In football, players will often dominate the headlines and be credited with match-winning moments and top performances. However, a team can only perform to heights that their manager is capable of. A great group of players may suffer due to a lack of managerial expertise, while underdogs can over-perform.

The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho have all shown what a great manager is capable of. But these modern examples are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the greatest managers of all time. So, we asked AI technology ChatGPT to name the 20 greatest gaffers the beautiful game has ever witnessed.

20. Ottmar Hitzfeld

Teams managed: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich

What ChatGBT said: "Hitzfeld is one of the most successful German managers, with a legacy of creating highly effective and balanced teams."

Having managed both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, Ottmar Hitzfeld is one of the Bundesliga's most important managers in its history. A six-year tenure in Dortmund would see him lift the Champions League in 1997, as well as leading the club to two league titles in the preceding seasons. Following his time in Dortmund, the German would make the move to Bayern Munich, where he would add another Champions League title and five more league titles to his trophy cabinet.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League (2x) Bundesliga (7x)

19. Johan Boskamp

Teams managed: Sparta Rotterdamn, Stoke City, Anderlecht

What ChatGBT said: "Known for his innovative and attacking approach, Boskamp built a reputation for his success in both club and national level coaching, known for pioneering various football ideas and philosophies."

With his longest club tenure coming with RSC Anderlecht, Dutch manager Johan Boskamp took charge of several teams before his retirement from management in 2009. Among the teams he managed include Sparta Rotterdamn, Stoke City, Standard Liege and the Georgian national team. Boskamp would find the most success in his career in Belgium, leading Anderlecht to three consecutive league titles from 1992-1995. Among his other accolades, Boskamp claimed two Belgian cups, as well as a Georgian league title.

Managerial Achievements Belgian Pro League (3x) Belgian Cup (2x)

18. Marcello Lippi

Teams managed: Inter Milan, Juventus, Italy

What ChatGBT said: "Lippi is renowned for his tactical expertise, particularly during Italy’s 2006 World Cup triumph."

Best known for leading Italy to their 2006 World Cup, Marcello Lippi also had an established and successful career in Italy with Serie A's top sides. Taking charge of teams such as Inter Milan, Napoli, and Atalanta, Lippi's longest club spell came with Juventus in the 90s and early 2000s. In two tenures with the club, he would lead The Old Lady to five Serie A titles. Marcello Lippi would also be the recipient of two world's best club coach awards, in 1996 and 1997.

Managerial Achievements 2006 World Cup UEFA Champions League Serie A (5x) Italian Cup

17. Sir Alf Ramsey

Teams managed: Ipswich Town, England

What ChatGBT said: "Ramsey led England to their only World Cup victory and established a winning culture in international football, making him one of the most iconic English managers."

Sir Alf Ramsey's career can largely be looked at in two chapters. His first came when he took over as Ipswich Town manager in 1955. Ramsey would enjoy great success with the club, eventually leading them to become English champions in the 1961-62 season. Following his domestic success with the club, he would be appointed English manager in 1963, marking the second chapter. Just a short three years later, Sir Alf Ramsey would become the first (and to date, only) man to manage England to a World Cup triumph. He's remembered as one of the greatest English managers of all time.

Managerial Achievements 1966 World Cup English First Division

16. Claudio Ranieri

Teams managed: Leicester City, Roma, Chelsea

What ChatGBT said: "Ranieri is a manager who exemplified resilience and tactical ingenuity, particularly in his famous title-winning campaign."

One of the greatest sporting achievements of all time is largely down to Claudio Ranieri. The coach of the famous Leicester City side who won the Premier League despite the odds, the Italian has cemented his place in footballing history. However, outside his famous underdog story, Ranieri also managed the likes of Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina, and many other top clubs. The Italian was able to pick up major silverware in Spain and Italy, as well as during his time in England. An Italian Cup and Spanish Cup would come in spells at Fiorentina and Valencia respectively.

Managerial Achievements English Premier League UEFA Super Cup Italian Cup Spanish Cup

15. Sir Matt Busby

Teams managed: Manchester United

What ChatGBT said: "Busby was a visionary who rebuilt Manchester United after the Munich Air Disaster, and his legacy has remained a significant part of the club’s identity."

With most of his managerial career taking place at Old Trafford, Sir Matt Busby has cemented himself deep in the history of the Red Devils. With over 950 games in charge of Manchester United over a 24-year period, few have impacted the club like Busby has. During his time with the club, the Scotsman led Manchester United to five league titles, and a European Cup, famously rebuilding a team from the ground up after eight of his starting XI perished in the Munich Air Disaster.

His faith in youth would create the template for United's later success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managerial Achievements English First Division (5x) European Cup FA Cup (2x)

14. Giovanni Trapattoni

Teams managed: Juventus, Bayern Munich, Italy

What ChatGBT said: "Trapattoni is one of the most successful and respected managers of his era, known for his defensive tactics and versatility."

Defensive mastermind Giovanni Trapattoni was able to transform any side he led. Taking charge of teams such as Fiorentina, Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Italy, Trapattoni was often able to bring success to the top sides around Europe. Among his top achievements are a European Cup in 1985 with Juventus, and claiming the Italian league title seven times. Trapattoni's final managerial role would end in 2013, when he stepped down as head coach of the Republic of Ireland after five years.

Managerial Achievements European Cup Serie A (7x) Bundesliga UEFA Cup (x3)

13. Helenio Herrera

Teams managed: Inter Milan, Roma, Barcelona

What ChatGBT said: "Known for creating the Catenaccio defensive system, Herrera was a pioneer in tactical football."

Despite being born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Helenio Herrera is famed for having revolutionized football in Italy. With a new brand of defensive football, he would implement his revolutionary Catenaccio system to teams such as Inter Milan and AS Roma, completely changing the way that football was played in both Serie A and within the Italian national side. The new and innovative style would help the Argentine reach the peaks of football, including winning two European Cups, four Spanish league titles, and three Italian league titles.

Managerial Achievements European Cup (2x) Serie A (3x) La Liga (4x) Spanish Cup (2x)

12. Bob Paisley

Teams managed: Liverpool

What ChatGBT said: "Paisley’s reign at Liverpool is defined by his ability to maintain dominance domestically and in Europe, with a remarkable ability to win titles."

When it comes to names associated with Liverpool football club, not many people come ahead of Bob Paisely. With over 500 matches in charge, Paisley brought Liverpool through one of their most successful periods of all time. His achievements on Merseyside include three European Cups, and six league titles. These were nine of 14 major trophies he would lead the Reds to, making him the most successful manager in the club's history, who's also had a defining impact on their philosophy.

Managerial Achievements European Cup (3x) English First Division (6x) UEFA Cup English League Cup (3x)

11. Arsene Wenger

Teams managed: Arsenal, AS Monaco

What ChatGBT said: "Wenger revolutionized English football with his emphasis on nutrition, youth development, and innovative tactics."

The greatest manager in Arsenal footballing history, Arsene Wenger is an extremely influential figure when it comes to modern football. Among his greatest achievements include his remarkable unbeaten season with the Gunners in the 2003/2004 as they won the Premier League title for the third time under his reign. The French manager took charge of the north London club for 22 years, making him the longest serving manager in their history. His innovative attacking tactics and views on nutrition left a mark on the Premier League and English football that will not soon be forgotten.

Related 10 Greatest Foreign Managers in Premier League History (Ranked) Managers have played a just as important role in developing the Premier League as the players, but which 10 managers from abroad have been the best?

Managerial Achievements English Premier League (x3) English FA Cup (x7) French League French Cup

10. Luis Suarez Miramontes

Teams managed: Inter Milan, Spain

What ChatGBT said: "One of Spain’s most successful managers, known for his innovative approach."

One of Spain's finest ever players, the Ballon D'or winner of 1960, Suarez would go on to pursue a career in management following the end of his playing days. Having managed various clubs, the majority of his tenure came at Inter Milan, where he would enjoy two managerial spells in the 70s and 80s. Between these chapters in his career, Suarez would spend seven years as the Spanish U21 coach, before taking charge of the senior team for three years. His managerial career would come to an end in 1995, when he acted as caretaker manager for Inter Milan for a three-game spell.

Managerial Achievements U21 European Championship

9. Jose Mourinho

Teams managed: Porto, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid

What ChatGBT said: "Mourinho is renowned for his tactical acumen, defensive organization, and ability to win trophies in different countries."

One of football's most famous managers, Jose Mourinho's reputation for being an outspoken personality should not outweigh his vast achievements as a coach. A serial winner at almost every club he's took charge of, the Portuguese coach is known for finding results and claiming trophies with his tactical insight. His most impressive feat as a manager remains leading Porto to a shock Champions League title in 2004. However, other key wins of his career include another European title with Inter Milan, three Premier League titles with Chelsea, and two Serie A titles with Real Madrid.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League (2x) English Premier League (3x) Serie A (2x) La Liga

8. Vittorio Pozzo

Teams managed: Italy

What ChatGBT said: "Pozzo remains the only manager to win two World Cups, and he is one of the most influential figures in the history of international football."

Beginning his managerial career in 1912, Vitorrio Pozzo would take charge of clubs such as Torino and AC Milan. However, he is best known for his accomplishments with the Italian national side. Over the course of his career, the Italian took charge of his nation a total of 96 times. Responsible for Italy's back-to-back World Cup wins in 1934 and 1938, Pozzo remains the only coach to have lifted the trophy twice.

Managerial Achievements 1934 World Cup 1938 World Cup

7. Bill Shankly

Teams managed: Liverpool

What ChatGBT said: "Shankly transformed Liverpool into one of the greatest clubs in football history, building a lasting legacy with his approach to teamwork and discipline."

The second Liverpool manager on the list, Bill Shankly was also significantly involved in forming the history of Liverpool football club, and elevating them to the next level. With over 700 games in charge of the Reds, his reign on Merseyside lasted just under 15 years. Leading Liverpool through the 60s and 70s, Shankly brought the club three English league titles, a UEFA Cup, and two FA Cups. Like Paisley, Shankly's approach to the game has had a lasting impact on Liverpool's playing philosophy.

Managerial Achievements English First Division (3x) UEFA Cup FA Cup (2x)

6. Carlo Ancelotti

Teams managed: AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

What ChatGBT said: "Ancelotti is known for his calm demeanor and tactical flexibility, making him one of the most successful managers in history."

Finding success at various clubs over a long career, Carlo Ancelotti has won some of football's biggest prizes. Even without his trophy cabinet, the clubs on his resume are outstanding. Just some of the clubs Ancelotti has managed include Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Juventus in a career that has spanned over 30 years. With his accomplishments coming from all over Europe, the Italian has been named the world's best club coach on three occasions between 2006 and 2022. He's also won the Champions League an incredible five times.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League (5x) English Premier League Bundesliga La Liga (2x) Serie A Ligue 1

5. Zinedine Zidane

Teams managed: Real Madrid

What ChatGBT said: "Zidane's success with Real Madrid, particularly his Champions League triumphs, has established him as one of the most successful managers in the modern era."

Despite being one of the lesser-experienced managers on the list, Zinedine Zidane was an almost unstoppable force in his career as Real Madrid coach. Two periods at the club between 2016 and 2021 would be era-defining for the Spanish side. Despite his inexperience as a manager, he led the club to three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, and claimed two coach of the year awards. In his five seasons at Madrid, he picked up trophies in all but one campaign.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League (3x) La Liga (2x) Spanish Cup (2x) UEFA Super Cup (2x)

4. Johan Cruyff

Teams managed: Ajax, Barcelona

What ChatGBT said: "Cruyff’s influence on Barcelona, both as a player and manager, is legendary, especially through his development of "La Masia" and his philosophy of possession-based football.​​​​​​​"

One of the most influential people in the world of football, Johan Cruyff changed the sport forever, as both player (he's one of the greatest footballers of all time) and manager. A three-year tenure at Ajax would be followed by a further eight years in Barcelona. Helping to further evolve the Total Football style of his playing days, his accolades include the likes of the Champions League, La Liga, Spanish Cup and Dutch Cup. Cruyff's methods and playing philosophy provided the foundations for Barcelona's style of football many years later under Pep Guardiola.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League La Liga (4x) UEFA Super Cup Spanish Cup

3. Pep Guardiola

Teams managed: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City

What ChatGBT said: "3 Champions Leagues, 10 league titles, multiple domestic cups, and a reputation for playing beautiful, attacking football. Guardiola is a tactical innovator who revolutionized the game, especially with his Barcelona side.​​​​​​​"

One of the biggest influencers of modern football, Pep Guardiola's attacking brand has created some of the best teams of the 21st century. A career that has seen him at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, the Spaniard has enjoyed success in every step of his coaching career. Earning his first coach of the year award in 2008, Guardiola would add another two to his trophy cabinet, in 2010 and in 2023.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League (3x) La Liga (3x) English Premier League (6x) Bundesliga (3x)

Related 10 Greatest Attacking Teams in Football History [Ranked] A ranking of the greatest and most exciting football teams in the world from an attacking perspective.

2. Rinus Michels

Teams managed: Ajax, Barcelona, Netherlands

What ChatGBT said: "Known for pioneering Total Football, Michels led Ajax to European success and took the Netherlands to the 1974 World Cup final, winning the European Championship in 1988. He won multiple league titles with Ajax and Barcelona."

Best known for introducing 'Total Football', Rinus Michels is another manager whose influence on the sport has forever changed the game. With his longest and most successful club periods coming with Barcelona and Ajax, Michels enjoyed the best years of his career between the 60s and 70s. Other notable stints in his career include his time in the Dutch national team, where he led his home country to European Championship glory.

Managerial Achievements 1988 European Championships La Liga European Cup Eredivse (4x)

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Teams managed: Aberdeen, Manchester United

What ChatGBT said: "Widely regarded as the greatest manager of all time, Ferguson’s legacy at Manchester United is unparalleled."

Scottish manager Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most influential figures in the sport, and boasted incredible longevity in his career. Best known for his years at Manchester United, he brought the club consistent success throughout his 27-year reign. His achievements at Manchester United include 13 league titles, two Champions League titles, and a Club World Cup trophy, among many more. Perhaps the best and most renowned season of Ferguson's career came in 1998/99, when he lifted a treble with his Manchester United side. Ferguson possessed a unique ability to continually adapt and evolve his side, creating several teams that dominated domestically and in Europe, and is remembered as the greatest British manager of all time.

Managerial Achievements UEFA Champions League (2x) English Premier League (13x) FA Cup (5x) English League Cup (4x)

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named His Worst Manchester United Signing Ever Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed who he believes to be his worst ever signing at Manchester United.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/12/24