtedly one of the greatest. The embodiment of the aesthetic, elegant aspect of football, the Spanish midfielder has left his mark on an entire generation.

A player whose silky, almost mesmerising touch on the ball and exceptional passing ability make him stand out from the crowd. From short, medium or long range, to clear or create space, each of his passes was distinctive in that it served his team's game. Or harm their opponents' tactics, depending on how you look at it.

4 Zinedine Zidane

France

What ChatGPT said: “Zidane’s creativity and vision were magical. He had the ability to pick out passes that others wouldn't even consider, and his first-time passes were incredibly accurate.”

There are few footballers in history who can claim to have a better first touch of the ball than Zinedine Zidane. The French playmaker was, properly speaking, a magician.

A player of such creative ability that Bixente Lizarazu, with whom he shared the pitch for Les Bleus, once said: ‘When you don't know what to do, you give the ball to Zizou and he finds a solution’. Quite explicit, isn't it?

3 Lionel Messi

Argentina