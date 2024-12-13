What makes Premier League football so enjoyable to watch is the rivalries. No matter whether it’s a cup final or a dead-rubber friendly, the fixtures just have an extra edge to them – from fan culture to earning bragging rights for their respective cities.

It’s much more than just the final score and potential points on the board thanks to their ever-flourishing, deep-rooted nature. From Liverpool’s clashes with Everton to Sunderland vs Newcastle United, there’s no shortage of animosity.

Since the English top division’s restructure in 1992, there have been plenty of rivalries present and AI, using each derby’s historical importance, fanbase animosity, quality of the teams and memorable moments, has named and ranked the top ten.

1 Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester Derby

Close

By virtue of Manchester United’s sheer size, they actually have a few rivals in Liverpool, Leeds United and Arsenal – but AI believes that their geographical proximity to Manchester City, combined with the club’s financially-backed rise to prominence in the 2010s makes the Manchester derby the fiercest for the Red Devils.

Citing Pep Guardiola’s 6-1 win in 2011, ChatGPT said: “Both clubs are based in Manchester, with United’s long dominance contrasting with City’s recent success. City’s 6-1 win at Old Trafford in 2011 and United’s dramatic 3-2 win in 2015 are unforgettable moments.”

Related Manchester United's 10 Biggest Rivals Ranked Manchester United have forged many feuds over the years but which teams make up the Red Devils' top 10 fiercest rivalries?

It may be Pep Guardiola and Co that are on top of this hate-fuelled affair at the moment – but Manchester United’s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson makes a compelling case for Manchester always being red.

2 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

North London Derby