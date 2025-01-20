Over the years, legends of football have come and gone. From dynamic goalscorers to players who are so skillful that they look like wizards when they have the ball at their feet, and produce moments of magic.

It is those players who set the world alight that have seen their names - and performances - long live in the memory of fans. After all, football is entertainment.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT tasked ChatGPT to curate a list of the top 10 most 'entertaining' players in football history, and rank them. Whilst most players listed are long retired, there are three huge names that still ply their trades today, and are still up there with some of the best names in the sport, even in the twilight years of their careers.

10 Neymar Jr.

Notable Clubs: Santos, Barcelona, PSG, Al-Hilal

What ChatGPT said: "Neymar is all about flair, speed, and creativity. His dribbling, tricks, and free-kick abilities make him one of the most entertaining players in modern football. Neymar brings excitement to the pitch with his skill moves and ability to take on defenders with ease. Whether he’s pulling off a rainbow flick or a fancy flick over an opponent, Neymar always looks like he’s having fun, making him a fan favourite."

Neymar's lightning-fast feet saw him able to pull off some outrageous trickery on the pitch from a very young age. Adopting a Brazilian street-style of play, whilst playing for Santos, Neymar attracted interest from all over Europe and moved to Barcelona at age 21.

After four seasons playing in the shadows of Lionel Messi and co, registering 181 goal involvements, the Brazilian moved to Paris Saint-Germain in what is still the most expensive transfer in football history (£190 million). There he scored 118 times and assisted 77 times in 173 appearances before moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. He was even dubbed by AC Milan legend Kaka as his favourite player of the modern era over Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

9 Rivaldo

Notable Clubs: Barcelona, AC Milan, Olympiakos

What ChatGPT said: "Rivaldo combined technical brilliance with flair. His ability to score stunning goals from almost impossible angles, combined with his agility and creativity, made him one of the most entertaining players to watch. Known for his incredible volleys, flicks, and free-kicks, Rivaldo was a joy to watch. His flair and creativity often resulted in spectacular goals and assists."

Rivaldo was a bit of a journeyman throughout his lengthy two-decade career, but his technical play and silky skills were present wherever he went, and helped contribute to 20 trophies. His longest stint was with Barcelona, where he racked up 130 goals and 46 assists in 235 appearances.

In 1998/99, he would be part of the Brazil squad which won the Copa America title, and he would also win the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player award due to his standout season with the Spanish giants, where he recorded 29 goals and 18 assists in 48 appearances. Whilst he only made just 40 appearances for Milan, it was with the Italian side where he would win the Champions League, a season after he won the 2002 World Cup, where he played an instrumental role, scoring five goals. This cemented him as one of Brazil's very best.

8 George Best

Notable Club: Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Best’s dribbling skills and flair were legendary. He had a unique style, able to glide past defenders with quick turns, and he could score in almost any situation. His creativity, flair, and ability to entertain fans made him a true showman. His unpredictable style and charismatic performances made him a true icon of football’s golden era."

There is little debate that George Best is still Northern Ireland's greatest-ever footballer. One of the best dribblers of a football due to his blistering pace, Best lit up the pitch where he played mostly for Manchester United. But it was his 1967/68 campaign which was arguably his greatest, scoring 32 goals and adding a further seven assists, which helped United claim their first ever European Cup. They would also win the English Super Cup that year, and Best's individual success that year saw him named as the winner of the Ballon d'Or.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable Clubs: Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr

What ChatGPT said: "Ronaldo’s playstyle is a mix of athleticism and flair. His powerful dribbles, speed, and aerial ability, combined with his incredible finishing skills, make him a thrilling player to watch. While more focused on goals than tricks, Ronaldo’s flair comes from his ability to produce moments of brilliance, whether it's a powerful shot, a header, or a flashy skill move. His athleticism and competitiveness keep fans on the edge of their seats."

There are few trophies Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't won. Still plying his trade today, earlier in his career, he showed himself to be a real performer. Having joined Man United from Sporting CP in the summer of 2003, the Portuguese winger became one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League, with his quick feet and oozing confidence putting on some memorable performances. Winning nine trophies, including the Champions League, and his first Ballon d'Or at Old Trafford, Ronaldo made the switch to Real Madrid in 2009.

There, he would only get better, able to be deployed on either side of the wing, while he would later move into a centre-forward role, where he became even more clinical in front of goal. He left Madrid having recorded more goals than appearances, scoring 450 in 438 outings, as well as adding another 131 assists, and won 16 trophies, including four more Champions Leagues. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would find success with Juventus, tallying another five trophies, before moving to Saudi club Al-Nassr, via a brief return to Old Trafford, and is still the main man for Portugal, where he is the country's record goalscorer by some margin.

6 Zinedine Zidane

Notable Clubs: Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

What ChatGPT said: "Zidane was known for his elegance and vision on the ball. His dribbling and ball control in tight spaces were mesmerizing, and he had the ability to make everything look effortless. His style was smooth and classy, with a mix of improvisation and control. Zidane’s ability to make sublime passes and dribble past opponents with grace made him one of the most entertaining players ever."

Few players could boss the midfield like Zinedine Zidane could. Considered one of the best attacking midfielders of all time, Zidane oozed class, from his glorious first touches to driving the ball forward into goal-scoring positions, where more often than not, he took the shot on himself. Hugely consistent throughout his career, Zidane's 267 goal contributions in 689 club appearances, helped him win 11 club trophies.

Zidane also shone on the international stage, helping France to 1998 World Cup - the season where he won the Ballon d'Or - and 2000 European Championship glory, and as such, is considered the greatest French player of all time.

5 Pele

Notable Clubs: Santos, New York Cosmos

What ChatGPT said: "Pele’s combination of skill, speed, and finishing ability made him an entertainer. He had an innate sense of positioning, which, combined with his extraordinary dribbling, allowed him to create and score in the most exciting ways. With three World Cup victories and countless dazzling goals, Pele’s ability to light up the pitch with his skill, speed, and technique made him a global icon of entertainment."

Pele is the only player in football history to have won three World Cups, and his 762 career goals (though there were allegedly many more, surpassing 1000+ 'unofficial' goals) sees him considered as one of the greatest finishers of a football. His style of play really highlighted his charisma, which brought joy to many football fans around the world, and particularly in his home country, Brazil, and is thought to have transcended the sport.

4 Johan Cruyff

Notable Clubs: Ajax, Barcelona

What ChatGPT said: "Cruyff's vision and intelligence were matched by his technical ability. His revolutionary “Total Football” style of play introduced fluidity and creativity, with him at the core of it all. Cruyff's ability to perform tricks like the famous "Cruyff Turn" made him captivating to watch. His style blended technical brilliance with intelligence, creating moments of pure football artistry."

Put simply, Johan Cruyff was an artist, and the pitch was his muse. A playmaking maestro thanks to his technical brilliance, the Dutchman also possessed skills in his repertoire that were so niche, that one even became named after him. He was part of an Ajax side which won three consecutive European Cups between 1970-73 before moving to Barcelona.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner would finish his career having registered 564 goal contributions in 589 club games, whilst he also scored 33 times for the Dutch national team in 48 appearances, and led them to the 1974 World Cup Final as captain.

3 Ronaldinho

Notable Clubs: PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo

What ChatGPT said: "Ronaldinho’s style was all about joy and flair. His outrageous tricks, no-look passes, and smile as he danced past defenders were the hallmark of his play. He made football look like a game of pure fun. His trademark tricks, such as the "elastico" and his dazzling dribbles, delighted fans globally. He had a natural, joyful style that made even the simplest plays feel magical."

Ronaldinho was truly memorizing to watch throughout his career, and especially in the early 2000s. Bringing that Brazilian flair to the pitch, Ronaldinho made his name for his outstanding trickery for PSG and Barcelona.

Every time he received the ball, he instilled fear into his defenders because they would not know what outrageous skill he would do next. Scoring a healthy amount of goal involvements from the wing - 366 in 549 appearances - he is deservedly considered as one of the top 3 wingers in football history, and it may take a special player in years to come to enter a similar conversation, and topple him.

2 Lionel Messi

Notable Clubs: Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami

What ChatGPT said: "Messi's dribbling, close ball control, and vision are unparalleled. His low center of gravity and ability to glide past defenders in one-on-one situations make him mesmerizing to watch. Messi's quick turns, acceleration, and creativity have captivated fans worldwide. He consistently makes moments of magic look effortless, often scoring or assisting in remarkable fashion."

There is a reason why Lionel Messi's name is up there in the conversation for the greatest footballer of all time. There are few superlatives left to truly describe how impactful the Argentine has been in the sport throughout his career. His 5-foot-7 frame gives him a low center of gravity, which allows him the ability to move freely around the pitch, but combined with his particular skillset, this simultaneously makes it all the more difficult for defenders to get close to him.

Every club the La Masia graduate has ever been to he has won at, and single-handedly led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup, which was the one trophy that had - until then - evaded him, which saw him complete football. With eight Ballon d'Ors to his name, over 850 career goals, and 44 trophies, we may never see a player of such calibre, or of influence, ever again.

1 Diego Maradona

Notable Clubs: Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli

What ChatGPT said: "Maradona was the ultimate entertainer. His dribbling, creativity, and ability to take on multiple defenders with ease made him a magician on the ball. His famous "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" in the 1986 World Cup are iconic moments of football entertainment. He had incredible flair and an unmatched ability to perform jaw-dropping tricks and passes, often in tight spaces. His style was a combination of artistry and raw emotion."

Diego Maradona was one of the top players who revolutionized football. Whilst he was controversial at times, such as his 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, his ability left little doubt that he was one of the best players to ever grace the green grass.

Defenders would aggressively try to bring him down often, but they just couldn't get anywhere near the attacker due to his dribbling ability, even on the bobbly pitches in the 1980s, which makes his dribbling skill even more impressive. In 490 official club games he would net 259 times, while he scored 34 goals in 91 games for his country, including five goals on the road to 1986 World Cup glory.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 20/01/2025.