The new year is here and, with it, comes a brand new race for the most coveted individual accolade in football - the Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri pipped Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior to the prize in 2024, leading Real Madrid to stage a dramatic boycott of the awards ceremony in protest.

However, an anterior cruciate ligament injury to last year's winner, coupled with a scintillating start to the year from a number of star names, means the race for the 2025 gong is already well underway.

GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to generate a list of the top 20 footballers who deserve to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, and this is what it produced, based on form, individual contributions and overall impact on their respective teams.

20 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: Saka's consistent performances and versatility have made him one of the standout players in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign with Arsenal, racking up nine goals and 13 assists in just 24 appearances across all competitions before hamstring surgery curtailed his progress.

The right winger is still just 23 years old, but is already a mainstay for the England national team and is undoubtedly one of the Gunners' most important players. Should he pick up where he left off when he returns from his injury layoff, he will certainly be among the names in consideration for the Ballon d'Or.

19 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: Odegaard's vision and leadership have been pivotal in Arsenal's midfield, contributing to their competitive edge.

Another Arsenal entrant and, this time, it's the Gunners' club captain, Martin Odegaard.

Similarly to Saka, the Norwegian endured a spell on the sidelines with injury recently and his absence had a notable effect on the Arsenal attack. The attacking midfielder is blessed with a stellar creative skill set - but it is his ability to pair that creativity with ferocious, tenacious pressing and a thunderous long-range shot that marks him out as such a unique talent.

The 26-year-old will hope his brand of on-field leadership and all-action style results in him lifting some silverware at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Should that be the case, he will have done his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or no harm.

18 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: Van Dijk's defensive solidity has been central to Liverpool's strong performances, reinforcing his status as a top defender.

Liverpool have enjoyed a phenomenal first half of the season under new head coach Arne Slot and the Reds boss owes plenty to the fantastic form of his club captain, compatriot and start central defender, Virgil van Dijk.

The 33-year-old has been in imperious form at the heart of defence and has played no small part in Liverpool's ascent to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables. Should the Dutchman steer his side to another trophy-laden campaign, he will no doubt ensure he is strongly considered in the voting for the best player on the planet in October.

17 Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid

What ChatGPT said: Alvarez's goal-scoring form has been a key factor in Atletico's attacking successes this season.

Julian Alvarez's time at Manchester City was certainly a success, but the Argentina international understandably wished to move out from under the shadow of Erling Haaland, who was never going to be displaced at the point of Pep Guardiola's side's attack.

A switch to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, then, has been fruitful in illustrating what the striker can do when picked on a regular basis. A tally of 14 goals from 29 appearances in all competitions is very respectable - particularly his four strikes in six Champions League outings.

16 Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid

What ChatGPT said: De Paul's playmaking abilities have significantly enhanced Atletico Madrid's creative options in midfield.

Another Argentina international entrant who plies his club trade with Atletico Madrid is midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The 30-year-old possesses grit, cunning and technical quality and is a mainstay in Diego Simeone's side. He has recently enjoyed a spell of goalscoring form from the centre of the park, too, netting three times in his last five La Liga outings, including a crucial equaliser in the 2-1 victory over Barcelona.

Additionally, De Paul is versatile enough to perform a wider or deeper role when required, evidence of his well-rounded, multi-faceted skill set.

15 Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid

What ChatGPT said: Llorente's versatility and consistent displays have been instrumental in Atletico's midfield dominance.

Speaking of versatile Atletico Madrid midfielders, Marcos Llorente is as flexible as they come. The one-time Real Madrid youngster began life as a defensive midfielder but moved further forward to great success, enjoying a spell operating behind the striker before eventually settling into a role wide on the right of midfield, though he is also capable and willing to fill in at right-back when called upon.

Few players can perform at such a high level in one highly specified role, let alone several, but Llorente's versatility speaks as much to his mindset as his talent. The Rojiblancos' position atop the La Liga standings is not to be taken lightly, given their illustrious rivals for the crown, and Llorente has played his part in getting them there.

14 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

What ChatGPT said: Griezmann's leadership and contributions have been crucial in Atletico Madrid's strong performances this season.

Who else deserves more credit for Atletico Madrid's title tilt than their star man, Antoine Griezmann? The France international is 33 years of age but continues to produce dazzling performances under Diego Simeone, who demands a great deal from his forward players.

Griezmann has racked up 12 goals and six assists in 27 appearances this term and if he can fire the Rojiblancos to a shock La Liga crown, he will certainly throw his name into the conversation for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

13 Phil Foden

Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: Foden's creativity and technical skills continue to make him a key player for both club and country.

Phil Foden's start to the 2024/25 season was patchy, disrupted as it was by illness.

However, he has burst into life since the turn of the year and is doing his utmost to drag his boyhood club out of their astonishing malaise, scoring five times in his last three Premier League outings against West Ham United, Brentford, and Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old has also been prolific on the European stage, netting three times in just five outings and grabbing an assist to boot. City's poor form may be a stumbling block to his hopes of clinching the prize - but if he can inspire a turnaround, it will do his cause a world of good.

12 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

What ChatGPT said: Palmer's impressive performances have drawn comparisons to legends like Zinedine Zidane, highlighting his potential.

It is no secret that Cole Palmer has blossomed into one of the Premier League's foremost attacking forces since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea last season. His record of 39 goals and 21 assists in just 68 games for the London side is truly astonishing.

And this season, he has picked right back up where he left off. A tremendous 14 goals and six assists in 21 Premier League outings means he has averaged almost a goal or assist every game, scoring seven in his last nine in the competition and hitting a whopping four in one game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

If he maintains this level of performance throughout 2025, he will be among the favourites for the coveted individual prize.

11 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

What ChatGPT said: Musiala's versatility and impact in midfield have garnered him recognition as a rising star in European football.

It is perhaps fair to say that Jamal Musiala does not get the level of attention his talent deserves when compared to similarly stellar young talent. It is easy to forget that the Germany international is still just 21, yet he is already closing in on 200 senior appearances for Bayern Munich and has already passed the 50-goal mark for the club - no mean feat.

Musiala is an extraordinarily talented attacking midfielder and has the numbers to back it up, too, managing 14 goals and six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season. If he does not win the Ballon d'Or in 2025, you can be sure he will continue to be in the conversation for many years to come.

10 Raphinha

Barcelona

What ChatGPT said: Raphinha's creativity and goal contributions have been pivotal for Barcelona's attacking success.

After his first two seasons at Barcelona, few saw Raphinha's transformation this season coming. The Brazilian winger posted solid but unspectacular numbers in 2022/23 and 2023/24 but this season, he has turned into a genuine world-beater. In fact, he is just four goal involvements away from matching his tally of goals and assists in all competitions from the last two seasons combined - and we're only in January.

At 28, this may well prove to be the high point of Raphinha's entire career - there is no guarantee he will be able to maintain this level of production. This may be his one shot at winning a Ballon d'Or - if he can keep this up, he may just have a chance.

9 Rodri

Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: Despite a season-ending injury, Rodri's earlier performances have kept him in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or.

When Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2024, some quarters of the footballing community protested the decision, fee