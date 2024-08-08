Highlights ChatGPT has named the 'greatest Premier League XI' of all time.

Legendary players like Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have been left out of the historic lineup.

Six former Manchester United stars are included, as well as three Chelsea icons.

Selecting a team of all-time Premier League greats is no easy feat. There is always going to be at least one name that is unfairly left out as fans argue among themselves as to who deserves to be in that position.

More often than not, there will never be a definitive answer. That doesn't stop anyone from trying. Now though, we may finally have the answer to what the 'greatest Premier League XI' in history actually is. Infamous AI software ChatGPT has been tasked with picking the best team possible and with stars such as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney missing out, its choices are bound to raise a few eyebrows.

ChatGPT All-Time Premier League XI Position Player GK Peter Schmeichel DEF Gary Neville DEF Rio Ferdinand DEF John Terry DEF Ashley Cole MID Steven Gerrard MID Roy Keane MID Frank Lampard FWD Cristiano Ronaldo FWD Thierry Henry FWD Ryan Giggs

Goalkeeper and Defence

Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole

The first big omissions come in between the sticks. There is an argument that the likes of Ederson, Allison, Edwin van der Sar and, most notably, Petr Cech should be included. Instead, it's the Great Dane, Peter Schmeichel, who gets the nod. The five-time champion of England kept 128 clean sheets at both Manchester clubs and Aston Villa.

Ahead of him is another Manchester United duo in Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, who also won five league titles together. There is no place for Nemanja Vidic though, as John Terry breaks up one of the most feared centre-half partnerships in league history. Terry was a legendary figure at Chelsea, coming up through the youth ranks to make 492 appearances in the top flight. He sits next to Ashley Cole, both a former teammate at Stamford Bridge but also a member of the invincible squad from his Arsenal days.

Midfield

Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard

For those being asked who is the better player between Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes or Kevin De Bruyne, if you claim the answer to be the latter two, AI disagrees with you. In the midfield three, Gerrard and Lampard flank either side of the middle of the park, in one last attempt to prove they can actually play together.

The Liverpool icon is the only player on this team to have never won the Premier League title, but the legacy he left after an incredible career at Anfield is arguably even greater than any medal he could've won, especially if he had agreed to join Jose Mourinho's Chelsea to do it.

Mourinho did have his own midfield machine in Lampard though. The Englishman's ability to perfectly time late runs into the penalty area to get himself or others on the scoresheet remains unmatched.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard is the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history.

Sandwiched in between is one of, if not the greatest captain English football has ever seen in Roy Keane. His battles with Patrick Vieira, who is also conspicuous by his absence, will go down in Premiership folklore, as will the Irishman's leadership as he kept his teammates focused on dominating year in and year out.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs

Three PFA Player of the Year award winners finish off the attack, as the likes of Rooney, Shearer, Sergio Aguero and Andy Cole all missed out. On the right-hand side sits Cristiano Ronaldo. More recent fans of the Portuguese legend may question why he has been moved over to the right flank, but for his first stint in England, the 39-year-old could often be found marauding down the right-hand side as he originally moved to Old Trafford to be David Beckham's replacement.

More than 15 years removed, Ronaldo remains the last Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or. The fact that Thierry Henry never won the award in his career either is also a travesty. In many respects, the Frenchman made the division what it was. A home for true footballing superstars. The fact that out of all the legendary players, it's Henry who is one of the few to have a statue in his honour outside the Emirates stadium speaks volumes of his impact.

Finally, the most successful player in Premier League history takes up the final space on the left. Ryan Giggs ended his career with an eye-watering 13 Premier League titles, with his first and last coming 20 years apart. The Welshman also has the record for the most assists, with De Bruyne's current total of 112 still being 50 shy of the Welsh Wizard.