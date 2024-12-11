Summary Predicting the Ballon d'Or is more difficult than ever following the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo era.

Many superstars could conceivably win the crown.

ChatGPT has predicted who the next ten winners of the Ballon d'Or will be.

Now that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stranglehold over the Ballon d'Or has officially ended, the race each year to see who will be crowned the best player in the world is bound to become less predictable. Few would have foreseen that Manchester City star Rodri, who was once beginning to make waves as a defensive midfielder while living in university accommodation, would go on to win the award in 2024.

The 28-year-old's success alone demonstrates just how difficult it is to predict the future. That’s why GIVEMESPORT turned to AI for help. We asked ChatGPT who it believed would win the next 10 Ballon d’Or titles, and the AI has provided some surprising answers - including the first English recipient since 2001 and a record-extending ninth title for the aforementioned Messi.

2025

Erling Haaland

Chat GPT said: "Haaland is already one of the most dominant strikers in world football, with his goalscoring ability making him a constant contender. Manchester City is one of the strongest clubs in Europe, and Haaland will likely continue to win league titles and compete for the Champions League. His performances for Norway, while less likely to win a major international tournament, will still be important for his candidacy."

The 2023 runner-up dropped down to fifth in the 2024 standings, but ChatGPT believes that 2025 will be the year of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian started the campaign in red-hot form but has since quietened down as Manchester City go through their toughest period yet under Pep Guardiola.

Nevertheless, the AI expects the Cityzens to still find a way to dominate the competition with Haaland at the forefront of things, while he is helped by the fact that there is no international tournament to contend with, as Norway would be unlikely to challenge for any crown.

2026

Kylian Mbappe

Chat GPT said: "Mbappe is one of the most talented forwards in the world, combining speed, skill, and finishing. Mbappé has already won major titles with PSG and France. His performances in the 2026 World Cup could be crucial to his candidacy. Real Madrid's continued success in domestic football and the Champions League will also help."

Many have expected it, but could ChatGPT be predicting Kylian Mbappe vs Haaland to be the new Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry, dominating the award for the next decade? Well, two seasons in, it certainly looks that way as the Frenchman is expected to claim the trophy in 2026.

Mbappe has had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid but could very well be settled in and back to his best by the time he is believed to win his first Ballon d'Or. The AI also suggests his efforts at the 2026 World Cup could play a contributing factor, especially if he can lead France to a third consecutive final and a second victory in eight years.

2027

Lionel Messi

Chat GPT said: "Despite being at the tail end of his career, Messi's brilliance remains intact. His 2022 World Cup win was a key moment in his legacy. Messi's influence in international football remains profound, and if Argentina continues to perform well in the 2026 World Cup, Messi could win his 9th Ballon d'Or. The growth of the MLS and Argentina's performance in tournaments could also keep him relevant."

Wait just a moment. Messi isn't ready to give up his place on the top step of the podium quite yet. While the Haaland and Mbappe picks are quite realistic, it is hard to imagine the Argentine winning his ninth Ballon d'Or in 2027. Unless the magician moves back to Europe, it seems unlikely that, at 40 years old, he would become one of the oldest recipients while still playing in the MLS.

The AI acknowledges that this would be Messi's very last chance of success, given that he is predicted to retire after the 2026 World Cup. There wouldn't be a more fitting way for him to bow out, and if anyone is capable of making the impossible possible, it is the Barcelona icon himself.

2028

Kylian Mbappe

Chat GPT: "If Mbappe continues to evolve as one of the best players in the world, this could be his time to claim another Ballon d'Or after 2026. By 2028, Mbappé will be in his prime, potentially adding more titles with Real Madrid and France, including a strong performance in Euro 2028."

We welcome you back to our regularly scheduled programming, as Kylian Mbappe returns to the throne for the second time on this list. ChatGPT describes this period as when the now 29-year-old will be at the peak of his powers, and he’s not expected to slow down for another couple of years.

Once again, there is faith in the French national team to progress into the latter stages of Euro 2028, ten years on from when a teenage Mbappe announced himself to the world at the Russia World Cup. However, despite his decline not being predicted to happen so soon, this will allegedly be the last time the striker wins the award.

2029

Erling Haaland

Chat GPT said: "Haaland will still be one of the premier forwards in world football, likely still a top scorer in the Premier League and Europe. Manchester City will likely continue to challenge for the Champions League, and Haaland will be integral to that success."

This is starting to feel like déjà vu. But sharing the spoils with Mbappe for the second time is Erling Haaland. Whether the Norwegian will still be at Manchester City at this point is an entirely different question and could depend on if the Premier League champions face any punishment for their alleged 130 breaches of Financial Fair Play.

For now, the AI believes Haaland will still be at the Etihad and will even begin to slow down physically. However, he is still predicted to finish on the top step of the golden boot standings and usurp his rival to reclaim his title for the first time in half a decade.

2030

Jude Bellingham

Chat GPT said: "Bellingham, who is already one of the brightest young talents in the world, is expected to continue his rise. Real Madrid is always a contender for the Champions League, and with Bellingham in the midfield, his chances of winning league and European titles are high. England’s success in future Euros and World Cups could further boost his chances."

Football, or should we say, the Ballon d'Or, is coming home. Michael Owen was the last British person to be named the player of the year in 2001, but it's Jude Bellingham who is predicted to end that drought. The midfielder nearly pushed himself all the way this year, finishing third. Had England won the Euros, perhaps it would have already been his.

While he is expected to remain a top contender well into the decade, this is the only time he is anticipated to come out on top. Could this mean that the Three Lions bring home the World Cup with Bellingham as the driving force to turn a nation's dreams into reality?

2031

Vinicius Junior

Chat GPT said: "Vinícius has shown himself to be one of the most exciting wingers in Europe, with incredible dribbling, pace, and flair. Real Madrid will remain a title contender, and Brazil's strong World Cup and Copa América teams will help his candidacy. By 2031, Vinícius could be in his prime, possibly winning the Ballon d'Or."

He was left frustrated that he didn't win the trophy in 2024 and boycotted the event. He even made a defiant statement suggesting he would be recognised as the best multiple times over. However, the AI thinks that Vinicius Junior will have to settle for just one Ballon d'Or crown in his career, that coming in 2031.

Brazil has desperately been waiting for one of their stars to grab the award for the first time since Kaka in 2007. Neymar couldn't do it, but Vinicius will finally be the man to bring the award back to Rio years after he felt as though he was robbed of doing so in real life.

2032

Rodrygo

Chat GPT said: "Rodrygo has demonstrated excellent dribbling, creativity, and finishing, and he has become a key player for Real Madrid. His performances in big matches, especially in the Champions League, have showcased his ability to shine on the big stage. By 2032, Rodrygo will likely be in the prime of his career. Real Madrid is almost always a contender for the Champions League, and his role within the team could make him one of the key figures in future successes. Additionally, Brazil’s national team is often a strong contender in international tournaments, and Rodrygo could play a crucial role in Brazil's campaigns in Copa América, World Cups, or Olympics."

After having to wait almost a quarter of a century to see a Brazilian win the Ballon d'Or, fans of the five-time world champions won't have to wait as long for the next one, as Vinicius' compatriot and Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo is predicted to have his moment in the sun.

The winger has often been forced to play a role of second fiddle to the likes of his countryman, Bellingham and Mbappe. However, ChatGPT predicts that Rodrygo will become the main man for both club and country, meaning that he shoots into contention.

2033

Bukayo Saka

Chat GPT: "Saka has proven himself to be one of the best young talents in the Premier League, consistently delivering for Arsenal and England. Arsenal will likely remain competitive in domestic football, and England’s chances in Euro 2032 could be strong, which would elevate Saka’s chances."

Thierry Henry couldn't do it. Dennis Bergkamp couldn't do it. Patrick Vieira couldn't do it. But Bukayo Saka is predicted to be the man who brings the famous golden ball to North London. The winger has improved statistically year-on-year at Arsenal, and it is hard to imagine he can keep doing that for another decade, or else he might hit 100+ goal contributions per season.

Yet, competitive displays domestically in the prime years of his career are the reasons cited as to why Saka will end up winning the award.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka was three months and 15 days old when Michael Owen was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner.

2034

Eduardo Camavinga

Chat GPT said: "Camavinga is a dynamic midfielder with an incredible skill set, a crucial piece for both Real Madrid and France. By 2034, Camavinga will likely be at the peak of his powers, competing for Champions League titles and potentially being a key figure in France’s Euro 2032 or World Cup 2034 campaigns."

Perhaps the most surprising entrant on this list is the final one. Usually, the Ballon d'Or is gate-kept by the attacking stars, though Rodri proved this doesn't always have to be the case. However, Eduardo Camavinga winning the award from midfield does seem like a bit of a stretch at the very moment in time.

The AI believes Camavinga will be showcasing his 'incredible skill set' at the highest level as a dynamic midfielder, seemingly suggesting that his days filling in at left-back will be over. Again, the fact he is part of a strong national team is believed to help his chances further.