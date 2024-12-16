Since 1992, nine Brits have held a share of the world heavyweight crown in the sport of boxing, so where do the likes of Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua rank among these greats?

We recently asked ChatGPT to give us its definitive list of the best British heavyweights of all time, and it returned a fascinating top 10 with some interesting inclusions and omissions. So, here are the top 10 British heavyweight boxers of all time, according to AI.

10 greatest British heavyweights in boxing history, according to AI Position Boxer Professional record 10. Bruce Woodcock 35-4 9. Joe Bugner 69-13-1 8. Frank Bruno 40-5 7. Daniel Dubois 22-2 6. Henry Cooper 40-14-1 5. David Haye 28-4 4. Anthony Joshua 28-4 3. Bob Fitzsimmons 61-8-4 (6 No contests) 2. Tyson Fury 34-1-1 1. Lennox Lewis 41-2-1 All records accurate as of 16/12/24

10 Bruce Woodcock

Professional boxing record: 35-4

Bruce Woodcock's career started in blistering fashion, winning his first 25 fights with 24 knockouts en route to British and Commonwealth titles. But, after losing to American contender Tami Mauriello during his first trip to the US, he would spend the remainder of his career fighting in the UK. The Yorkshireman would eventually get his only shot at a world championship towards the end of his career against Lee Savold, although the title was not recognised by the US, but he retired shortly after the loss.

9 Joe Bugner

Professional boxing record: 69-13-1

Joe Bugner was never really embraced by the British public like some of the other fighters in this list, but he was consistently ranked in the top 10 during the golden era of heavyweight boxing in the 1970s. The Hungarian-born boxer enjoyed considerable success domestically, winning the British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight titles, including a victory that ended Henry Cooper's reign as British champion. But, he is most remembered for going the distance with Muhammad Ali (twice) and Joe Frazier, neither of whom could finish Bugner inside 15 rounds. He retired and un-retired multiple times, and his career was so long that he fought and lost to Frank Bruno in 1987 just before the future world champion fought Mike Tyson.

8 Frank Bruno

Professional boxing record: 40-5

Don't let his jovial personality outside the ring fool you, because Frank Bruno is arguably the most devastating puncher that the UK has ever produced, knocking out 38 opponents in just 40 wins. Although he fell short in his first two attempts at a world title against Tim Witherspoon and a prime Mike Tyson, he would eventually go on to outbox Oliver McCall and claim the WBC heavyweight crown that McCall had ripped from Lennox Lewis 12 months earlier. He lost the title shortly afterwards following his second loss against a post-prison Mike Tyson and immediately retired, although he remains one of the most beloved figures in British boxing history.

Related AI Names & Ranks 10 Greatest British Boxers in History GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to name the 10 greatest British boxers in history, and legends like Tyson Fury, Ricky Hatton, and Lennox Lewis all feature.

7 Daniel Dubois

Professional boxing record: 22-2

Daniel Dubois' five-round demolition of Anthony Joshua to claim the IBF heavyweight crown in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium back in September was a legacy-defining moment and the conclusion of a remarkable resurgence from a fighter that looked miles away from heavyweight title contention just 18 months earlier. Aged just 27, he looks set to have a long career in the top echelons of the heavyweight division and will no doubt be looking to take on the winner of the upcoming Fury-Usyk fight to try and become undisputed heavyweight world champion. There is no telling how much higher he could end up on this list when he decides to call it quits.

6 Henry Cooper

Professional boxing record: 40-14-1

"Our" Henry Cooper is a British boxing legend and one of the most beloved fighters that the country has ever produced. He reigned as the British heavyweight champion for 12 years, which remains a record to this day, and was twice the European champion. Perhaps the most famous moment of his career came in 1963 when he sent a young Muhammad Ali to the canvas with a vicious left hook, although Ali recovered and won the fight in the next round due to a serious cut above Cooper's left eye. The pair fought again three years later for the world heavyweight crown, but Cooper would once again lose that fight due to another cut above his eye. He continued to reign as the British, Commonwealth, and European champion until 1971, when he controversially lost to Joe Bugner by a quarter of a point and retired shortly after.

5 David Haye

Professional boxing record: 28-4

David Haye won multiple world championships in two weight classes and is one of only three men in history to have won unified cruiserweight world titles before becoming heavyweight world champion, alongside Oleksandr Usyk and Evander Holyfield. He is widely regarded as one of the best cruiserweights of the 21st century, but shortly after winning his first world title, he moved up in weight and stopped Monte Barrett in five rounds to set up a heavyweight world title shot against Nikolai Valuev. The Brit outboxed the 7ft giant on his way to a majority decision and defended the title twice before losing on points to Wladimir Klitschko. Haye rebounded with three wins before his highly lucrative, but ultimately unsuccessful, two fights against Tony Bellew that capped off his professional boxing career.

4 Anthony Joshua

Professional boxing record: 28-4

After an incredibly high-profile amateur career where he won heavyweight gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, Anthony Joshua quickly became the face of British boxing, knocking out his first 20 opponents. He won the IBF heavyweight world championship against Charles Martin in 2016 and unified the titles 12 months later with a spectacular 11th-round TKO of Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. A shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr, two losses to Oleksandr Usyk, and his devastating knockout in September at the hands of Daniel Dubois suggest that his career might be coming to a close, but at the moment, he remains one of the biggest draws in the boxing world.

3 Bob Fitzsimmons

Professional boxing record: 69-12-14

Bob Fitzsimmons was the sport's first three-division world champion and, to this day, the lightest man to hold the heavyweight world championship, weighing just 167 pounds when he knocked out James Corbett to win the crown. He reigned for three years until he lost the title to James Jeffries in a fight where he was outweighed by nearly 40 pounds, before moving back down to claim the light heavyweight world title to go along with the middleweight and heavyweight titles that he had already won. Fitzsimmons is famed for his "solar plexus punch" and is widely regarded as one of the hardest punchers of all time pound-for-pound in boxing history. In 2003, Fitzsimmons was ranked at number eight on The Ring Magazine's list of the 100 greatest punchers of all time.

2 Tyson Fury

Professional boxing record: 34-1-1

The Gypsy King shocked the world in 2015 when he thoroughly outboxed Wladimir Klitschko in Germany to claim the WBA, WBO, and IBF world heavyweight titles, in a fight that was named 'Upset of the Year' by The Ring Magazine. Despite a two-and-a-half year hiatus due to struggles with addiction and mental health, he returned in 2018 and quickly challenged Deontay Wilder for the WBC title in a fight that was controversially scored a draw. He defeated Wilder twice in their rematches and would go on to defend his title twice before losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world championship. Like Joshua and Dubois, Fury's career is still ongoing, and if he beats Usyk on Saturday and notches up a few more wins before hanging up his gloves, there is a chance he could move up to the number one spot on this list when all is said and done.

1 Lennox Lewis

Professional boxing record: 41-2-1