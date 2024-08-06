Highlights The Premier League is one of the most unpredictable leagues in football.

ChatGPT has predicted how the 2024/25 season will play out in the English top flight.

Manchester City have been tipped to clinch the Premier League title once more, keeping their dominance intact.

Trying to predict how a Premier League season will play out is a thankless task. What makes the division the most popular and exciting in the world is how unpredictable it all is. Anything can happen. That means, more often than not, even the smartest of football fans will be left with egg on their faces if they tried to accurately predict the way things will shape up.

Fortunately, AI is incapable of feeling embarrassed, so ChatGPT, via One Football, has had a go at predicting how the 2024/25 Premier League table will look once the campaign ends next May. There are some very interesting positions too.

2024/25 Premier League table predicted by ChatGPT Position Team 1. Manchester City 2. Arsenal 3. Liverpool 4. Manchester United 5. Chelsea 6. Newcastle United 7. Aston Villa 8. Tottenham Hotspur 9. West Ham United 10. Brentford 11. Brighton & Hove Albion 12. Crystal Palace 13. Fulham 14. Everton 15. Bournemouth 16. Southampton 17. Leicester City 18. Nottingham Forest 19. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20. Ipswich Town

Relegated Teams

Only one of the promoted teams are predicted to go back down

ChatGPT is predicting a rough season for Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. Having gained promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in over two decades, the Tractor Boys' return to the promised land won't last very long, according to AI. They're predicted to finish dead last in the table, with relegation back to the Championship at the first time of asking pending.

Wolves had a solid season last time out under Gary O'Neil. They proved difficult to play against and caused issues for several of the heavy hitters in England. Still, they've been predicted to struggle this time around and fall all the way to 19th in the table. Rounding out the relegation zone is Nottingham Forest.

The midlands club have spent big since their return to the top flight in 2022. They've bought more than a handful of players in their attempt to establish themselves as a regular fixture in the Premier League. For the last two seasons, they've flirted with relegation, but narrowly avoided the drop on both occasions. That look is set to run out this time around, according to Chat GPT.

Mid-Table

Two promoted teams are predicted to survive

It's set to be a successful return to the Premier League for the other two promoted teams, though, as Leicester City and Southampton have both been predicted to avoid the drop. Only narrowly mind, with both tipped to finish just outside the relegation zone. Bournemouth and Everton showed plenty of promise under Andoni Iraolo and Sean Dyche respectively last year, but AI doesn't think they'll accomplish much this year, finishing 15th and 14th respectively.

Fulham are tipped to come 13th, while Crystal Palace are expected to finish in 12th, despite how encouraging things looked under Oliver Glasner towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Michael Olise's departure could harm the club's chances of finishing in the top half according to Chat GPT.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace finished 10th in the 2023/24 season, their joint-highest finish in Premier League history

Rounding out the bottom half of the table is Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls have operated well above their own pay grade in recent years. They've produced some incredibly talented players, but they've sold the majority of them for big profit and there's only so long that a team can do this before their form on the pitch suffers. With new manager Fabian Hurzeler at the helm, they've been tipped to finish in 11th, matching last season's result.

Top Half Teams

Moving into the top half, Brentford have been predicted to just about make it in 10th. Last season was a disappointing one for Thomas Frank's team. They've been punching above their weight for a while and with Ivan Toney being suspended for the first half of the campaign, that seemed to catch up to them. The striker has been linked with a move away, but he remains at the Bees for now and AI thinks they'll rediscover some of their old form and finish in the top half.

West Ham United have made some major signings this summer so far. With Julen Lopetegui now in charge, and the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville coming through the doors, there's plenty of optimism at the Hammers ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but ChatGPT believes they'll finish 9th. Tottenham Hotspur have also been tipped for a disappointing year, with Ange Postecoglou's side expected to finish 8th, dropping out of the European qualification places.

Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League last time out and have spent big this summer to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the competition. The trials and tribulations of playing in football's biggest club competition might come back to haunt them, though, as they've been tipped to finish 7th this time around. Newcastle United and Chelsea have both also been predicted to miss out on Champions League football again.

Top Four

Man City are expected to win the league again

Looking at the top four now, Manchester United have been tipped to return to the land of the elite. The Red Devils had a disaster of a league campaign last season. Under Erik ten Hag, they recorded their lowest finish in Premier League history, but after winning the FA Cup, the club decided to keep the manager on. That's a decision that could pay off according to AI, with a Champions League finish potentially on the cards.

Related Manchester United's Coaching and Backroom Staff Erik ten Hag has been forced into several changes to his backroom staff ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Arne Slot's first year in charge of Liverpool should be a solid one, with the Reds set to match Jurgen Klopp's final campaign, finishing third in the table, while Arsenal will once again prove to be Manchester City's biggest rivals for the league title. Mikel Arteta's team are still expected to fall short, though.

There's no prizes for guessing who AI predicted would win the Premier League. Having already finished first for a record-breaking four straight years, Pep Guardiola's team have been tipped to once again be crowned champions. They've dominated English football for several years now and Chat GPT doesn't see that ending this season.