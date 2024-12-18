As the nation largely credited with creating the beautiful game, it's quite fitting that England has been blessed with some truly exceptional footballers over the years. The Three Lions might have only won one major tournament throughout history, but that doesn't take away from how good some of the names that have come from the country are.

Even now, at the time of writing, England have some of the very best players in the world. The likes of Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are all killing it on the grandest stages. Coming up with a list of the greatest England players of all time can be difficult. There's so much talent to choose from.

Still, GiveMeSport tasked ChatGPT to come up with a definitive list of the 20 greatest England footballers of the 20th century and the results are very interesting.

20 Alan Ball

England caps: 72

What ChatGPT said: "A dynamic and tireless midfielder, Ball was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and continued to be a key player for his country in the late 1960s and early 1970s."

First player up and it’s one of many on this list who played a role in England’s 1966 World Cup win, Ball was a hard-working figure who ran the show in the middle of the park. Even beyond that triumph, he remained a star for his nation for nearly a decade and ultimately played 72 times for the Three Lions. He went on to become a successful manager too.

Alan Ball's England Career Appearances 72 Goals 8

19 Frank Worthington

England caps: 8

What ChatGPT said: "Worthington was a dazzling forward who was known for his flair, skill, and creativity, although he earned fewer caps than many other players."

His England career may have been incredibly short-lived in comparison to some of the other names on this list, making Worthington’s inclusion here by ChatGPT very surprising, but he had an incredible run at club level. The forward played over 800 games for a variety of teams such as Birmingham City and Leicester City. He was always entrusted to do the job and very rarely let his sides down. Sure, he only had eight appearances with the Three Lions, but he was still a fine player.

Frank Worthington's England Career Appearances 8 Goals 0

18 Gordon Banks

England caps: 73

What ChatGPT said: "Banks was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, playing a vital role in England’s 1966 World Cup triumph and earning admiration for his stunning saves."

Considering one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Gordon Banks was a hero for England and his exploits during the 1966 World Cup were crucial to his nation lifting the trophy for the first, and thus far only, time in their history. He was prone to making some remarkable saves in between the sticks and to some, he is still the best goalkeeper to ever wear the number-one shirt for the Three Lions.

Gordon Banks' England Career Appearances 73 Clean sheets 35

17 Norman Hunter

England caps: 28

What ChatGPT said: "Hunter was a rugged, no-nonsense centre-back who was a key part of Leeds' success during the 1960s and 1970s."

While he was included in the 1966 World Cup winning squad, Hunter didn’t feature for the Three Lions throughout the tournament. He used the experience to learn from his peers, though, and became a key figure for both club and country over the years. The defender played over 500 games for Leeds over the course of 14 years with the Lilywhites. Further stints with Bristol City and Barnsley followed. He didn’t have the same level of international career as others on this list, but Hunter was still a fine player.

Norman Hunter's England Career Appearances 28 Goals 2

16 Paul Gascoigne

England caps: 57

What ChatGPT said: "Gascoigne’s flair, creativity, and ability to change games made him one of England’s most gifted and controversial players, especially at the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championship."

Most fans nowadays are probably more familiar with Gascoigne’s eccentric personality and his off-field antics than they are with his time on the pitch. With that said, it’s important to remember just how electric he was as a football. No one put on a show quite like the former Tottenham Hotspur man did. He marched to the beat of his own drum and while that caused some issues, it was also largely why he became so beloved and was so effective during his time with England.

Paul Gascoigne's England Career Appearances 57 Goals 10

15 Alan Shearer

England caps: 63

What ChatGPT said: "Shearer was an unstoppable force in front of goal during the 1990s, and his dominance in the Premier League carried over to England, where he scored 30 goals."

As the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, there are few footballers to ever come out of England who are as synonymous with hitting the back of the net quite like Shearer was. The former Newcastle United man might have only got his hands on one league title during his career, but that doesn’t take away from his exploits in front of goal and he was sublime for both club and country in that sense.

Alan Shearer's England Career Appearances 63 Goals 30

14 Chris Waddle

England caps: 62

What ChatGPT said: "A highly skilled winger, Waddle was an important figure for England in the 1990 World Cup and had a successful club career in both England and France.

Across spells for the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille, Waddle was a maverick on the wing throughout his career. His time with England might have only lasted six years, between 1985 and 1991, but he still managed to make an impact for his country and his exploits at the 1990 World Cup, when the Three Lions made it to the semi-finals, ensured he went down in folklore as a hero to millions.

Chris Waddle's England Career Appearances 63 Goals 6

13 Ray Clemence

England caps: 61

What ChatGPT said: "Clemence was a stalwart between the posts, winning numerous league titles and European Cups with Liverpool and being a regular for England throughout the 1970s."

Regarded as one of the best English goalkeepers of all time, Clemence might not have had the success that Gordon Banks enjoyed, but he spent 11 years in and around the Three Lions set-up. His time with Liverpool was very impressive too. The shot-stopper spent 14 years with the Reds and lifted five league titles during his run at Anfield. He was a key figure in one of the most dominant periods in the club’s history.

Ray Clemence's England Career Appearances 61 Clean sheets 27

12 Terry Butcher

England caps: 77

What ChatGPT said: "A tough and reliable central defender, Butcher was key to England's defense in the 1980s and early 1990s."

Butcher represents a character we don’t see in football anymore. A tough, tenacious and hard-hitting defender who was willing to quite literally give his blood, sweat and tears for the cause. There are few images quite as iconic as the one of the star heavily bandaged and bleeding during an England appearance. It perfectly captured the sort of figure Butcher was on the pitch. He might not have been the most glamorous footballer, but he’s the sort of player any winning team would want to have.

Terry Butcher's England Career Appearances 77 Goals 3

11 Michael Owen

England caps: 89

What ChatGPT said: "Owen burst onto the scene in the late 1990s, with his blistering pace and clinical finishing. He played a key role in major tournaments, including the 1998 and 2002 World Cups."

To this day, the last Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or award, Owen’s career actually felt a little underwhelming, but that’s more of a case of the incredible start he had and the expectations that were placed on him as a youngster. When he first burst onto the scene, no one could handle Owen and he torched defenders with ease. Injuries plagued the second half of his career, though, and that’s likely why he ranked this low.

Michael Owen's England Career Appearances 89 Goals 40

10 Nobby Stiles

England caps: 28

What ChatGPT said: "A tenacious defensive midfielder, Stiles was integral to England’s 1966 World Cup victory with his disciplined performances in the middle of the park."

Any great team needs a solid figure in the middle of the pitch to dictate play and disrupt his opponents and their attempts to foray forward. That’s exactly what Stiles provided for England during their run to glory and it’s hard to imagine the Three Lions would have gotten over the hump and secured their only ever major trophy if they didn’t have him to rely on in the middle of the park. He also had a fine run with Manchester United.

Nobby Stiles' England Career Appearances 28 Goals 1

9 Ray Wilson

England caps: 63

What ChatGPT said: "Wilson was a reliable left-back in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team and had a successful club career, particularly with Everton."

When talking about the heroes involved in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, few bring up Wilson and his exploits on the left side of the defence. He was a fine servant for both club and country, though, and he played 63 times for the Three Lions between 1960 and 1968. He never managed to find the back of the net during his international career, but he could always be relied upon to cause problems for his opposition and their attackers.

Ray Wilson's England Career Appearances 63 Goals 0

8 John Barnes

England caps: 80

What ChatGPT said: "Barnes was one of the most skilful wingers of his generation, known for his dribbling, pace, and creativity in the 1980s and 1990s."

Very few possessed John Barnes’ ability with a ball at his feet during his tenure on the football pitch. He regularly left his opponents shell-shocked and there were few who could contain him when he was at his peak. The Liverpool legend was always figuring out how to get the better of defenders and while he only scored a handful of goals for England, that doesn’t take away how impactful he was in other areas for his country.

John Barnes' England Career Appearances 80 Goals 10

7 Jack Charlton

England caps: 35

What ChatGPT said: "A stalwart in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning defence, Charlton was also a commanding figure for Leeds United throughout the 1960s and 1970s."

As the years have gone by, he might not be remembered as fondly as his brother Bobby, but Jack Charlton is a legend in his own right and played a crucial role in England’s 1966 World Cup win. While his sibling became an icon at Manchester United, he thrived in Yorkshire, representing Leeds. He went on to have a very impressive run as a manager once he hung his boots up too. There wasn’t much Charlton couldn’t do.

Jack Charlton's England Career Appearances 35 Goals 6

6 Jimmy Greaves

England caps: 57

What ChatGPT said: "One of England's most prolific goal-scorers, Greaves was a natural finisher who excelled for both club and country in the 1960s and 1970s."

Whether it’s Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur fans, Jimmy Greaves is an icon to many and there have been very, very few footballers produced by England that were quite as lethal in front of goal as he was. The striker scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, a quite remarkable return. With six hat-tricks during his Three Lions’ tenure, no one has taken the match ball home more than he did during his international career. A very special forward.

Jimmy Greaves' England Career Appearances 57 Goals 44

5 Tom Finney

England caps: 76

What ChatGPT said: "Known as "The Preston Plumber," Finney was a versatile forward and winger who had a lasting impact for both England and his club, especially in the 1950s."

There will be a few younger fans who are currently questioning who Tom Finney is after seeing him rank this highly on ChatGPT’s list. Don’t get it twisted, though, he 100% deserves the recognition. While his international career spanned the 1940s and 1950s, the Preston North End legend is still regarded as one of the best forwards to ever come out of England. He was quite prolific during his time with the Three Lions, scoring 30 goals in 76 appearances.

Tom Finney's England Career Appearances 76 Goals 30

4 Gary Lineker

England caps: 80

What ChatGPT said: "Lineker was an exceptional goal scorer, notably in the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, and his clinical finishing made him one of England’s best strikers."

His record in major tournaments set Lineker apart from most England forwards in recent years who have been accused of shying away under the brightest lights. Few scored quite at the rate in which he was finding the back of the net for both club and country. The former Tottenham man became one of the first major English stars to take their talents abroad and thrive. He might be known more for his presenting work these days, but there’s no denying how great Lineker was.

Gary Lineker's England Career Appearances 80 Goals 48

3 Stanley Matthews

England caps: 54

What ChatGPT said: "Matthews, often regarded as one of the greatest wingers of all time, had a career that spanned across several decades. He was known for his dribbling and incredible longevity in the game."

As talented a dribbler as there has ever been coming out of England, Matthews went down in the history books when he became the winner of the first-ever edition of the Ballon d’Or award all the way back in 1956. By then, his England career was nearing its end, with his last appearance for the Three Lions coming in 1957. Still, he had a solid run with the nation and is remembered fondly for his trickery with the ball.

Stanley Matthews' England Career Appearances 54 Goals 11

2 Bobby Moore

England caps: 108

What ChatGPT said: "As captain of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, Moore was one of the greatest defenders ever, known for his intelligence, composure, and leadership."

As the man responsible for leading England, as captain, to their only ever major tournament triumph, Moore is in a league all on his own in terms of his legacy. His club career, with the likes of West Ham and Fulham, on