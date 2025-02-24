On Saturday, 1st March, the Rogers Centre in Toronto will play host to the 2025 edition of WWE’s Elimination Chamber. The show has long been considered pivotal in WWE, given how close it is to WrestleMania on the calendar, and it is no different leading up to WrestleMania 41, with the Premium Live Event being the last before WWE’s grandest occasion.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley hold the titles for which the fighters will be battling to receive a shot at. The Men’s Elimination Chamber will determine the number one contender to Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship, just as the Women’s equivalent will deduce Ripley’s WrestleMania opponent for her Women’s World Championship.

Anticipation for the occasion is high, with many wondering how the landscape of WWE will look by the Elimination Chamber’s end. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT asked Grok, the AI of X, formerly known as Twitter, how it believes the Premium Live Event will pan out.

AI Instructions

The instructions: “Predict the winners of both the Men’s and Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and go through how the matches would go down” were presented to Grok, which responded with the following outlook.

Related WWE Raw Results (Feb 17th 2025): Elimination Chamber Matches Finalised Tonight on Raw, Seth Rollins takes on Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier, and AJ Styles will f Dominik Mysterio. Follow for live updates.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Credit: WWE

It has long been known that John Cena, as part of his retirement run, would compete in this year’s Elimination Chamber after the legend failed to find glory at the Royal Rumble in early February. Multiple episodes of Raw thereafter featured qualifying matches between stars to fill the other five remaining slots in the Chamber.

By defeating Finn Balor on the 17th February edition of Raw, Seth Rollins became the final confirmed competitor for the match, joining Cena alongside CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Logan Paul in the hunt to become number one contender.

How the Match Could Go Down

In Grok’s prediction, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will be the starting competitors. Both of grand stature, the two would work well off the other’s physicality, ideally setting a strong tone for the match to be continued in. McIntyre would gain the early advantage by “slamming Priest into the steel structure,” utilising the environment in which he is fighting.

Logan Paul would be the match’s third competitor and first to enter from a pod in the Chamber. An energetic, high-flying wrestler, Paul would target McIntyre to begin with, leaping from the pod itself to try and incapacitate the Scottish Warrior.

Priest would soon recover and take control of the match, however, hitting Paul with a South of Heaven chokeslam to eliminate the media personality around seven minutes after he entered the match. Grok surmised that not only would this showcase the dominance that Priest has in the ring, but it would keep Paul well-placed for a potential mid-card feud leading up to WrestleMania.

With Paul having been and gone, McIntyre and Priest will then be met by Seth Rollins, who will “immediately” reignite his rivalry with the Scot upon entering. The two will trade signature moves with one another as, all the while, Priest watches, regaining his energy amidst Claymore and Stomp attempts.

Rollins’ entry would serve to pop the crowd, given his calibre as a wrestler and history of performing at big events. Such energy would only be bolstered by the next entrant, CM Punk, who would unwittingly shift the momentum of the match as Rollins, having recently clashed with Punk, would turn all of his attention to the newest entrant of the match.

After about 15 minutes of the match, Priest would find himself caught by a double-team effort from Rollins and Punk. Priest will be eliminated by Punk after a GTS, ensuring that the former World Heavyweight Champion is not overexposed and that his arc with the Judgment Day continues to simmer.

The final four will be set, then, when John Cena enters last, leading to a thunderous ovation. The match becomes a brawl between Cena, Punk, McIntyre and Rollins, with McIntyre the first of the four to be eliminated after a Stomp followed by a GTS. This could, perhaps, lead to a grudge match for McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Just over five minutes later, after interference from Roman Reigns as a means of payback for Rollins’ actions at the Royal Rumble, a GTS from Punk to Rollins will be enough to eliminate the star, keeping the potential Reigns-Rollins-Punk triangle hot as WrestleMania approaches.

In turn, fans will be enamoured by the final two; Punk and Cena, a pairing that have waited over a decade to battle each other once again. After 35 minutes of brilliant, brutal action, Cena will hit Punk with an Attitude Adjustment from the top rope onto the steel floor, securing the win and a WrestleMania title shot.

Related WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Match Card, UK Start Time, How to Watch and More WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is the next stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Why Cena Wins

Though he has competed on a part-time basis since 2018, not including this year, Cena has been tenured with the WWE since 2002 and in that time has become not just a legend, but one of the company’s biggest-ever stars. A win at Elimination Chamber would set up a golden chance for Cena to earn what would be a record-breaking 17th world title victory.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Credit: WWE

Much akin to the men’s edition of the match, there were qualifiers for the women’s Chamber match on Raw, with Liv Morgan the first to be named to the match. She was followed by Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, with the trio defeating Iyo Sky, Piper Niven and Candice LeRae respectively. Bayley, Naomi and Roxanne Perez would, courtesy of qualifiers, later be confirmed as the final three competitors.

Charlotte’s decision to take on Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania, due to her Royal Rumble victory, means that Ripley’s World Championship is what all six women are competing for a shot at.

How the Match Could Go Down

Credit: WWE

Starting the match would be Bayley and Naomi, with both wrestlers in possession of brilliant technical abilities of wrestling. While Bayley would control the match in its early stages, Naomi would remain in the fight courtesy of her speed while the pair brawl before Liv Morgan enters the match.

A sneaky heel, Morgan could target Bayley to begin with, fueled by the months of hatred between herself and Ripley. After hitting Naomi with Oblivion, Morgan comes close to eliminating one half of the Tag Team Champions before the pin is broken up by Bayley.

Entering to a mixed reaction in fourth, Roxanne Perez impresses onlookers with her ability and agility. Perez is an NXT talent, but could quickly entice the fans in attendance with her moveset, scoring a near-fall on Morgan after hitting a Pop Rox on her. Though Perez would shine as the underdog, she would be “clearly outmatched in experience.”

Perez would be the first to fall, according to Grok, after the entrance of Alexa Bliss as the fifth competitor. Bliss would quickly hit Perez with a Twisted Bliss from the top of the pod, which would not only establish Bliss’ threat in the match, but occurring at around the 12-minute mark, would allow Perez to give a creditable display.

Last in the match would be Bianca Belair, who would massively shift the momentum. After throwing both Bayley and Morgan around the ring as the crowd rally around the powerhouse that is Belair, she could potentially hit Naomi with a KOD. While she would not eliminate her partner, it would open up chances for conflict in the future.

After being double-teamed by Morgan and Bliss, Naomi would be the second competitor eliminated from the match courtesy of a pin from Morgan after a cheap shot. Just five minutes later, Belair would hit a KOD on Bayley and eliminate her, allowing focus to be on the final three of Belair, Morgan and Bliss.

With just three stars remaining, the pace of the match would begin to build. After Bliss gets distracted by taunting the crowd, Morgan eliminates her before trying every dirty trick she knows to overcome Belair. Morgan would be unsuccessful, however, with Bianca powering through and pinning Morgan after yet another KOD to secure the victory.

Why Belair Wins

A victory for Belair would offer a brilliant spectacle for WrestleMania, with her and Ripley being two of the company’s top stars. An Elimination Chamber win would cement Belair as a top challenger, while defeat for Bliss ensures that her comeback is not overcommitted and that her mystique is preserved. Perez, meanwhile, may have suffered an early exit, but would find a solid foundation for her future career.

Final Thoughts