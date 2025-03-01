Summary Samoa Joe is one of WWE's best to never win a world title.

Kofi Kingston's absence from the main-event scene often confused fans.

Chad Gable has a chance to reach his potential, drawing comparisons to Kurt Angle for his skill.

WWE has seen some of the best athletes step foot between the ropes. That, of course, has led many to dispute who is the best wrestler of all time. While many fans will answer that question swiftly, naming stars like John Cena and Hulk Hogan, many go unnoticed.

Plenty of names spring to mind when naming underrated talent in WWE, with one name many mention being The Miz. However, several Superstars in WWE's history are perhaps rated lower than they should be as opposed to the A-Lister.

Some WWE talent has shown incredible talent in the ring or on the mic, leaving fans begging the company to push them further. With that question in mind, we asked ChatGPT to rank a list of 12 underrated Superstars in WWE history.

What we asked ChatGPT

Who are the most underrated wrestlers of all time in WWE history?

A few details as to why they were underrated, which we expanded on in the article

What characteristics stood out about the Superstars?

Ranking Superstar Nickname 1 William Regal King Regal 2 Christian Captain Charisma 3 Cesaro King of Swing 4 Samoa Joe The Samoan Submission Machine 5 Goldust The Bizarre One 6 Dolph Ziggler The Showoff 7 Shelton Benjamin The Gold Standard 8 Vader Big Vader 9 Kofi Kingston (Before 2019) The Kingster 10 Chad Gable Shorty G 11 Lance Storm The Perfect Storm 12 Drew Gulak Soldier Ant

12 Drew Gulak

A strong technical wrestler whose potential was never met

Drew Gulak was part of WWE's 205 Live movement, winning the prestigious Cruiserweight belt. Not just a skilled high-flyer, he was also an expert in mat work, perhaps one of the company's best technical wrestlers. Unfortunately, he would eventually find himself wrapped up in the mess that was the 24/7 championship, which often changed hands multiple times during one show.

After competing against Daniel Bryan, he would team with the former World Heavyweight Champion, which also came to an abrupt end. Gulak departed shortly after an Intercontinental title match against AJ Styles. Given the ability he possessed, there was more potential for the technician than being thrown around by Braun Strowman in squash matches.

11 Lance Storm

A lack of charisma held Storm back from the top

The list of Canadian greats is long, including the likes of Bret Hart, Chris Jericho and Edge, just to name a few. One man who failed to make the cut on that list was Lance Storm. The Canadian's high level of ability saw fans label him boring. The truth is that that ability did not adapt well to WWE's sports entertainment approach to wrestling.

Over the years, Storm has had classics with some of WWE's brightest stars, the likes of Booker T and Daniel Bryan included. However, his lack of charisma just did not go over and a rise to the top amounted to nothing. Storm may well be one of the biggest what ifs to make this list.

10 Chad Gable

A modern day Kurt Angle who still has time to reach his potential

Chad Gable burst onto the scene as a tag team wrestler with his American Alpha partner, Jason Jordan. After an injury to Jordan, which he never returned from, Gable has seemed to be stuck in the mixer ever since. While he has held tag team gold with another partner since then, a singles title has continued to elude him.

He could easily be higher on this list, but the fact he is currently still active means he still has time. With some fans pointing out his resemblance to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, there is hope he could climb the ladder in WWE and earn singles gold in his career.

9 Kofi Kingston (Before 2019)

Fans were always puzzled at Kofi being left out of the world title picture

Kofi Kingston had always been a joy to behold in the ring, no matter what he did, it left fans entertained. From being a consistent entrant in Money in the Bank ladder matches to his Royal Rumble spectacles, Kofi did not disappoint. The entertainment value of his character left many bewildered as to why he was never a world champion.

2019 became the year of Kofi Mania, which is why Kingston is no longer considered underrated. Aided by his allies in the New Day, where he won most of his tag team gold, he earned himself a shot at WrestleMania. Kofi would go on to the Grandest Stage of Them All and emerge as the champion. His reign came to an abrupt end at the hands of Brock Lesnar later that year.