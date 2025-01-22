Summary CM Punk recently claimed he would "kill Hulkamania" if given the chance at the Royal Rumble.

Hulk Hogan, a former two-time Rumble winner, would turn heads with an entry.

AI predicts Hogan would have a successful showing in the 2025 event.

With 2025's WWE Royal Rumble less than two weeks away, the PLE marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania. An event that promises the winner the chance to main event the Showcase of the Immortals, it is a fan-favourite show that the WWE Universe always turns up for.

Categorised as a part of WWE's 'Big Four' PLEs, this year's show has already seen several huge stars stake a claim for the 30-superstar event. With Roman Reigns, John Cena and Seth Rollins set to be at the Rumble, CM Punk has also declared for the event, making it known that no one can get in his way.

Specifically stating that Reigns, Cena and Sami Zayn wouldn't be able to stop him on the road to victory, Punk emphasised his unbeatable claims by noting he could even eliminate Hulk Hogan from the Rumble. An interesting point for Punk to make, AI has revealed exactly how a Hogan Royal Rumble entry would go down in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hulk Hogan has won the second-most Royal Rumbles (2) tied with eight other WWE Superstars.

Entry Number

History reveals a later entry is more beneficial

The intrigue of the Rumble lies in the fact that there are 30 surprises unveiled before your very eyes. Despite certain superstars declaring for the event ahead of time, the WWE Universe have no idea who to expect at what point, meaning the Rumble is constant edge-of-the-seat action.

As the Rumble has been ongoing since 1988, thanks to the creativity of Pat Patterson, stats have revealed that any WWE Superstar would want a #30 entry. A position that has seen five winners, any entry that is above 20 gifts a high likelihood of success. According to AI, Hogan would enter the event between 20 and 25. This means the Hulkster's chances of winning are much higher, with entry numbers 22 to 25 all having seen multiple winners.

AI specifically states that this entry would allow Hogan to not put in as much in-ring work whilst offering him higher odds of victory, a deal that any WWE Superstar would love to have. Having already won the Rumble twice, in back-to-back years, a positive performance in 2025 wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility for Mr. America.

Rumble Performance

Will Hogan eliminate anyone during the show?

Hogan isn't new to the Rumble, having secured himself victories in 1990 and 1991. If the Hulkster were to get involved in 2025, AI believes he wouldn't be entering the ring for a cheap pop, but to get his hands dirty. Having had the most eliminations during the 1989 show (nine) and also in 1991 (seven), AI believes Hogan would leave the 2025 Rumble with three eliminations to his name.

Supposedly a good guy, Hogan would be entering the ring as the Real American and ridding the event of the heels the fans hate. AI sees Hogan disposing of The Miz, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in what would be a trio of successful eliminations that the WWE Universe would love to see. Ranking seventh in the all-time men's list for Rumble eliminations, these three would see Hulkster take his total to 30 eliminations and jump above Randy Orton for sixth place.

Eliminations that AI describes as 'heroic moments', Hogan's late entry and three eliminations mean he would be putting the work in. A performance that looks positive on paper, AI reveals the words of Punk on Raw would come true if he were to appear in the 2025 show.

Eliminated By

Who gets in the way of Hogan and a third Rumble victory?

Despite what seems to be a spirited and energetic performance, Hogan's big boots and leg drops aren't enough to save him from Chicago's Punk. Having stated he would eliminate Hogan if it came to that, it appears the Best in the World and AI are in agreement.

Revealing that Punk would ally alongside other WWE Superstars, or steal an opportunistic elimination, AI sees Hogan leaving the Rumble in a strong fashion. Either blindsided or teamed against, AI predicts that his elimination would fuel a rivalry that could lead to a potential match.

With three eliminations, a spirited performance and a potential WrestleMania match with the Voice of the Voiceless lined up, it appears Hogan would enjoy himself in the 2025 Royal Rumble. Understandably not in the good graces of the WWE Universe, it is safe to say the Hulkster won't be stepping into a WWE ring anytime soon unless it is to promote his beer. However, if and when he does, AI believes the former World Champion could pick up where he left off.