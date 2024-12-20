Summary Rashford has hinted his future may not be at Manchester United.

After graduating from their academy, the winger could be set to leave Old Trafford after being dropped for Manchester derby.

AI has ranked the five most suitable teams for Rashford to join including two Premier League rivals.

The talking point of English football right now continues to be Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The 27-year-old, who only signed a new contract at the club in 2023, revealed earlier this week that he believes his future lies away from Old Trafford.

The winger's claims came after he and teammate Alejandro Garnacho were shockingly left out of Ruben Amorim's matchday squad for the 2-1 win against local rivals Manchester City on Sunday. Since then, his manager has stated that he wants Rashford to remain a Red Devil, emphasising that the club needs 'big talents' like the Englishman.

Regardless of his manager's thoughts, it appears as though the player has made up his mind and is ready for a new chapter. With that in mind, the guessing games about where Rashford may end up have already begun. That's why we at GIVEMESPORT have turned to the power of AI for an answer. We asked ChatGPT to rank the five best fits for United's number 10, and it has provided a fascinating insight into where the forward may be considering moving in the near future.

5 Liverpool

Rashford would become an enemy of Old Trafford if he made the controversial move

What ChatGPT said: "With quick transitions they play to Rashford’s strengths. He could alternate with or succeed Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s attack."

The AI clearly doesn't take rivalry into consideration with this ranking. If it did, it surely wouldn't put Liverpool anywhere near the top five on this list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last player to move directly from Manchester United to Liverpool was Paul Chisnall in 1964.

It would be easy to see why Rashford would be interested in this move. After all, Arne Slot's men are currently top of the Premier League table and could offer the flying winger a first chance at lifting a domestic league title. However, as a self-proclaimed United fan, surely the academy graduate wouldn't consider such a traitorous move.

Current form also must be taken into account, as Rashford would probably struggle to replace Diaz given how pivotal the Colombian has been this term. If that were the case, why would he want to settle for another place on the substitutes’ bench rather than going somewhere where he is more likely to immediately receive the game time he is after?

4 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's left-hand side remains a weak spot on his team

What ChatGPT said: "Mikel Arteta’s fluid attacking system demands wide forwards who press high, combine in tight spaces, and create goal-scoring opportunities—roles Rashford excels at."

Another Premier League option that could tempt Rashford is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Of all the teams challenging towards the top of the English summit, it’s the Gunners that may be the best fit for the wide man. ChatGPT believes that the system in place in North London will benefit United's number 10 and could help him rediscover his best form.

What the AI might not have recognised is that there could be a spot in the starting XI waiting for Rashford. Fans and pundits alike have grown tired of Gabriel Martinelli, with the Brazilian failing to fulfil the potential he once promised. While still a threat, he does not possess the end product or decision-making to lead his side in the final third.

While some have also questioned Rashford's ability in this department, his track record may mean that he could replace either Martinelli or Leandro Trossard and provide more of a goal threat to Arteta's front three, with that role currently occupied by Bukayo Saka.

3 Paris Saint-Germain

The French giants are the current favourites for Rashford

What ChatGPT said: "With PSG’s emphasis on wide attackers who can exploit space, Rashford would be a natural replacement for Kylian Mbappe or a complementary forward in their system."

Paris Saint-Germain are the current favourites to poach Rashford's signature, with the player having more than one instance of being linked with the French giants in the past. In many aspects, a move to the Parc des Princes seems like the safest option, as the 27-year-old would be guaranteed domestic trophies and no longer has to contend with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe vying for similar positions.

The Parisians are also one of the few clubs that can likely match Rashford's lucrative £300,000-per-week deal at Old Trafford. Given that he should be about to enter the prime of his career, the Englishman won't want to see his wages docked, irrespective of his questionable form since putting pen to paper on that deal.

2 Real Madrid

Rashford would have to usurp some truly world-class players to make the team

What ChatGPT said: "Rashford’s versatility and explosiveness fit well with Real Madrid’s counter-attacking prowess. He could rotate or compliment Vinícius Jr. on the wings."

Citing Real Madrid's counter-attacking prowess as suitable for his explosiveness, ChatGPT believes that the Santiago Bernabeu could be one of the better fits for Rashford, as he can either rotate with or compliment Vinicius Jr. in attack. While it would undoubtedly be a tough opportunity to turn down, the optics suggest that maybe it isn't the right one for either party at this moment in time.

Rashford's chances of getting maximum game time are limited by the fact that Los Blancos already have an incredibly stacked attacking unit that would be extremely difficult to break into. That's not even mentioning the likes of Arda Guler and Endrick, who have been earmarked for future success.

Additionally, the fact that the addition of Mbappe to the European Champions has not yet been a success raises concerns. The Frenchman has been identified as a problem for the club and is perhaps a warning sign of what happens when you try to fit too many 'Galacticos' into one squad.

1 Bayern Munich

AI believes Rashford's future should lie in Germany

What ChatGPT said: "Bayern’s direct, fast-paced attacking style and reliance on wingers make them a perfect fit for Rashford’s speed, dribbling, and ability to cut inside. He would benefit from the stability and winning mentality of the club."

Uniting with Harry Kane may not only be a recipe for success on the pitch, but it may also give Rashford a helping hand when trying to force his way back into the national team set-up. The AI believes that the combination of Bayern Munich's style of play, coupled with their relentless winning mentality, makes them both the ideal fit for the winger and gives him a chance to adjust his mindset to help him maximise the remainder of his career.

Domestic honours are almost guaranteed. Bavaria has one of the strongest squads in Europe. And to top it all off, there are injury concerns surrounding Vincent Kompany's two main left-wingers, giving Rashford an immediate opportunity to step into the XI and show what he's all about. It's a logical choice from ChatGPT, and one that the player's representatives may be looking at very closely.