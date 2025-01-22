Boxing has been an ever-present sport in America, dating back to as far as the 19th Century, with the first televised contest broadcast by an American network occurring on the 1st of June 1939. Arguably, boxing’s popularity in the US has declined over the past 30 years or so, but it still remains as a top event and is unlikely to ever disappear completely.

Like with most things in life, there won’t ever be a universally agreed list of the best American heavyweights in history. To make our lives easier, we asked AI generator ChatGPT that very question. The service took into account factors such as their record, dominance, skill, and impact on the sport.

Here is the list of ChatGPT’s top 10 American heavyweights in history.

10 greatest American heavyweights in boxing history, according to AI Position Boxer Professional record 10. Deontay Wilder 43-4-1 9. Riddick Bowe 43-1 (1 NC) 8. Sonny Liston 50-4 7. George Foreman 76-5 6. Evander Holyfield 44-10-2 (1 NC) 5. Larry Holmes 69-6 4. Rocky Marciano 49-0 3. Mike Tyson 50-7 (2 NC) 2. Joe Louis 66-3 1. Muhammad Ali 56-5

10 Deontay Wilder

Professional record: 43-4-1

Wilder made his professional boxing debut at the age of 23, and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in the heavyweight division. This led to him being known as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and he has since established himself among the greats. In 2015, he famously became the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007 after defeating Bermane Stiverne. He held the title until 2020, defending it on a total of 10 occasions, and becoming recognised as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history.

9 Riddick Bowe

Professional boxing record: 43-1 (1 NC)

Bowe’s boxing career spanned from 1989 to 2008, before switching to kickboxing from 2013 to 2016. Despite his size, Bowe’s work rate and stamina was exceptional. Adding to this his skills and strength, it’s no wonder he only has one loss on his professional boxing record. Bowe held the undisputed world heavyweight championship in 1992, and in 1995 he became the first boxer in history to have won titles in all four major sanctioning bodies, which were the WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC. The main highlight of Bowe’s career is arguably his first victory against Evander Holyfield in 1992, which has been regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight bouts of all time.

8 Sonny Liston

Professional boxing record: 50-4

Liston was known as one of the most intimidating men you could face in the ring, having immense strength and an incredibly powerful jab. ‘The Big Bear’ lived up to his name when he won the undisputed world heavyweight championship in 1962, knocking out Floyd Patterson in the first round and showing himself to be one of the hardest hitters in history. He fought Patterson again in 1963, but like the previous fight, knocked him out in the first round. In his rematch against Muhammad Ali in 1965, Liston suffered a first round knockout, with many fans suspecting this fight to have been fixed. Nearly six decades later, it is still debated whether Liston was actually hit or not. Outside the world of boxing, Liston fell into constant controversy, having links to organised crime and a dangerous reputation.

7 George Foreman

Professional boxing record: 76-5

‘Big George’ fought his opponents with pure power in his youth, and is a two-time world heavyweight champion. His first victory came in 1973, when he gave Joe Frazier his first defeat after knocking him down six times within two rounds. His fight against Ali in 1974 was a historic fight, with both fighters putting on a show and exceeding everyone’s already high expectations. Foreman lost this fight, suffering his first loss and losing the title. In 1987, he made a shocking return to boxing after 10 years out. He won the world heavyweight title for a second time in 1984, becoming the oldest world champion ever at 45. Due to his impact on the sport, Foreman was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

6 Evander Holyfield

Professional boxing record: 44-10-2 (1 NC)

Famous for his fight against Mike Tyson in 1997, where Holyfield had part of his ear bitten off, ‘The Real Deal’ is the only four-time world heavyweight champion and was the first fighter to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes, after dominating the cruiserweight division. Known for his resilience and toughness, his win against Tyson in 1996 was arguably his best fight, as it was dubbed Fight and Upset of the Year by The Ring Magazine. Holyfield’s fights against Tyson, Riddick Bowe, and Lennox Lewis are cemented in boxing history.

5 Larry Holmes

Professional boxing record: 69-6

Nicknamed the ‘Easton Assassin’, Holmes had an impressive boxing IQ and is regarded to have one of the best left jabs in heavyweight boxing history. Often overshadowed by the Tyson era, Holmes was an incredibly technically skilled fighter and this helped him fight as the world heavyweight champion from 1978 to 1985. He won his first 48 professional fights and only suffered losses in world title battles. These victories included a famous win over Muhammad Ali in 1980, which was Ali’s only defeat by stoppage. This fight showed an older Ali being dominated by Holmes, who was visibly emotional during the fight and in post-match interviews. Holmes has since been inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

4 Rocky Marciano

Professional boxing record: 49-0

Marciano was a formidable fighter and is still the only heavyweight to retire undefeated. He was the world heavyweight champion from 1952 to 1956, successfully defending his title six times during this period. Despite being on the lighter side, Marciano had incredible durability, which would explain why he was only knocked down twice in his professional career. He shares the highest knockout-to-win percentage in world heavyweight title fights with Joe Louis at 85.71%, and despite retiring early at 32, has solidified his status in the sport.

3 Mike Tyson

Professional boxing record: 50-7 (2 NC)