If Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua were to fight in 2025, what could we expect? Well, we have taken it upon ourselves to ask ChatGPT to predict the superfight should it take place in the new year. Taking into consideration their strengths and weaknesses, and also analysing what position they will be in in 2025, AI has come out with a winner, so let's dive in and take a look.

Strengths

Everyone knows the strengths of Fury. The Gypsy King has incredible agility for a man of his size (6'9", 270+ lbs), exceptional boxing IQ, and the ability to switch tactics during a fight. With only two defeats on his record, both coming against, arguably, one of the greatest boxers of all time, Tyson poses a threat to boxers like not many can. In comparison to Fury, Joshua is an elite athlete with incredible physical power (6'6", 240-250 lbs). His fundamentals — jab, straight right hand, and combination punching — are solid, and when he boxes intelligently, he’s hard to beat. His ability to hurt opponents with just one punch is a significant asset.

Weaknesses

Despite their glaring strengths, both fighters have weaknesses that can be exposed. Despite his size and agility, Fury's occasional lapses in focus, especially in earlier rounds, have been seen. His stamina and ability to stay focused over 12 rounds have also been questioned, especially in tough, gruelling fights. Joshua, meanwhile, has shown some vulnerability to pressure fighters who can push him into uncomfortable situations, like Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk. He’s been criticised for lacking the aggressive, relentless streak that would enable him to break down a champion like Fury. He also struggles under sustained pressure, especially if he's rocked or hurt early in a fight.

State of Fighters in 2025

Depending on when the two meet inside the ring, Fury could be 37 and Joshua could be 36. The former has been one of the most active top-tier heavyweights, but there will be questions about his longevity. He may have slowed down slightly in terms of reflexes, but his experience and ring generalship will still be formidable. Assuming he’s still at the top of his game, he could enter the fight as the favourite due to his ability to box at long range, avoid damage, and adapt in real time. If AJ has successfully rebuilt himself after his loss to Daniel Dubois and improved his mental game and tactical discipline, he could come in sharper and more confident than in previous years. His form will depend heavily on his ability to regain his composure and mindset after the setbacks he's faced.

Tactics and Strategy

Fury would likely try to make Joshua miss early, using his footwork, head movement, and distance control to frustrate him. He has the advantage in terms of ring intelligence and will probably want to draw Joshua into deep waters by mixing up his attacks, utilising jabs, feints, and clinches to sap AJ's energy. Fury is the better inside fighter, too, and could aim to take Joshua into those rounds where he's less comfortable. Joshua, meanwhile, will need to be aggressive but disciplined. He will need to use his jab and look for counters, trying to land a big shot to hurt Fury, while avoiding being drawn into a war. His best chance lies in closing the distance and forcing the Gypsy King into exchanges where his power might make the difference. He’ll need to stay calm and avoid being dragged into a chess match with his opponent, who excels in those scenarios.

Outcome Prediction