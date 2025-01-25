Scotland has long been a breeding ground for footballing talent, producing players who have left their mark on the Premier League after moving south to England.

From tireless battlers to neat, intricate technicians, the breadth of Scottish talent to have graced the English top flight is wide. Modern stars such as Andy Robertson are joined by legends from previous eras, like Gary McAllister.

GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to generate a starting 11 of the greatest Scottish players in Premier League history, complete with a manager - no prizes for guessing who that might be - and this is what it came up with, lining the team up in a 4-5-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Craig Gordon

What ChatGPT said: While Gordon had a notable career with Celtic, his time in the Premier League with Sunderland was outstanding. A reliable shot-stopper, he earned respect for his consistency in the Premier League during his peak years.

Craig Gordon may have picked up the entire contents of his trophy cabinet - which is extensive, having won 12 pieces of silverware at Celtic and two more trophies with Hearts - in Scotland, but his five-year spell in the Premier League with Sunderland is notable too. He became the most expensive goalkeeper signing ever by a British club when he joined in 2007 and his stunning stop to deny Bolton Wanderers' Zak Knight in 2010 was voted the best save in the competition's history on its 20-year anniversary.

Right Back

Alan Hutton

What ChatGPT said: Hutton was a key figure at Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, known for his energy, attacking runs, and defensive solidity. He made over 100 Premier League appearances and was a consistent performer for Villa.

Alan Hutton's Premier League career took a little while to get going in earnest. In his first six years in England, he was loaned out four times and sold once - by Tottenham to Aston Villa - but cemented himself as a regular starter for the Villans upon his eventual return in 2014 and worked tirelessly in what was then a struggling Villa side.

Centre Back

Gary Caldwell

What ChatGPT said: A tough, no-nonsense defender, Caldwell played for Wigan Athletic in the Premier League. He was particularly influential at Wigan, captaining the team to the FA Cup in 2013, and also earned recognition for his leadership qualities.

Gary Caldwell spent the majority of the first half of his career in Scotland, collecting four trophies in four years at Celtic. However, his proudest achievement may well be the only silverware he claimed outside of his homeland - the 2013 FA Cup he lifted as captain of Wigan Athletic after their famous defeat of mega-rich Manchester City. There was a great deal of defending to be done that day at Wembley and Caldwell led his side superbly from the back.

Centre Back

Kieran Tierney

What ChatGPT said: One of the more recent Scottish successes in the Premier League, Tierney made a significant impact at Arsenal with his defensive versatility, work rate, and attacking contributions.

ChatGPT has encountered the same problem experienced by the Scotland national team - how do you fit two outstanding left-backs into the same starting line-up? And it has largely come to the same conclusion - play Kieran Tierney at centre-back. The Arsenal defender's terrific forward runs and crossing ability are somewhat inhibited by a central role, particularly in a back four as opposed to the left centre-back role he takes up in a back three for his country at times, but Tierney is a dogged defender as well and a willing team-mate, prepared to do whatever is required of him.

Left Back

Andy Robertson

What ChatGPT said: One of the Premier League's top full-backs, Robertson’s rise to prominence at Liverpool has been nothing short of spectacular. His leadership, crossing ability, and defensive attributes have helped Liverpool to multiple trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Tierney's move into the centre of defence is justified in order to allow Liverpool star Andy Robertson to take up his preferred position on the left side of defence. Robertson has previously held the title of the defender with the most assists in Premier League history and is one of only two defenders to sit in the top 30 of all time for assists - alongside club team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is an all-time great for his nation, so would have to be in this XI.

Right Midfield

James McFadden

What ChatGPT said: McFadden may not have had the longest Premier League career, but his time at Everton was memorable. Known for his flair, creativity, and ability to score spectacular goals, he played a pivotal role for Everton in the early 2000s.

James McFadden's standout quality was arguably his versatility, with the forward capable of playing anywhere across the front line or as a wide midfielder. He was most influential for Everton during the 2005/06 season and for Birmingham City in 2009/10, scoring a total of 20 Premier League goals in his time with both clubs. He was even part of the Birmingham side that enjoyed a shock League Cup victory in 2011.

Central Midfield

John Collins

What ChatGPT said: Collins had a standout career in the Premier League with Celtic and Fulham, but his most notable contribution came during his time at Celtic. His technical ability and vision were exceptional, and he helped to control the midfield with ease.

John Collins did not arrive in the Premier League until the summer of 1998 - the year he turned 30. Yet he made a lasting impact at both Everton and Fulham in his five years in England - four of which were spent in the Premier League. His versatility was notable, too - having spent the early years of his career primarily as a left midfielder, he also featured in the centre of the park and even at left-back on occasion.

Central Midfield

Barry Ferguson

What ChatGPT said: A key figure for Blackburn Rovers, Ferguson showcased excellent passing and leadership in the Premier League. His time in the top tier of English football was highly regarded, and he was often at the heart of Blackburn’s midfield during their more successful seasons.

While ChatGPT has picked out Barry Ferguson's two-year stint at Blackburn Rovers, he was arguably more influential during his two campaigns with Birmingham. He was voted players' Player of the Year in the 2009/10 campaign, completing more passes than any player in the Premier League that season. He also helped the club to the League Cup the following year despite playing for around an hour with a broken rib.

Central Midfield

Gary McAllister

What ChatGPT said: McAllister was a key figure in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool and Leeds United. A highly technical midfielder, McAllister played as an attacking central midfielder but was versatile enough to contribute in a deeper role as well. Known for his leadership, passing ability, and intelligence on the ball, McAllister helped guide Liverpool to multiple trophies, including the UEFA Cup in 2001. He was crucial to Leeds’ success during their Premier League years as well.

Gary McAllister was already 28 years old the year the Premier League began and had just helped Leeds United lift the last-ever First Division title. He spent four Premier League seasons as a regular starter for the Whites and replicated the feat at Coventry City, helping them avoid the drop before earning a big move to Liverpool, where he won five trophies in just two years. He was so good, in fact, Eric Cantona called him his greatest-ever teammate after their stint together at Leeds.

Left Midfield

Shaun Maloney

What ChatGPT said: A gifted winger and playmaker, Maloney had a successful Premier League career with Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic. Known for his dribbling, vision, and creativity, Maloney played a key role in Wigan's FA Cup win.

While Shaun Maloney has represented three clubs in the Premier League - Aston Villa, Wigan and Hull City - it is his time with Wigan that stands out most. The 2012/13 season was the pinnacle of his Premier League career, with the technically gifted attacking midfielder notching six goals and eight assists during a campaign that culminated in Wigan's famous FA Cup victory, playing alongside international team-mate Caldwell.

Striker

Steven Fletcher

What ChatGPT said: Fletcher enjoyed a solid Premier League career with teams like Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Sunderland. Known for his aerial ability, work ethic, and poise in front of goal, Fletcher scored regularly in the Premier League during his time.

Rounding off the team up front is Steven Fletcher - who is still playing in the third tier with AFC Wrexham at the age of 37. He hit double figures for goals three seasons in a row with Wolverhampton Wanderers and then Sunderland between 2010/11 and 2012/13 - no mean feat at teams not competing at the top end of the Premier League table.

Manager

Sir Alex Ferguson

What ChatGPT said: Though primarily renowned for his success at Manchester United, Ferguson's influence on the Premier League and his long reign at United, which yielded numerous titles, is legendary. His legacy as a manager is unmatched.

Who else could manage this team of Premier League Scotsmen but Sir Alex Ferguson himself? The legendary Manchester United manager is arguably the greatest coach of all time and has won a record 13 Premier League titles and a total of 38 trophies in a period lasting just over 26 years - longevity and success the likes of which the competition may never see paired again.