Football is nothing without its fans. That was on full display during the Covid-19 pandemic when games were played in empty stadiums and the lack of atmosphere made a huge difference on proceedings. Supporters are the life force of any football club and there are some teams who are actually better because of the atmosphere that their faithful spectators create.

Some teams, such as Liverpool and Newcastle United, are famous for their incredible fans and their impact on their side's performance on the pitch cannot be overstated. Having the best fanbases in football is something clubs and their supporters take pride in. Everyone wants to be a part of the best and most loyal fanbases.

ChatGPT has named the 20 best fanbases in the UK and it used a number of different criteria to come up with the definitive ranking. The criteria considered are as followed:

Loyalty Through Hard Times

Atmosphere & Matchday Experience

Global Reach

Connection to Local Community

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

England

What ChatGPT said: "Wolves fans are passionate and deeply connected to their Midlands community but may lack the global profile of other clubs."

After a rough period, Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a strong run in the Premier League over the several years and it's only a fair reward for the level of support that they've received from their fanbase over time. You'd have to go all the way back to the 2000/01 campaign to see the last time the club didn't average at least 20,000 supporters at every home game in the league. That's fantastic support considering they dropped to League One during that time period.

19 Derby County

England

What ChatGPT said: "Loyal and passionate, with a proud history of filling Pride Park despite struggles on the pitch."

It's not been a nice couple of decades for Derby County. In the last 23 years, the Rams have spent just one season in the Premier League and they broke the record for the lowest points tally in a campaign in the division's history. They're statistically the worst team in Premier League history and have even spent multiple seasons in League One recently. That has not stopped the Derby fans from showing up every single week and showing their support, though.

18 Hibernian

Scotland

What ChatGPT said: "A proud Edinburgh club with dedicated fans, especially in key matches."

While Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scottish football over the years, the country is still filled to the brim with passionate football fans and you don't have to look further than Hibernian to see them in all their glory. The side are blessed with an incredible group of supporters who can regularly be heard in chorus during a Hibs' match.

The hardcore supporters and their atmosphere have helped guide the club through multiple cup runs in recent years and while they've only managed to lift two major pieces of silverware in the 21st century, they're always among the mix.

17 Sheffield Wednesday

England

What ChatGPT said: "A club with deep roots and loyal fans, who show up in significant numbers despite their challenges."

Like Derby, there's not been much to celebrate at Sheffield Wednesday in recent history, but you wouldn't know that from the way the club's fans continue to show up at the famous Hillsborough. The Yorkshire-based supporters are as passionate as they get and they have proven time and time again just how loyal they can be as their city rivals have achieved much greater success over the last few decades. Few grounds provide an atmosphere quite like Hillsborough and that's largely down to the Wednesday faithful.

16 Leicester City

England