Summary ChatGPT has it's say on the best football pundits in British TV.

Candid duo, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane both feature in the top ten for their honest, dead-pan delivery.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's back-and-forth rivalry has kept fans entertained, and it sees the two rank high in this list.

English Football has evolved beyond just the game on the pitch, and the conversations surrounding it are now a cornerstone of the modern-day experience. Ultimately, it is the role of the football pundit to drive these conversations.

Whether it's the post-match analysis after blockbuster Premier League clashes, or the tactical breakdowns prior to it, or even purely just the fiery debates that arise from the ever-changing nature of the sport - pundits play a key role in shaping how fans view the beautiful game. These experts, often ex-players or managers, bring unique insights and charisma that keep audiences engaged long after the final whistle, and days before it.

But who stands out in this competitive field of punditry? With opinions varied, identifying the "best" pundits can feel a little contentious, and often comes down to the individual's ability to convey points coherently, while simultaneously contributing a touch of humour and personality. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have consulted the support of ChatGPT to devise a list of the ten best pundits in the UK, and here are the results.

10 Best UK Football Pundits According to ChatGPT Rank Name Played For 1. Gary Neville Manchester United 2. Jamie Carragher Liverpool 3. Micah Richards Manchester City, Fiorentina, Aston Villa 4. Ian Wright Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic, Burnley 5. Roy Keane Cobh Ramblers, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic 6. Graeme Souness Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Sampdoria, Rangers 7. Peter Crouch Tottenham, QPR, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Stoke City, Burnley 8. Alan Shearer Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 9. Joleon Lescott Wolves, Everton, Manchester City, West Brom, Aston Villa, AEK Athens, Sunderland 10. Danny Murphy Crewe Alexandra, Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham, Fulham, Blackburn Rovers

10 Danny Murphy

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, Fulham

What ChatGPT said: "A former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder, Murphy has established himself as a knowledgeable and articulate pundit. His insights into midfield play and tactical analysis have made him a regular on BBC's 'Match of the Day' and other platforms."

Also known for his work with talkSPORT, Murphy's style of analysis lends less to those seeking entertainment, and he is sparser in terms of his appearances, in comparison to many other prominent names on this list. However, he voices his opinions with conviction nonetheless, and having a storied career will certainly help in that regard. He previously made over 400 appearances as a midfielder in the Premier League, featuring for a range of top clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham.

9 Joleon Lescott

Notable clubs: Wolves, Everton, Manchester City, West Brom

What ChatGPT said: "The former England defender has emerged as a prominent pundit, known for his thoughtful analysis and clear explanations of tactical strategies."

Lescott, best known for his memorable spell with Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles, is a well-known name in recent history. He emerged as a talented youth prospect, and enjoyed a successful career in the top-flight, so his opinions certainly hold some weight, with that in mind. Recently named as a coach for the England national team, the ex-international's simultaneous transition into punditry has been positive with fans, with many praising his ability to convey his points and analysis.

8 Alan Shearer

Notable clubs: Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

What ChatGPT said: "As one of the Premier League's all-time greats, Shearer provides expert analysis with a particular focus on attacking play. His knowledge of the game is broad, and he’s a regular on 'Match of the Day.'"

The Premier League's record goalscorer, Shearer, has been in the punditry business for over two decades now, particularly being a key element to the famed "Match of the Day" football show. Not many in the sport's history have replicated the former Newcastle man's feats, which is precisely why his comments, especially with regard to attacking players, hold a lot of weight.

His career as a pundit sandwiches a short spell as the Magpies' boss in 2009. Admittedly, he could have fared better in his eight games in charge, though the experience will undoubtedly have played a key role in helping him evolve as an experienced spokesperson of the game in the years that followed.

7 Peter Crouch

Notable clubs: Tottenham, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Stoke City

What ChatGPT said: "The former striker brings humor and light-hearted commentary to his punditry. While he’s not as tactical as others, Crouch offers a unique perspective on player mentality and is a favorite for his wit."

The 42-time capped international is endeared to football fans for his pleasant character and knack for delivering moments of levity in his punditry. While he may not offer the deep dives into tactics and performances some others on this list provide, Peter Crouch instead brings a comfortable presence and an unwavering smile with his appearances.

Of course, that's not to take from his analysis either. With years of playing experience for clubs including Tottenham, Liverpool and Stoke City under his belt, he certainly knows a thing or two about the sport. This, in tamdem with his engaging personality and sense of humor, have made him something of a fan favorite on the screen.

6 Graeme Souness

Notable clubs: Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Sampdoria, Rangers

What ChatGPT said: "A veteran of football punditry, Souness combines deep knowledge with a sharp tongue. He often gives strong opinions on issues like player mentality, team dynamics, and football's more tactical aspects."

Souness retired from his role as pundit for Sky Sports not long ago, in 2023. However, the 71-year-old has nonetheless vowed to "never retire", and he continues to make appearances on various shows and podcasts, such as TalkSPORT.

A rather frank spokesperson, the ex-Liverpool midfielder was never one to hold back on his criticism, something which former Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, was iconically on the receiving end of on numerous occasions. Ultimately, it is this outspokenness and honesty which fans have grown to appreciate from Souness. Moreover, his extensive experience at the highest level of football with some of the best players in history has added plenty of value to his perspectives on the sport.

5 Roy Keane

Notable clubs: Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic

What ChatGPT said: "The fiery ex-Manchester United midfielder brings intensity and directness to his punditry. His sharp, no-holds-barred approach often divides opinion, making him a captivating figure in the football world."

A no-nonsense midfielder at the height of his playing career, to a no-nonsense pundit today - Roy Keane's speech is unsurprisingly reminiscent of how he carried himself on the pitch years ago. It wasn't easy to draw the Irishman into the business though. In fact, following an initial dip into the life of a pundit, Keane was far from eager to take it any further, going as far as to say:

"Never again. I'd rather go to a dentist."

Thankfully for supporters, his change of heart has meant that almost two decades on, he is now a regular on many football shows in the UK. His candour often sees him propose honest and truly insightful pieces of analysis, while simultaneously making for some entertaining viewing.

4 Ian Wright

Notable clubs: Crystal Palace, Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: "A former player turned TV personality, Wright brings passion and experience to his punditry. He was especially engaging on BBC’s "Match of the Day," where his enthusiasm for football became evident."

Renowned for his infectious energy and love for the game, Ian Wright has established himself as one of the most passionate voices in football punditry. The former Arsenal and England striker's expertise stems from a highly successful playing career in which he won the English top-flight and earned 33 caps at international level.

His charisma particularly shined on "Match of the Day," and while he has stepped down from his regular position on the show, he continues to share his opinions on various shows, engaging viewers with his humour and enthusiasm in the process.

3 Micah Richards

Notable clubs: Manchester City, Fiorentina, Aston Villa

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his charismatic and entertaining personality, Richards has quickly become one of the most likable pundits. His candid opinions and infectious energy have earned him a loyal fan base."

If Wright was the original vibrant personality to light up "Match of the Day", Micah Richards is the one to carry it on. With one of the most contagious laughters about, the former Manchester City right-back has captivated fans with his energy and humour. He may not have had the most ostentatious career achievements-wise in comparison to his peers, but he is a firm fan favourite nonetheless.

Richards is a regular name for Sky Sports, and he also shares a panel with Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Kate Scott for CBS Sports as part of a show which has received wide-spread acclaim for its entertainment value.

2 Jamie Carragher

Notable clubs: Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: "Like Neville, Carragher is a staple of Sky Sports. His rivalry with Neville on "Monday Night Football" makes for engaging television, with Carragher providing blunt and often humorous insights on Liverpool, the Premier League, and football in general."

Indeed, Carragher has become a mainstay on Sky Sports. A Liverpool legend, his loyalty to his club certainly adds extra flair to his commentary too, especially during his famous on-screen fiery debates with Gary Neville.

Often praised for his keen eye for detail and an ability to break down complex topics into a comprehensible form, Carragher also adds the entertainment value to keep viewers engaged. Ultimately, his passion for the sport itself is evident, whether that be related to its' analysis or the pure enthusiasm for rivalries which are a custom for fans and that is precisely why he is among the most endeared pundits in the business.

1 Gary Neville

Notable clubs: Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his insightful analysis and no-nonsense opinions, Neville is a regular on Sky Sports' "Monday Night Football." His knowledge of the game is vast, and he often provides a deep understanding of tactics and team dynamics."

It seems AI agrees with the fan's choice in this case, as Neville was also voted as the best pundit, not just in the UK, but in the entire game. Best known for his appearances with Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain offers unmatched depth of insight, often dissecting the deeper aspects of his game using his extensive experienve both as a player and shortly as a manager too.

Beyond the quality of his commentary, his sparring sessions with Carragher have been a staple of the UK punditry scene too, adding some much-needed drama and humor to keep fans entertained.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 16/01/2025