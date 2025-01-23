Intelligence in football is an underrated attribute a footballer can have, and it can be defined as a player who can read the game to perfection. By doing so, players know when to deliver the right passes to their teammates, and the type of pass they need to execute in order to create opportunities for their teams to win.

But, intelligence can also present itself in other ways, whether that be in defensive positions, with the player knowing when to step out, or when to get into the correct position to prevent the opposition from getting a clear-cut chance at goal. Take Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for example, with the Dutchman having made his name for being commanding on defence, and being almost near-impossible to dribble past, even from the paciest of forwards, due to his near-perfect positioning of his body.

Strikers who possess a high level of intelligence could be the difference in whether their team wins or loses, with them needing to read the game well in order to be able to know where the best places are to get in and score goals, or when to lay it off to a teammate.

With all of this in mind, GIVEMESPORT tasked Artificial Intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to curate a list of who it deems as the 10 most 'intelligent' players in football history.

10 Dennis Bergkamp

Nationality: Dutch

What ChatGPT said:"Known for his creativity and vision, Bergkamp’s intelligence was evident in his movement off the ball, link-up play, and ability to produce moments of magic. His understanding of space and timing made him a nightmare for defenders."

Dennis Bergkamp's football IQ was so good, that he seemed to always know where to be to receive the ball and score, whether he had to create his own space, or if he was standing in a position where his teammates could find him.

This skill, along with being so technically gifted when in possession of the ball, was particularly prevalent during his time with Premier League side Arsenal, where he nabbed 175 goal contributions in 315 appearances, helping the Gunners to three league titles during his 11 seasons in north London.

9 Neymar Jr.

Nationality: Brazilian

What ChatGPT said: "Neymar's intelligence comes through in his ability to read spaces, manipulate defenders, and make the right decision under pressure. While his flair and dribbling are often the focus, his ability to link play and find space shows his footballing intellect."

The footballing world may never see a player of Neymar's calibre ever again. His fast feet and electric-quick decision-making has, in the past, been the subject of scientific brain studies, with him deemed to go into autopilot mode when playing the beautiful game.

Showcasing a confident - and fearless - attacking flair that emulates the style from the streets of Brazil, Neymar has also been one of the most exciting players to watch throughout his career, with his dribbling prowess helping him amass 580 goal involvements in 591 senior club appearances. His 79 goals for Brazil also makes him his country's all-time leading goalscorer.

8 Carlos Alberto Torres

Nationality: Brazilian

What ChatGPT said: "Carlos Alberto was known for his leadership, intelligence, and tactical awareness. As captain of Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning team, his ability to marshal the defense while contributing to attacks showcased a rare combination of football intelligence and leadership."

Carlos Alberto Torres' career may have ended in 1982, but his legacy lives on. Deployed as a right-sided wing-back - and one of the all-time greatest in that position - the Brazilian was able to split defences with his pinpoint precise long balls.

Furthermore, due to spotting the right opportunities to burst forward, he posed a huge attacking threat. This led to him being the scorer of one of the greatest team goals of all time, a nine-pass goal which helped Brazil secure a 4-1 victory over Italy in the 1970 World Cup Final.

7 Franz Beckenbauer

Nationality: German

What ChatGPT said: "Beckenbauer revolutionized the role of a sweeper, combining defensive solidity with offensive support. His intelligence in reading the game, knowing when to push forward and when to stay back, made him a key player for both club and country."

Franz Beckenbauer is widely hailed as the greatest ever German footballer, but the late cult hero is also considered football's defensive GOAT. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner captained West Germany to World Cup glory in 1974, before going on to be the tactical mastermind behind their 1990 World Cup victory when he managed the side.

This saw Beckenbauer become just one of three people in football history to win the most coveted trophy in world football as both a player and a manager. Only people with extremely high football IQ's could achieve such a feat.

6 Xavi Hernández

Nationality: Spanish

What ChatGPT said: "Xavi was a mastermind in midfield, orchestrating play with pinpoint accuracy. His football IQ, understanding of space, and vision allowed him to control the pace and direction of a match, especially during Barcelona's golden era under Pep Guardiola."

Xavi was a stalwart in the midfield of a Barcelona side which dominated Europe in the 2000s/2010s. If you were to watch the Spaniard in his playing days, he would also be scanning the pitch looking to see what areas he could play the ball, and knew exactly where his opponents were. As such, he rarely lost the ball in possession, and was crucial to Barça's tiki-taka style of play.

Upon his retirement from playing, he has since entered management and used his intelligence to his advantage, helping Qatari side Al-Sadd SC - where he finished his playing career - win six trophies, before taking charge of Barcelona and helping them win the La Liga title and Supercopa de España in the 2022/23 season.

5 Andrea Pirlo

Nationality: Italian

What ChatGPT said: "Pirlo’s ability to dictate the tempo of the game and his vision made him a maestro in the midfield. He was known for his superb passing range, tactical awareness, and understanding of space, always a step ahead of the opposition."

Every time Andrea Pirlo touched a football in the middle of the park, he would produce some sort of magic with it. The Italian was glorious to watch, from the way he was able to distribute the ball long in attack from a deep-lying midfield role, to his free-kick prowess.

With eyes in the back of his head, he was able to read the game superbly, always on hand to step up in his defensive duties too. His 22-year career brought with it a plethora of success in the form of trophies - 19 in total - including two Champions League titles with AC Milan, and a World Cup in 2006.

4 Michel Platini

Nationality: French

What ChatGPT said: "Platini was a master tactician. Known for his footballing IQ, Platini excelled in reading the game and making incisive passes. His ability to control the tempo of a match and his vision in the final third was unparalleled in his time."

Operating from central midfield, Michel Platini struck the perfect balance between his work-rate and his ability to create when on the ball. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner excelled at Juventus, where he won seven trophies, including the European Cup, but he also played an instrumental role in a French side that won the 1984 European Championships. It was in this tournament where his intelligence was on full display, with him scoring two hat-tricks in the group stages, and scoring in every single game of the tournament.

3 Lionel Messi

Nationality: Argentine

What ChatGPT said: "Messi’s intelligence is not only about his extraordinary technical ability but also about his spatial awareness, ability to read and anticipate the flow of the game, and decision-making in the final third. His dribbling, passing, and vision make him a unique footballing genius."

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players football has ever witnessed. Known primarily for his goal-scoring ability, where he has amassed over 850 career goals, in the prime of his career he combined his football IQ with his insane technical ability to exploit opposition defences, and weave in and around them as though they weren't there.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has since gone on to become the most individually-decorated player ever, and he is also one of just a handful of people who can say they have completed football, after he single-handedly led Argentina to 2022 World Cup victory.

2 Zinedine Zidane

Nationality: French

What ChatGPT said: "Zidane had an extraordinary ability to read the game, anticipate opponents' movements, and make decisions under pressure. His calmness and creativity, along with an innate sense of timing, made him one of the most intelligent players in history."

Zinedine Zidane is perhaps one of the greatest attacking midfielders of all time, with the Frenchman possessing an outstanding first touch, along with his foray of skill and pazazz that made football fans unable to take their eyes off of him. In his career, he was so adept in his shot-creation for both himself and his teammates, that he hung up his boots having scored 125 goals and 142 assists in 690 club appearances.

1 Johan Cruyff

Nationality: Dutch

What ChatGPT said: "Cruyff was a visionary both as a player and a coach. His tactical understanding of the game, innovative ideas, and influence on the "Total Football" philosophy changed the way football was played, especially at Ajax and Barcelona."

Johan Cruyff was as creative as they come, so much so that he even had a skill move named after him. Identified as a revolutionary star as he truly embodied the idea of 'total football', the Dutchman was so intelligent in his movement into space, where he was able to then feed the right ball into his teammates and create goalscoring opportunities. With him on the field, Ajax were virtually unstoppable in the 1970s, with him carrying the side to three European Cups in a row.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 23/01/2025.