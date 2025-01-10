Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre are two of the biggest legends in UFC history - and were close enough in weight during their primes for a fight between the pair to be one of the most-debated fantasy clashes ever.

Dominant champions in their respective weight classes of lightweight and welterweight, both men walked away from the sport before anyone could beat them for their gold inside the Octagon.

Khabib retired in 2020 after defending the lightweight belt for the third time, finishing his career with an undefeated record to his name. St-Pierre, meanwhile, originally called it quits in 2013, having made multiple defences of the welterweight championship, but came back in 2017 for one last fight, and promptly defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship before ending his career for good.

Yet for some time, there was hope that the two would face off against each other. After Khabib won the 155-pound title in 2018, he wanted to fight the Canadian legend in his first title defence, only for the latter to decline due to uncertainty over whether he could still compete at the very highest level.

While this fight was destined never to take place in reality, AI was recently asked to predict how a fight between the two legends would have gone. The exact weight class in which the virtual bout happened isn't clear, but it would be safe to assume that St-Pierre had moved down to lightweight to challenge for Khabib's title, as was previously negotiated.

Virtual Scrap Between Khabib and St-Pierre Decided by One Crucial Round

One fighter dominated the action for a full five minutes