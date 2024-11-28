There is little argument that the UEFA Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every footballer dreaming of one day participating in - and winning - the illustrious European competition.

The greatest stars in world football have taken to the pitch to compete under the brightest of lights that the Champions League offers. Names are made in this competition.

Only few have been part of teams who have gone on to win the title. Some players are lucky enough to have won it multiple times, whilst there are just three players in football history who have won it six times.

But in a world where Artificial Intelligence is more prominent than ever, who does ChatGPT consider as being some of the greatest players to ever feature in the Champions League? Well, GIVEMESPORT has tasked AI to generate a list of the 19 greatest players in the competition's history (it's precedessor, the European Cup, excluded).

19 Thierry Henry

Champions League titles - 1 (2009)

What ChatGPT said: "Henry’s skill and leadership were central to Arsenal’s progression to the 2006 final and his contributions to Barcelona’s 2009 win helped cement his place as one of the most influential players in the competition."

Thierry Henry is considered one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century, and during his time with Arsenal he led them to the 2006 Champions League final after netting five and assisting two in the prior rounds, but they would go on to lose 2-1 against Barcelona.

The Frenchman would come up trumps after joining the Catalan side, triumphing over Manchester United with a 2-0 victory in the 2009 final, after registering eight goal involvements in 10 outings. In his 112 total appearances in the Champions League, he recorded 50 goals and 22 assists.

18 Samuel Eto'o

Champions League titles - 3 (2006, 2009, 2010)

What ChatGPT said: "Eto'o won Champions League titles with both Barcelona and Inter Milan, playing crucial roles with his goalscoring prowess and overall contributions in finals and knockout stages."

Samuel Eto'o won three Champions League titles during his career, two with Barcelona and one with Inter Milan. This made him just one of 25 players to win the European Cup with multiple teams. In total, the No. 9 featured in 78 contests, registering 30 goals and 20 assists, while he scored in both of Barcelona's victories in the final.

He is remembered as one of the 10 greatest strikers of the 21st century, with his haul in Europe playing a big part in that assessment.

17 Gerard Pique

Champions League titles - 4 (2008, 2009, 2011, 2015)

What ChatGPT said: "Pique was an essential part of Barcelona’s dominant defense during their Champions League-winning seasons, contributing both defensively and with key goals in the tournament."

Gerard Pique 's first Champions League title came in 2008 when he was with Man United, although he didn't feature in the final and made just three appearances, scoring two goals from central defence.

He would then go on to form a formidable centre-back pairing with Carles Puyol at his hometown club, Barcelona, where he won three more titles and became one of the best centre-backs in the competition's history. Pique's ability to step into midfield and kickstart attacks was a fundamental component of Barca's play under Pep Guardiola.

16 Vincius Junior

Champions League titles - 2 (2022, 2024)

What ChatGPT said: "Vinicius was crucial in Real Madrid’s 2022 Champions League win, scoring the only goal in the final and showcasing his speed, dribbling, and match-winning potential throughout the competition."

In both of Vinicius Junior's Champions League final victories, he has found the back of the net, scoring the winner in the 1-0 win over Liverpool, and ensuring Los Blancos' victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in the 2023/24 season.

The Ballon d'Or runner-up has played 60 matches to date, scoring 25 goals and providing an additional 22 assists, and by the time his career is wrapped up, his name may well be nearer the top of the scoring and assists charts.

15 Claude Makelele

Champions League titles - 1 (2002)

What ChatGPT said: "Makelele's role as the unsung hero in Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League triumph was vital, with his defensive midfield dominance and ball-winning ability a key part of their success."

Claude Makelele featured in the Champions League 96 times, representing FC Nantes, Real Madrid Madrid - where he won his lone title - and Chelsea, scoring once and assisting five times from a defensive midfield position.

His role sitting in front of the defensive line and being an absolute workhorse gave his attacking teammates much more freedom to roam and create, which was pivotal in Madrid's 2002 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Makelele went underappreciated for his role in Real Madrid's 2002 title win, but his importance to the balance of teams became better understood during his time at Chelsea.

14 David Beckham

Champions League titles - 1 (1999)

What ChatGPT said: "Beckham was key in Manchester United’s 1999 treble-winning season, contributing with his pinpoint crosses, free kicks, and leadership in their successful Champions League campaign."

Despite suiting up for Madrid as one of their 'Galacticos', David Beckham would win the Champions League just once, and that came when he played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, winning it during their treble winning 1998/99 campaign. Beckham would later go on to feature for AC Milan and PSG in Europe's top tournament.

Known for his superb crossing ability, Beckham would tally 38 assists in 107 appearances in the competition, whilst also netting 16 goals.

13 Frank Lampard

Champions League titles - 1 (2012)

What ChatGPT said: "Lampard’s leadership, clutch performances, and crucial goals in Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League win, including a penalty in the final, have made him one of the competition’s greats."

Frank Lampard was made to wait for his first, and only, Champions League title, winning it with the Blues in 2012 at the age of 33. The greatest goalscoring midfielder of all time registered 23 goals and 27 assists in 105 appearances in the competition, and is second only to Paul Scholes in most goals scored by a midfielder in the competition's history.

Lampard would later play a role in Chelsea winning their second Champions League title in 2021. Although Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues through the knockout stages and to an eventual 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final, it was the former midfielder who oversaw their progression from the group stage before being sacked in January.

12 Sergio Ramos

Champions League titles - 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

What ChatGPT said: "Ramos has been Real Madrid’s defensive leader in their Champions League successes, contributing both defensively and offensively with crucial goals in big matches, including his famous header in the 2014 final."

Widely considered as the greatest centre-back in Champions League history, Sergio Ramos guided the Galacticos to four titles during his 16-year career in the Spanish capital.

Despite being situated in the heart of the defence for 142 games, Ramos scored some of the most important goals in the club's history, such as that of his last-minute equaliser in the 2014 final against neighbouring rivals Atletico Madrid.

11 Gareth Bale

Champions League titles - 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

What ChatGPT said: "Bale’s standout moments, particularly his crucial goals in finals (including a stunning bicycle kick in 2018), have made him one of the most impactful players in the competition’s history."

Gareth Bale's iconic bicycle kick against Liverpool in 2018 will go down in Champions League folklore as one of the greatest goals ever scored in a final. But aside from scoring a brace in that game, the Welsh wizard has been part of squads to win five titles, in which he scored 20 goals and assisted 17 more in just 66 appearances.

He wasn't always the most popular character among Real Madrid supporters but Bale had a knack of delivering when it mattered most, and often in spectacular style.

10 Luka Modric

Champions League titles - 6 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)

What ChatGPT said: "A maestro in midfield, Modric has been crucial in Real Madrid's dominance, with his vision, passing, and leadership playing a key role in their five recent Champions League victories."

Luka Modric is one of only three players in history to have won six European Cups, joining Paco Gento who won six between 1956-66, and teammate Dani Carvajal.

Having been a mainstay in central midfield for the last 13 seasons, the Croatian has racked up 133 appearances in the competition, mustering 27 goal involvements and counting. His calmness and composure in the middle of the park arguably makes his teammates around him better.

9 Kaka

Champions League titles - 1 (2007)

What ChatGPT said: "Kaka was instrumental in AC Milan’s 2007 triumph, showcasing his brilliance, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability to lift the trophy and establish himself as one of the best."

After being part of the AC Milan starting XI that lost in heart-breaking fashion against Liverpool in the infamous 2005 final, Kaka was instrumental in Milan's run to the 2007 final, where they got their revenge over the Merseyside outfit, netting 10 times and adding three more assists in 13 appearances.

In 86 total appearances between Milan and Real Madrid, Kaka would register 68 goal involvements - a very impressive return for a midfielder.

8 Robert Lewandowski

Champions League titles - 1 (2020)

What ChatGPT said: "Lewandowski’s extraordinary goal-scoring feats, especially in Bayern Munich’s 2020 Champions League-winning campaign, have cemented his place as one of the greatest players in the competition."

Robert Lewandowski is deservedly considered as one of the best strikers in world football, having recorded 651 career goals and counting, 101 of which have come in the Champions League.

But having also suited up for Dortmund and Barcelona, he won his lone Champions League title in 2020 when with German juggernauts Bayern Munich, in a campaign in which he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in just 10 appearances.

Nevertheless, his role in Dortmund's run to the 2013 Champions League final - where they lost to Bayern - was equally impressive, including a famous demolition of Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

7 Andres Iniesta

Champions League titles - 4 (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

What ChatGPT said: "Iniesta’s calmness under pressure, match-winning performances, and skill were integral to Barcelona’s Champions League dominance."

Andres Iniesta spent the first 16 years of his career with Barcelona, and was part of squads which won the Champions League four times in a decade.

Not only is he considered one of the best central midfielders in the competition's history, he is also considered one of the best to have ever played the game, but it was his performance as a second-half substitute in the 2006 final against Arsenal which swung the momentum in Barcelona's favour and saw them come from behind to win the contest.

Similarly, in the 2015 final, he was named Man of the Match in Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Juventus, getting an assist in his 78 minutes of action.

6 Xavi

Champions League titles - 4 (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

What ChatGPT said: "One of the most influential midfielders in Champions League history, Xavi’s vision, passing, and ability to control games were pivotal in Barcelona’s success in the tournament."

Playing in the same era as Iniesta, Xavi and his teammate would form one of the greatest ever midfield pairings for club and country spanning over a decade.

Coming up through the ranks of La Masia, Xavi would make 151 appearances in the Champions League - a record for a midfielder - in which he scored 11 goals and provided 31 assists on his way to helping Barcelona lift four titles.

Due to his consistency and natural talent when passing the ball, proving dominant on the European stage for over a decade, he is considered the greatest central midfielder in the competition's history.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Champions League titles - 1 as player (2002), 4 as coach (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

What ChatGPT said: "Zidane's exquisite talent as a player, notably his iconic goal in the 2002 final, and his success as a manager with Real Madrid make him a unique and influential figure in Champions League history."

Zinedine Zidane will go down in history as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped out onto a football pitch. One of the most skilful midfielders of his generation, who was wonderfully gifted with a sensational passing range, he was defined by his goals in the biggest moments, including scoring the winner in the 2002 final.

While he would only win one Champions League in his playing days, despite recording 44 goal contributions, Zidane would be the assistant manager of the 2014 team that won the competition, before he managed Real Madrid to back-to-back-to-back trophies from 2016-18.

4 Karim Benzema

Champions League titles - 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

What ChatGPT said: "Benzema's consistent performances, including his pivotal role in Real Madrid’s 2022 victory and his crucial goals in several finals, have made him a modern Champions League legend."

Karim Benzema occupied Madrid's No. 9 role in one of their most successful eras in club history, and his 120 goal contributions in 152 appearances helped lead Madrid to five Champions League titles during his 14-year tenure with the club.

He is the competition's fourth-highest goalscorer in history, having scored 90 goals, and in his Ballon d'Or-winning season in 2022, his 17-minute hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the second-leg of the Round of 16 tie, which saw Madrid a 2-0 deficit on aggregate, is one of the most memorable individual performances ever.

3 Raul

Champions League titles - 3 (1998, 2000, 2002)

What ChatGPT said: "Real Madrid's legendary forward, Raul, was key to their success in the early 2000s, breaking records and providing leadership during their European campaigns."

Scoring 71 goals in the competition, Raul was integral to ending Los Blancos' 32-year European drought, starting in their 1-0 win over Juventus in the 1998 final.

In total, Raul made 142 appearances, most of which came for Madrid, though he played one season with Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04, whom he scored five of his 71 Champions League goals for, helping them achieve a semi-finals berth.

The Spaniard was a fundamental component of the Real Madrid sides that would win the tournament again in 2000 and 2002.

2 Lionel Messi

Champions League titles - 4 (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

What ChatGPT said: "Messi’s exceptional skill, goalscoring ability, and creativity have been central to Barcelona’s dominance in Europe, making him one of the tournament’s all-time greats."

Lionel Messi holds the record for most Champions League goals scored for a single club, having registered 120 during his time with Barcelona, with his other nine coming for PSG.

As well as winning four Champions League titles, he would also win six tournament Golden Boots, one of which came in 2012 when he recorded 14 goals in 11 appearances, having scored five in one game in a 7-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Messi's demolition of Manchester United in the 2011 final, in which he excelled in a false nine role, is considered one of the defining performances in modern football history.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Champions League titles - 5 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

What ChatGPT said: "As the all-time top scorer in Champions League history, Ronaldo's remarkable consistency and numerous match-winning performances across Manchester United and Real Madrid have solidified his place at the top."

What Champions League records doesn't Cristiano Ronaldo hold? The most prolific goalscorer of all time, in which he has scored 913 career goals and counting, 140 of them came in the Champions League, while he added another 48 assists in 180 appearances.

Ronaldo's first title came in 2008 when with Man United, scoring in the game, though he would miss his penalty later on in that contest against Chelsea. His other four came with Los Blancos, and he holds the record for most goals scored in finals with four.

As such, it is hard to argue against the Portuguese star being the greatest Champions League player of all time.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 27/11/2024.