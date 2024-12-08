Britain has produced many fine players over the years. There have been many debates over the decades on who would feature in a list of the greatest. When compiling such rankings, the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Kenny Dalglish all feature highly.

Today, Artificial Intelligence is becoming an increasingly bigger part of all our lives. So who does ChatGPT consider the 20 greatest British footballers of all time? These rankings reveal all. Sir Bobby Charlton tops the list, but who else in the football world joins him? And does the list follow suit with more conventional rankings?

Chat GPT's 20 Greatest British Footballers of All Time [Ranked] Rank Players Nation 1. Bobby Charlton England 2. George Best Northern Ireland 3. Stanley Matthews England 4. Paul Gascoigne England 5. Kenny Dalglish Scotland 6. Ryan Giggs Wales 7. Geoff Hurst England 8. Bobby Moore England 9. Alan Shearer England 10. Bobby Robson England 11. John Barnes England 12. Wayne Rooney England 13. Jack Charlton England 14. Denis Law Scotland 15. Jimmy Johnstone Scotland 16. Michael Owen England 17. Terry Butcher England 18. Nobby Stiles England 19. Graeme Souness Scotland 20. Chris Waddle England

20 Chris Waddle

Ligue One title - 3 (1990, 1991, 1992), two-time PFA Team of the Year

What ChatGPT says: "Waddle was an incredibly skillful winger, known for his dribbling, flair, and creativity. He played for top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille."

There is an argument to say Waddle played his best football abroad. For Marseille, he was quite sensational. His performances helped knock AC Milan out of the European Cup. It was during this time, when Waddle was at his peak, that England were crying out for him. Yet his international career ended in 1991 under the management of Graham Taylor. On his return to the UK with Sheffield Wednesday, Waddle produced some of the finest form of his career.

19 Graeme Souness

Three-time European Cup winner with Liverpool

ChatGPT says: “Souness was a dynamic and powerful midfielder, both as a player and manager, known for his leadership and technical ability in Liverpool’s dominant teams of the 1980s.”

There is no denying ChatGPT’s description. Souness was a rock-solid tackler, but he was far more than simply a hatchet man. Able to dictate play and more than capable of producing a goal or two, Souness was a titan for Liverpool.

The Scot helped the Merseysiders dominate English and European competition. He also set Rangers on the path for a long period of dominance north of the border as player-manager.

18 Nobby Stiles

1966 FIFA World Cup winner, 1968 European Cup winner with Manchester United

ChatGPT says: "Stiles was a tenacious and combative midfielder known for his work rate and determination. His contributions to England’s 1966 World Cup win solidified his legacy."

Tenacious is certainly one way of describing Stiles’s approach to the game. In the 1966 World Cup semi-final, the England midfielder took a ruthlessly uncompromising attitude to man-marking Eusebio.

This no doubt left the Portuguese legend with a few bumps and bruises, not to mention a few bad dreams. With his false teeth and contact lenses, Stiles was an unlikely star, as well as a vital part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.

Related 15 Best English Footballers in the World Right Now (Ranked) England's 15 best players right now have been ranked, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

17 Terry Butcher

77 caps for England

ChatGPT says: "Butcher was a rock-solid central defender, best known for his leadership, defensive qualities, and his famous bloodied head in a World Cup qualifier."

Butcher’s bloodied appearance, where his white England shirt was covered in blood, was in a 0-0 draw in Sweden, as part of England’s qualification campaign for the 1990 World Cup.

Another player who could be filed under the category of uncompromising, Butcher won silverware for Ipswich in the UEFA Cup. He also won several Scottish league titles with Rangers. This was under the management of Graeme Souness, as Rangers began a long period of dominance in Scottish football.

Related 11 Hardest British Footballers in History [Ranked] There have been countless British player over the years who have earned a reputation for being tough on the pitch.

16 Michael Owen

Ballon d'Or winner, Premier League winner

ChatGPT says: "Owen was a lightning-quick forward who had a prolific goal-scoring career for Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Newcastle. His Ballon d'Or in 2001 was a highlight."

Michael Owen burst onto the scene as a teenager for Liverpool and England. He will forever be remembered for scoring an individual goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, where he sprinted past several defenders before scoring.

In total, Owen scored 40 goals for the Three Lions. He was an integral player for Liverpool too. In 2001, the year the Reds won a treble of the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup, Owen won the Ballon d’Or.

15 Jimmy Johnstone

European Cup winner (1967) with Celtic, 9-time Scottish League champion

ChatGPT says: "One of Celtic's greatest ever players, Jinky Johnstone was a dazzling winger who played a key role in Celtic’s European Cup-winning team in 1967."

Of course, Johnstone helped Celtic become the first-ever British club to win the European Cup, when they defeated Inter Milan 2-1. Tiny in stature, at only five foot four, Johnstone had the heart of a lion, always looking to grab a game by the scruff of the neck with a trademark dribble. He will go down in Celtic and Scottish folklore as a legend, yet he needs to be considered a British legend of the game too.

Related 10 Greatest Scottish Players in Football History [Ranked] Scotland have produced some true icons of the game and the very best of them have been ranked.

14 Denis Law

1964 Ballon d'Or winner, 2-time English league champion with Manchester United

ChatGPT says: "Law was one of the greatest forwards of his generation, known for his clinical finishing and aerial prowess. His goal-scoring exploits at Manchester United made him a club legend."

The Scot was a very charismatic and stylish figure up front, who always seemed to have that little bit more time on the ball compared to everyone else on the pitch.

With a very strong international record, with 30 goals in 55 caps, Law is still Scotland’s all-time top goalscorer. Widely recognised as a great of his and any era, in 1964 he was named Ballon d’Or winner.

13 Jack Charlton

1966 FIFA World Cup winner, First Division winner with Leeds United

ChatGPT says: "Jack was a commanding central defender and a key player in England's World Cup-winning team. His later success as a manager also contributed to his lasting legacy."

Charlton was a fearsome competitor on the field of play. Legend has it that he had a little black book in which he listed the names of players who had wronged him. In the end, Charlton would get them back with his own retribution one way or another.

He was a huge part of Don Revie’s Leeds side that won the 1969 English First Division title, as well as playing alongside Bobby Moore to help England win the 1966 World Cup.

12 Wayne Rooney

Five-time Premier League winner, 1-time Champions League winner with Manchester United.

ChatGPT says: "Rooney was one of the most versatile and influential English players of his generation, with a remarkable record at Manchester United and the England national team."

Rooney took the Premier League by storm when he scored against Arsenal on his debut as a 16-year-old. Even at that age, he had the physique of a man. He used it to overpower opponents, but as well as having brawn, he had great finesse too and scored many fine goals.

At United, he won all there is in the game to win, including the Champions League in 2008 when Manchester United beat Chelsea.

Related 11 Greatest England Players of All Time (Ranked) The likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney have left their mark on the national team over the years.

11 John Barnes

Two-time First Division winner, PFA Player of the Year

ChatGPT says: "Barnes was a dynamic winger and one of the most skillful players in the history of English football. He was integral to Liverpool's dominance in the 1980s and 1990s."

Some younger readers may be shocked to see John Barnes listed this highly in the rankings, but it is important to understand what a hugely talented player he was. This was very much the case in a Liverpool shirt, as the wide player is considered one of the Reds' greatest-ever players.

Unfortunately for Barnes, his peak coincided with the ban on English teams in European competition. Therefore, he was not seen in the European Cup, the highest level of club football at which to judge players.

10 Sir Bobby Robson

20 England caps

ChatGPT says: "A hard-working player and later a highly respected manager, Sir Bobby Robson is renowned for his leadership both as a player and a coach, especially with England and Barcelona."

Sir Bobby Robson is perhaps better known for his 37-year managerial career. In that time, he took England within a whisker of reaching the 1990 World Cup Final, when they lost a penalty shoot-out against Germany, as well as managing Barcelona and Newcastle United.

Yet he had a long playing career too, playing over 300 games for Fulham and 200 plus games for West Brom through the 1950s and 1960s.

9 Alan Shearer

Premier League winner and all-time Premier League scorer

ChatGPT says: "Shearer is widely regarded as one of the best English strikers ever, known for his goal-scoring ability, leadership, and time at Newcastle United."

Alan Shearer was a formidable striker who had it all. Great in the air and able to strike from a distance, Shearer struck fear into defenders across the land for club and country. Famously, Shearer turned down a move to Manchester United, preferring instead to leave Blackburn Rovers for his boyhood idols Newcastle.

It was at Ewood Park he won the Premier League title in 1995. Honours may have been few and far between in his career, but Shearer’s goals live long in the memory.

Related 12 Greatest English Attackers in Football History [Ranked] Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make the cut as the best England attackers of all time are ranked.

8 Bobby Moore

World Cup winner

ChatGPT says: "Moore was a world-class central defender and a leader, captaining England to their only World Cup victory and being regarded as one of the best defenders of all time."

Cool, calm and collected, Bobby Moore was England’s World Cup-winning captain in 1966. Known for his ability to read the game, he was also equipped with vision. In the 1966 World Cup Final, Moore put through balls through to Geoff Hurst to score twice. Most famously when the seconds were running down in the second period of extra time when he sent Hurst on his way to secure his hat-trick and the World Cup.

7 Geoff Hurst

World Cup winner

ChatGPT says: "Hurst was the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, cementing his place as one of England's all-time greats."

Geoff Hurst was, of course, not the favoured striker going into the 1966 World Cup. That role fell to Jimmy Greaves, arguably England’s most natural finisher ever.

But Greaves was injured earlier in the tournament and the rest is history, with Hurst completing his World Cup Final hat-trick with only seconds of the game left. He had a long career, mostly spent with West Ham, but naturally, it is with England he has been immortalised.

6 Ryan Giggs

13-time Premier League winner, two-time Champions League winner with Manchester United

ChatGPT said: "Giggs is one of the most successful and decorated players in Premier League history. His dribbling, pace, and consistency over two decades for Manchester United set him apart."

Ryan Giggs's club career is unparalleled in English league football. During his time at Manchester United, he won 13 Premier League titles, all under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.

During his youth, the Scot kept a close eye on Giggs. It paid dividends as the energetic winger looked after his body, seeing his career go on until he was 40 years of age. Such a feat has not been seen by a winger since Stanley Matthews.

Related 10 Greatest British Captains in Football History [Ranked] From the sublime Steven Gerrard to World Cup winner Bobby Moore, here are the best British captains in football history.

5 Kenny Dalglish

Six-time First Division winner, three-time European Cup winner with Liverpool.

ChatGPT said: "Dalglish is considered one of the greatest Scottish players of all time. His football intelligence, skill, and success at Liverpool make him a legend in British football."

Dalglish had big boots to fill when he joined Liverpool to replace Kevin Keegan in 1977. Yet that is exactly what he did, scoring the winner for Liverpool in the 1978 European Cup Final at Wembley.

Such was the esteem Dalglish was held in on Merseyside, that he became player-manager in the mid-80s. He led the club to the league and cup double in 1986 for the first time in the club’s history.

4 Paul Gascoigne

FA Cup winner, three Scottish titles

ChartGPT said: "Gazza was a genius in midfield with incredible dribbling, vision, and creativity. His performances in the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 are part of England’s football folklore."

It is sobering to realise that Paul Gascoigne played in only two international tournaments. That was the 1990 World Cup and the 1996 European Championships. He delivered memorable moments in both tournaments that are still talked about today – particularly his individual goal against Scotland.

Blessed with incredible strength and dribbling ability, Gascoigne may not have won the honours expected of an all-time British great, but he won the hearts of British football fans.

3 Stanley Matthews

1956 Ballon d'Or winner

ChatGPT said: "Matthews was one of the most skillful wingers in football history. A pioneer of the game, his longevity and consistency in his performances set him apart."

Matthews didn't just win the Ballon d'Or, he beat Alfredo Di Stefano, a legend of the game, to the gong too. It's certainly true about Matthews' longevity. Incredibly, he was 42 years old the year he won the prestigious individual award.

His overall career went on til he was 50, which was and is mostly unheard of for a professional footballer. Known as the Wizard of Dribble, Matthews was arguably British football’s first international star.