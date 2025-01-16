In world football, there have been an array of superb players. From defensive cornerstones to midfield maestros to clinical finishers, stars have come and gone.

But there are some names who stand out above all, and are players who have had all the necessary attributes in their lockers to contribute across all areas of the pitch and lead to winning. It is the players who can do everything, such as doing their respective roles well, and even move into different areas of the field if required and still perform to an elite level who are considered 'complete' footballers.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT tasked ChatGPT with generating a list of players who it felt were the most 'complete' stars in history, and it came up with names from across many generations of the sport, including two stars who still ply their trades on the pitch today.

10 Kaká

Notable Clubs: AC Milan, Real Madrid

What ChatGPT said: "Kaká’s elegance and flair were complemented by his ability to contribute in multiple areas. He could create opportunities, score from long-range or close distance, and had an exceptional work rate. His versatility allowed him to play both in attacking midfield and as a second striker."

Kaka is one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders of his generation, and of all time. The Brazilian, who enjoyed stints with both AC Milan and Real Madrid at club level in his career, was the key orchestrator for his teammates in the middle of the park, seamlessly dictating play with a calm aura around him at all times.

Kaka would go on to score 185 goals and assist 157 more in 588 club appearances, winning the Champions League with Milan in the 2006/07 season. That year would be the best of his career, with his 29 goal involvements seeing him win the Ballon d'Or, the Best FIFA Men's Player award, the UEFA Best Player in Europe, the Footballer of the Year award and the Serie A Player of the Year. He was also part of a dominant Brazil squad which won the 2002 World Cup.

9 Patrick Vieira

Notable Clubs: Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: "Vieira combined physical dominance with excellent technical skills. As a box-to-box midfielder, he could break up opposition attacks, distribute passes, and lead the team with his leadership. His adaptability to both defensive and offensive duties made him a highly complete player.

Patrick Vieira was one of the Premier League's biggest hardmen, known for his no-nonsense approach which spilled over into a famous feud with his rival, Roy Keane. Operating from the defensive midfield postilion, not only was he stout in his defence in front of his back four, but his passing range was sublime, which is why he finished his club career having registered 77 assists to go along with his 56 goals. When he left Arsenal for Italy, the Gunners struggled to replace him because he was simply irreplaceable.

8 Andrés Iniesta

Notable Clubs: Barcelona, Vissel Kobe

What ChatGPT said: "Iniesta was a maestro in the middle of the park. His dribbling and passing range, combined with his ability to read the game, made him one of the most complete midfielders. His ability to perform in crucial moments—like his World Cup-winning goal—showed his composure under pressure."

Every time Andres Iniesta touched the ball, it felt like he produced some magic with it. One of the greatest graduates of Barcelona's La Masia academy, Iniesta spent 16 seasons with the Catalan giants, in which he recorded 192 goal involvements in 674 appearances for the side. He finished his career having won 40 trophies for club and country, including four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and a World Cup - where he showed his composure under huge pressure by scoring the winner in extra time.

2:55 Related 35 Greatest Central Midfielders Since 1990 (Ranked) We've ranked the greatest central midfielders in recent history, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Xavi.

7 Franz Beckenbauer

Notable Clubs: Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV

What ChatGPT said: "Beckenbauer was an elegant defender who could also play as a sweeper or in midfield. His leadership, passing range, vision, and defensive capabilities made him the prototype of the modern "complete" footballer, influencing both the back-line and the midfield."

Franz Beckenbauer has gone down in history as one of the greatest defenders of all time and the best German player of all time. More affectionally known as 'Der Kaiser', Beckenbauer played all of his club football in his home country for both Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV.

He finished his career having scored 75 goals and added another 75 assists in 623 club appearances - not bad for a sweeper who never stepped further up the pitch than defensive midfield. He would cement his legacy having won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, which only Didier Deschamps and Mario Zagallo have managed to do.

6 Johan Cruyff

Notable Clubs: Ajax, Barcelona

What ChatGPT said: "Cruyff revolutionized football with his intelligence and technical skill. His understanding of the game was exceptional, and he had the dribbling, passing, and movement to back it up. He was the key figure in the development of "Total Football," capable of playing multiple roles at the highest level."

Johan Cruyff was so good at football that he had his signature skill move named after him. The Dutch maestro was truly a groundbreaker in football, with his presence alone enough to help whichever team he was playing for hold a huge advantage over their opponents. In his career, he mustered 366 goals and 261 assists in 637 total appearances for club and country - almost a goal involvement per game he played in. He would go on to win three European Cups with Ajax, alongside a myriad of other trophies, as well as pick up the Ballon d'Or three times.

Related 15 Best Dribblers in Football History (Ranked) From Lionel Messi to Ronaldinho, there have been some incredible dribblers over the years.

5 Michel Platini

Notable Clubs: Nancy, Saint-Etienne, Juventus

What ChatGPT said: "Platini had it all—impressive vision, passing accuracy, free-kick expertise, and the ability to score crucial goals. His balance between creativity and work rate, as well as his ability to influence games from midfield or attacking roles, made him one of the most well-rounded players."

Many people may remember Michel Platini as the former president of UEFA, but back in his playing days, the central attacking midfielder was one of the very best of his generation. Having spent time in the French league with Nancy and Saint-Étienne, it was his move to Italian club Juventus where he arguably made his biggest mark.

It was in Turin where he won seven of his nine club trophies, while he was also the recipient of the Ballon d'Or in three consecutive years from 1983-85. But it was his games-to-goals ratio for the French national team which stood out, scoring 41 goals in 72 appearances. He was also crucial in France's 1984 Euro victory, becoming the first - and so far only - player to record multiple hat-tricks in European Championship history, scoring nine goals in five matches.

4 Lionel Messi

Notable Clubs: Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami

What ChatGPT said: "Messi’s dribbling and ability to create plays for teammates set him apart, but his finishing, vision, and work rate complete his skill set. His adaptability allows him to play effectively across various attacking positions, and his consistency in delivering goals and assists over a long career further solidifies his place here."

There are simply not enough superlatives to describe one of the greatest players of all time. Bursting onto the scene at Barcelona, Lionel Messi took over the torch from Ronaldinho as a teenager, and never looked back. He spent 17 seasons with the La Liga side before making the switch to Inter Miami via two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, and has recorded 744 goals and 357 assists in 914 club outings.

Whilst he has also won two Copa America titles with Argentina, it was the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's heroics at the 2022 World Cup - scoring at least a goal in every game of the tournament except one, totalling seven goals and three assists - which saw him do what only few have done before - complete football.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable Clubs: Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr

What ChatGPT said: "Ronaldo is a physical specimen who’s also technically gifted. He has an incredible ability to score in virtually every way—headers, free kicks, long-range shots, and quick finishes. His stamina, work ethic, and adaptability across several positions (winger, forward, striker) make him a complete player."

Like his long-term rival Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the very best footballers in history, and one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, period. But it is perhaps his longevity which has been the most striking.

The Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning over two decades, where he has recorded over 900 goals for club and country, winning 33 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and the 2016 Euros. Furthermore, he has also won 33 individual awards to date, which is the second-most in history behind Messi (53).

2 Zinedine Zidane

Notable Clubs: Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

What ChatGPT said: "Zidane’s elegance on the ball, combined with his ability to dictate the tempo, make him one of the most complete players ever. He could dribble past opponents, make incisive passes, and score crucial goals. His ability to perform in high-stakes moments made him a leader, especially in big finals."

Zinedine Zidane was mesmerizing to watch on the ball. Deployed in central midfield, the Frenchman lit up the pitch every time he stepped out onto it, and in 690 club appearances, he recorded 125 goals and 142 assists, winning 11 trophies, including a Champions League with Real Madrid. In the year that he won the World Cup with France, he went on to win the coveted Ballon d'Or, as well as the first of his three Best FIFA Men's Player awards, while he also won the 2000 European Championship with his country.

1 Diego Maradona

Notable Clubs: Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli

What ChatGPT said: "Maradona combined technical brilliance with intelligence and versatility. He could dribble past multiple defenders, dictate play with exceptional vision, and score goals from anywhere on the field. His leadership and ability to perform in high-pressure situations made him truly complete."

Diego Maradona was one of the most technically gifted players football has ever seen, having built up a reputation for gliding with the ball as he dribbled and evading any defender that tried to get in his path. The Argentine essentially had free roam of the pitch and was able to do whatever he wanted, which saw him touted as one of football's most revolutionary players. He capped off his legacy by leading Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, a tournament in which he scored five goals.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 16/01/2025.