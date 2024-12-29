While players, managers and pundits will rave about the importance of putting the ball in the back of the net, there are a plethora of aspects of football that go under the radar: and that includes the archetypal hard men – from the memorable Vinnie Jones to Real Madrid, Spain and Sevilla icon Sergio Ramos.

But what is true is that every team, especially those at the top of the table and vying for silverware, needs one. Someone who will happily go about their business quietly. It may end in a few yellow cards here and there - but it gives sides a psychological edge and that's often the difference between defeat and elation.

Footballers aplenty, from the old-school to the modern day, have earned reputations for their terrorising personas and ChatGPT has had a go at naming the 10 hardest footballers in the sport’s history. Let's take a deeper look at the 10 hardest players in the long and storied history of the beautiful game that the AI named and ranked.

1 Roy Keane

Ireland

Close

What ChatGPT said: “A true hardman, Keane was a fierce leader and enforcer in midfield for Manchester United. Known for his no-nonsense style and brutal tackles, Keane combined aggression with incredible leadership qualities. His altercations with players like Patrick Vieira and others have become iconic moments in football.”

Midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane enjoyed a fantastic career in the heart of Manchester United’s midfield and was talented enough to be the heart and soul in some of the club’s most successful seasons – but he had that edge to him too. Just ask Patrick Vieira, a player who was on the receiving end of the Republic of Irishman’s commitment to the cause on more than one occasion.

2 Vinnie Jones

Wales