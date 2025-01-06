The sport of boxing is deeply rooted in American culture. For nearly 150 years, the United States has produced wave after wave of talented pugilists and dominated the sweet science on the world stage, producing nearly 500 world champions.

With such an enormous pool of exceptional fighters to choose from, it can be incredibly difficult to rank the greatest American boxers of all time. Unless you're ChatGPT, of course. We recently asked the AI service to pick the 10 greatest American boxers of all time, taking into account a fighter's overall record, number of titles, level of activity, and calibre of opposition.

So without further ado, here are the 10 greatest American boxers of all time, according to AI.

AI's 10 greatest American boxers in history Position Boxer Professional record 10. Evander Holyfield 44-10-2 (1 NC) 9. Jack Dempsey 63-6-9 8. Joe Frazier 32-4-1 7. Sugar Ray Leonard 36-3-1 6. Mike Tyson 50-7 (2 NCs) 5. Floyd Mayweather 50-0 4. Rocky Marciano 49-0 3. Joe Louis 66-3 2. Sugar Ray Robinson 174-19-6 (2 NCs) 1. Muhammad Ali 56-5

10 Evander Holyfield

Professional boxing record: 44 wins (29 KOs), 10 losses, 2 draws

Despite being most famous for having part of his ear bitten off by Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield is one of the greatest boxers of the last 50 years. 'The Real Deal' was the undisputed king of the cruiserweight division in the 1980s, before moving up in weight and claiming the undisputed heavyweight crown with his victory over Buster Douglas. He is the only man in history to become the undisputed champion in two weight classes in the three-belt era, and the only four-time heavyweight champion. He briefly retired in 1994 due to medical advice, but returned a year later to recapture the heavyweight crown, beating Tyson twice and earning a controversial split decision draw with Lennox Lewis. He should've hung up the gloves earlier than he did, fighting until he was nearly 50 years old, but his dominance throughout the 80s and 90s cannot be understated.

9 Jack Dempsey

Professional boxing record: 68 wins (53 KOs), 6 losses, 9 draws

Jack Dempsey's style was revolutionary. 'Kid Blackie' was the prototypical knockout artist, utilising his speed, punching power, and aggression to overwhelm and devastate his opponents over his 13-year career and becoming a cultural icon in the United States. Dempsey's style was so entertaining and his popularity was so great that his seven-year reign as heavyweight world champion saw him set numerous financial and attendance records. His 1921 victory over Georges Carpentier generated the first million-dollar gate in boxing history with 92,000 people watching. In 1950, the associated press ranked him the greatest fighter of the last 50 years, and The Ring Magazine currently rates him as the sixth-greatest heavyweight of all time, and the fourth-greatest puncher of all time.

8 Joe Frazier

Professional boxing record: 32 wins (27 KOs), 4 losses, 1 draw

In the golden age of heavyweight boxing through the 1960s and 70s, Smokin' Joe Frazier was one of the very best, reigning as the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1970 to 1973. Frazier's relentless style and powerful left hook helped him win a gold medal at the 1964 Olympics and quickly established him as a top contender when he turned professional. He handed Muhammad Ali the first professional loss of his career in 1971 via unanimous decision in what is widely considered to be the biggest boxing match in the sport's history, before Ali beat him twice in the subsequent rematches. Named Fighter of the Year three times by The Ring Magazine, Frazier only ever lost in the ring to two men, Ali and George Foreman.

7 Sugar Ray Leonard

Professional boxing record: 36 wins (25 KOs), 3 losses, 1 draw

Sugar Ray Leonard was the first man in history to win major titles in five weight classes, and with his victories over Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, and Thomas Hearns, he was the only member of the 'Four Kings' of boxing to defeat every other member. His unique blend of speed and power, coupled with his immense charisma outside of the ring, made him one of the biggest draws in boxing during his prime. He even came out of retirement after four years to recapture the middleweight crown by defeating Hagler, handing him his first defeat in 35 fights.

6 Mike Tyson

Professional boxing record: 50 wins (44 KOs), 7 losses