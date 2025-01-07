Following the announcement of a star-studded line-up, AI has come up with a full prediction for the 2025 Premier League Darts season.

Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross, who all automatically qualified through the PDC Order of Merit, will be joined by wildcard selections Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting.

Travelling across Europe, players will do battle each Thursday night over 17 weeks. The initial 16 nights will determine the Premier League Darts standings, with the tournament concluding at the O2 Arena for an action-packed 'Finals Night'.

Only the top four players in the league phase qualify for the showpiece occasion, with a pair of semi-finals, as well as the final itself, taking place at the Greenwich venue. The first 16 weeks of the competition see an eight-man tournament on each night, with points awarded to those who make it past the first-round as follows:

Nightly winner: 5 points

5 points Runner-up: 3 points

3 points Losing semi-finalists: 2 points

With that in mind, we asked X's Grok AI to predict the final league table in full - and it seems confident that last year's finalists Littler and Humphries will fare well.

8 Stephen Bunting

Predicted total: 11 points

After winning his first PDC televised title at the Masters in January 2024, Stephen Bunting has continued to impress on the darts circuit. His fine form continued with a run to the semi-finals of the 2025 World Darts Championship, but was thrashed 6-1 by Luke Littler. AI offers little hope to Bunting in the upcoming Premier League tournament, as he is predicted to finish bottom with no wins to his name.

7 Rob Cross

Predicted total: 13 points

Rob Cross is the only automatic qualifier that AI believes will fail to make it to the O2 Arena. The current World No.4 is predicted to win just one night during the course of 16 weeks, leaving him well short of the top four. Cross returned to the Premier League last year following a two-year absence, but only managed to finish in sixth place. The same is expected to happen this time around.

6 Nathan Aspinall

Predicted total: 14 points

Another who is predicted to fall short of the semi-final stage is Nathan Aspinall. 'The Asp' put on a valiant display in the World Darts Championship, but was dumped out following a 5-2 loss to Luke Littler in the quarter-finals. He will have his work cut out for him if he is to prove that he can compete with the very best in the sport over 16 weeks.

5 Chris Dobey

Predicted total: 18

Returning to Premier League Darts for a second time, Chris Dobey is predicted to finish in fifth place and miss out on a spot in the semis. 'Hollywood' impressed in the World Darts Championship after reaching the semi-finals, but was comprehensively defeated 6-1 by Michael van Gerwen. AI projects a similar fate for Dobey on many Thursday nights throughout early 2025.

4 Gerwyn Price

Predicted total: 25 points

Squeezing into the top four is Gerwyn Price, who AI believes will win two nights and amass 25 points. The Welshman will be making his seventh appearance in Premier League Darts competition, with his best finish being as runner-up in 2023. In recent times, 'The Iceman' has failed to replicate his brilliant form of a few years ago, but his showmanship and entertainment value certainly makes him an exciting asset to the tournament.

3 Michael van Gerwen

Predicted total: 31 points

Michael van Gerwen is no stranger to Premier League Darts. The Dutchman has won the tournament a record seven times, with his last victory coming in 2023. Despite an underwhelming 2024 campaign, 'The Green Machine' proved he is still a force to be reckoned with during his run to the World Championship final. AI has Van Gerwen in third in the league standings, with 31 points and three wins to his name.

2 Luke Humphries

Predicted total: 37 points

After a loss in the final last year, world number one Luke Humphries will be hoping to go one step further in this year's Premier League Darts season. AI projects 'Cool Hand Luke' to secure four wins as part of a total of 37 points and a second-place position in the league table. A fourth-round exit to Peter Wright in the World Darts Championship would have come as a surprise to many, but Humphries' consistent quality will certainly make him one of the favourites for the upcoming Premier League tournament.

1 Luke Littler

Predicted total: 43 points

With 43 points, AI has unsurprisingly predicted Luke Littler to finish in top spot in the league phase. Off the back of his incredible World Championship victory, Littler will undoubtedly head into the Premier League campaign with great momentum and confidence. The teenage sensation won the tournament last year and will be determined to defend his title.

Final 2025 Premier League Darts Table as predicted by AI Position Player Nights won Runner-up Semi-finals Total points 1st Luke Littler 4 5 4 43 2nd Luke Humphries 4 3 4 37 3rd Michael van Gerwen 3 2 5 31 4th Gerwyn Price 2 3 3 25 5th Chris Dobey 1 1 5 18 6th Nathan Aspinall 1 1 3 14 7th Rob Cross 1 0 4 13 8th Stephen Bunting 0 1 4 11

As a result of the predicted league phase, 'Finals Night' will see Littler face off against Price and Humphries will battle it out against Van Gerwen. AI predicts that Littler's momentum will overcome Price's experience to reach a consecutive Premier League final. Meanwhile, Van Gerwen is predicted to get the better of Humphries in a thrilling semi-final to set up a rematch of the 2025 World Darts Championship final.

Who will come out on top? Well, according to AI, another chapter of a modern rivalry will see Littler crowned victorious as he is predicted to edge victory in a finely contested battle against 'Might Mike'.

The Premier League begins on the 6th of February in Belfast and is set to be one of the most eagerly anticipated seasons in history. If AI's predictions are anything close to accurate, then darts fans are in for a riveting 17 weeks.