Heavyweight boxing has become one of the world's biggest attractions in this modern era of sports. The truth is, though, that it has always drawn in crowds since the days of legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and George Foreman.

The sport may be on the rise again, but it has not been the case so often, given there is usually a lack of big match-ups like we have seen this year. While those have returned, we see a new generation of heavyweights ready to take over from today's big names.

Names such as Frank Sanchez, Jared Anderson, and Bakhodir Jalolov are all names tipped to take the reins from Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk.

But with heavyweight boxing on the rise again, many people are asking one question: Who are the 10 best heavyweight boxers in the world right now? We asked AI to rank them, and this is how it came out.

AI's top 10 heavyweight boxers in the world right now Position Boxer Professional record 10. Martin Bakole 21-1 9. Jared Anderson 17-1 8. Frank Sanchez 24-1 7. Agit Kabayel 25-0 6. Filip Hrgovic 17-1 5. Zhilei Zhang 27-2-1 4. Anthony Joshua 28-4 3. Daniel Dubois 22-2 2. Tyson Fury 34-2-1 1. Oleksandr Usyk 23-0

10 Martin Bakole

Professional record: 21-1

Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole is ranked number 10 on this list. The younger brother of former cruiserweight champion, Ilunga Makubu, he debuted in March 2014, securing a second-round technical knockout victory over Cecil Smith in South Africa. The 32-year-old boasts a victory by knockout percentage of over 75% in his professional bouts, and has only lost once in an IBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title fight with Michael Hunter. Following Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury, trainer Billy Nelson claimed that Bakole poses the greatest threat to the Ukrainian's title reign.

9 Jared Anderson

Professional record: 17-1

Interestingly, Jared Anderson ranks above Bakole on this list, even though he is on the Congolese fighter's run of victories. That is Anderson's only defeat in professional boxing to date, coming in the fifth round via knockout, but Bakole floored him three times on the way to that KO. The American debuted in 2019 and ranks only second to Michael Hunter among American heavyweight boxers. Even more impressive is that 15 of his 17 victories have come via knockout.

8 Frank Sanchez

Professional record: 24-1

Debuting in 2017, The Cuban Flash was named by talkSPORT as one of the names to take over from today's powerhouses in heavyweight boxing. On a mission to become Cuba's first world heavyweight champion, he faced a setback when his unbeaten run ended in May, losing to Agit Kabayel in Saudi Arabia via knockout. How he responds to that will determine how far he goes as a boxer. One blemish on his record is his bout with Lamont Capers early in his career, which was ruled as a no-contest after Sanchez pushed Capers out of the ring.

7 Agit Kabayel

Professional record: 25-0

Just one of two undefeated boxers on this list, Kabayel put an end to the unbeaten run of Frank Sanchez, as mentioned above. With 17 knockout victories in his 25 bouts undefeated, the German is on a run of four victories via stoppage and looks to add Zhilei Zhang to that list when the pair meet in February. While Daniel Dubois defends his IBF world championship against Joseph Parker that same month, the IBF had called for an eliminator between Kabayel and Bakole before the announcement of Parker as Dubois' next challenger.

6 Flip Hrgovic

Professional record: 17-1

Croatian Filip Hrgovic was on an unbeaten run of 17 fights, with 14 coming via stoppage. However, the Croatian fell short of his crowning moment when he met with IBF world champion Daniel Dubois in Riyadh in June. Hrgovic fell to an eighth-round technical knockout defeat after suffering cuts above both eyes during that fight. Similar to Frank Sanchez, how he responds will determine what comes next for his career. Remarked as a rising heavyweight talent, his confidence will likely have taken a knock in that defeat, but he can use it as motivation to emerge victorious in his next fight, which is currently unknown, to get his career back on track.

5 Zhilei Zhang

Professional record: 27-2-1

Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang has never lost a fight via stoppage, even with two defeats on his record. Those came to Daniel Dubois' previous and next challengers, Filip Hrgovic and Joseph Parker, via majority and unanimous decisions. While he next meets with the undefeated German, Agit Kabayel, in February, he made short work of Deontay Wilder in his last fight, with a fifth-round stoppage, a bout which saw many begin to call for the American to retire from professional boxing.

4 Anthony Joshua

Professional record: 28-4

Widely regarded as one of Britain's finest, AJ's comeback hit a wall in his last fight. The Brit had been on a run of four victories after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, and he put in an impressive display against former UFC star Francis Ngannou, knocking him down three times in two rounds and winning via knockout in the second round. However, his meeting with Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight championship saw disappointment again for the 35-year-old, as he was knocked down four times in the first five rounds, losing via knockout in the fifth round.

3 Daniel Dubois

Professional record: 22-2

Daniel Dubois boasts one of the most impressive records on this list due to the fact that 21 of his 22 victories have come via stoppage. His only fight to have gone the full distance was with Kevin Johnson in October 2018, with Dubois victorious on points after 10 rounds. Aside from his ninth-round technical knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk, his fights rarely go past the fifth round, with Jarrell Miller losing by technical knockout in the 10th round and Flip Hrgovic lasting until the eighth before his TKO loss to the Brit. His first three fights in professional boxing showcased Dubois' power, with his first three opponents losing via stoppage inside a minute. He can probably consider himself unlucky not to take at least second spot on this list, but AI picks who AI wants.

2 Tyson Fury

Professional record: 34-2-1

The Gypsy King has one of boxing's remarkable comeback stories after his return. Fury reached dazzling heights with an upset victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but soon after, he struggled with mental health, and his boxing career looked to be over with that in mind. After three years away from the sport, Fury returned and immediately took on Deontay Wilder. That was the beginning of what many call boxing's greatest comeback as he rose through the ranks. That rise was put to an abrupt stop this year, however, by Oleksandr Usyk. What comes next for Fury after two losses to the Ukrainian remains to be seen, but many hope it will be the highly anticipated fight with Anthony Joshua.

1 Oleksandr Usyk

Professional record: 23-0