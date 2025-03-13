Summary Thomas Tuchel to announce first England squad for upcoming fixtures.

AI predicts shocking inclusions of Championship players across different positions.

Myles Lewis-Skelly to be handed first call up but no place for Ethan Nwaneri.

A new era of English football is nearly upon us, as Thomas Tuchel will announce his first squad as the Three Lions head coach on Friday. As preparations for the 2026 World Cup get underway, the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager will select the first 23 players to represent the country under his stewardship for the upcoming fixtures against Albania and Latvia.

There are many questions as to what the German will do and who he will select. Could Marcus Rashford earn a recall following his loan move to Aston Villa? Might fans see Ethan Nwaneri fast-tracked to the senior setup? With so many variables at play, PLAIER's AI technology has run the numbers to select the players Thomas Tuchel should choose for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, including the shock inclusion of two Championship stars.

Related Jamie Carragher Predicts England's Starting 11 Under Thomas Tuchel Jamie Carragher made several bold calls when picking the England team he thinks Thomas Tuchel will start.

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson