Highlights The Great Britain men's football team are absent from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Issues between the four home nations mean that Team GB's last appearance at the Olympics was at London 2012.

ChatGPT, via the Daily Star, have predicted what the squad would look like if they were in Paris this summer, with Liverpool's Harvey Elliott among those included.

Although there isn’t a Team GB football team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, cast your mind back 12 years ago to the games in London, where manager Stuart Pearce led out a team - mixed with English and Welsh players - in the hope of glory on home soil.

Alongside skipper Ryan Giggs, a Manchester United legend, the likes of Craig Bellamy and Aaron Ramsey made up part of the Wales-based contingent, while Micah Richards and Jack Butland - who was just 19 at the time - represented England.

The underlying issues between the four home nations in Great Britain mean that Team GB is no longer a commodity - but what would the team look like? The Daily Star have mustered a collection of players, using the useful tools of ChatGPT, who predicted the 17 players that would have made the squad.

Goalkeepers

James Trafford, Angus Gunn

Kicking off with those who stand between the posts, only two glovesmen were predicted to be in the squad by ChatGPT - one with little experience on the international stage and one who represented his country at Euro 2024 this summer.

Newcastle United-linked James Trafford, despite being the hero for Lee Carsley’s Under-21s in the European Championships final, is still yet to play for England’s senior team - but may have used the Olympics in France to propel his status among his nation’s shot-stoppers.

A man who has chalked up 13 international appearances for his country, Scotland, Southampton’s Angus Gunn makes up the other half of the goalkeeper selection. The Norwich-born 'keeper would likely have been the first choice had this team been at Paris 2024.

Goalkeepers - Chat GPT's Choices Goalkeeper Club Country International caps James Trafford Burnley England N/A Angus Gunn Southampton Scotland 13

Defenders

Levi Colwill, Neco Wiliams, Ben Johnson, Marc Guehi

Starting off strong with Chelsea ace Levi Colwill, who is admired by Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich, Team GB’s back four would look very sturdy if ChatGPT got their predictions correct.

Deputising for the injured Harry Maguire at Euro 2024, Marc Guehi was one of the Three Lions’ standout performers but, according to ChatGPT, would be back on a plane en route to Paris after yet another outstanding season with his employers, Crystal Palace.

On the right-hand side would be Ben Johnson, who has recently made the switch from West Ham United to Ipswich Town, after a lack of game time in east London. Despite his relative lack of international experience, the right-back has proven his reliability over the years.

Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams - the defender with by far and away the most international experience - would be stationed on the left. A 39-cap Wales international, Williams is a former Liverpool youth star and would have been a solid choice.

Defenders - Chat GPT's Choices Defender Club Country International caps Levi Colwill Chelsea England 1 Ben Johnson Ipswich Town England N/A Neco Williams Nottingham Forest Wales 39 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace England 16

Midfielders

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jacob Ramsey, Elliot Anderson, James Ward-Prowse, Charlie Savage