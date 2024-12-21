With the highly-anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury now just hours away, opinion is split on the bout at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Some of the biggest names in the division have had their say on the fight - and they are divided on who will win.

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is backing Fury, while fellow Brits Anthony Joshua and Lennox Lewis have picked Usyk to get the job done again. The Ukrainian won the pair's first meeting back in May, emerging victorious via split decision.

So close was that fight, though, that it's tough to pick a definitive winner. For that reason, we asked Google's AI tool, Gemini, for some assistance in breaking down the bout - which will see the WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight championships at stake.