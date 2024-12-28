Summary The Premier League's competitive balance has increased, with smaller clubs engaging in expansive, attacking football.

The Premier League is often regarded as the best league in the world, in terms of quality and entertainment. While there used to be a large gap between the perceived ‘Big Six’ of the division (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur) and the rest, this has significantly reduced in recent years. Lesser sides are beginning to develop brands of attacking, expansive football which have allowed them to compete with those at the top.

In the last decade, we have seen Leicester City lift the Premier League trophy and clubs such as Brighton and Wolves enter European competition. This makes for a more exciting league and certainly gives hope to clubs of a smaller stature. The current gap between fourth and tenth place is just six points.

In an era when fluid, attacking football and playing out the back are more important, several teams have become synonymous with this style of play. However, who does AI rank as the most entertaining team in the Premier League right now? GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to generate its top 10, and it provided an intriguing list with some notable omissions.

10 Brentford

What AI said: "Consistently competitive and exciting to watch, often involved in high-scoring games. Quick transitions, set-piece specialists, and a pragmatic approach with room for surprises. A solid underdog that gives any team a challenge."

Since their promotion to the top flight in 2021, Brentford have been a dangerous, exciting team which have proved a nightmare to play against for many opposing sides. Under Thomas Frank, the Bees have achieved one top-half finish and are well within reach of a European place this season. The Bees have made their home at the Gtech Community Stadium a fortress this term.

While their offensive approach sometimes holds them back at the other end, there is no doubt that Brentford are one of the league’s entertainers. With 32 goals scored, they are the fifth-highest scorers in the division at the time of writing. Once led by Ivan Toney up front, they are now spearheaded by the fearsome duo of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, who have been deadly in front of goal.

Brentford This Season Wins 7 Draws 2 Losses 8 Goals Scored 32 Goals Conceded 32

9 West Ham United

What AI said: "A balanced team capable of scoring and conceding in thrilling encounters. More direct but can be explosive, especially in counter-attacks. Strong performances against bigger clubs."

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list given their issues this season, West Ham are ranked the ninth most entertaining team in the Premier League. AI describes them as a direct team, with their height deemed an advantage. They have proved to be a more exciting team for the opposition, struggling in defence. Their 30 goals conceded is only better than five other teams, including each of the bottom four.

The Hammers’ leading scorers are Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek, with the latter highlighting the team’s success in the air. However, they do have some entertainers who can get fans out of their seats, such as Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham This Season Wins 5 Draws 5 Losses 7 Goals Scored 22 Goals Conceded 30

8 Chelsea

What AI said: "Although still finding form, they have a range of attacking players who make their games exciting. Fluid passing mixed with direct runs from players like Cole Palmer. High-profile matches against top teams make them an entertaining side to watch."

After a torrid couple of seasons for Chelsea, they look to be back on the right track towards the top of the table. A lot has been said of the methods of the ownership group, but it is hard to argue that it is beginning to pay off. The Blues have a squad full of exciting, young talent, with plenty more on the way. They are led by midfielder Cole Palmer, whose rise to stardom has grabbed the attention of everyone in the footballing world.

Enzo Maresca has transformed a side which seemed unstable and uncompetitive under Mauricio Pochettino. The club is now in second place, and while they do not like to admit it, they are in a title race. Though it is their defence which may ultimately be their downfall, they are elite going forward. The pairing of Palmer and Nicolas Jackson has proved formidable and is a big part of the side's impressive goal return. By the end of the season, Chelsea will likely rank much higher on this list.

Chelsea This Season Wins 10 Draws 5 Losses 2 Goals Scored 37 Goals Conceded 19

7 Aston Villa

What AI said: "Strong attacking unit with a mixture of experienced and young talents. Quick, attacking, and a bit chaotic—often producing high-scoring games. Consistently up against top teams and playing highly competitive matches."

Unai Emery did not have a great reputation in England during his time at Arsenal, but he has certainly restored it, and more, in charge of Aston Villa. He led the club into the Champions League this season, and they are in the mix to return for a second consecutive campaign. Villa have established themselves as a tough opponent for any side, displaying this threat when they beat Manchester City 2-1 at home. Their first goal perfectly epitomised the promising talent they have on show, with youngsters Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran combining for a fine goal.

Such is the strength in depth at Emery’s disposal, he has Ollie Watkins, who has scored seven goals this season, coming off the bench in recent games. They are strong in all areas of the pitch, with Emi Martinez in goal, Amadou Onana in midfield and the aforementioned names in attack.

Aston Villa This Season Wins 8 Draws 4 Losses 5 Goals Scored 26 Goals Conceded 26

6 Brighton & Hove Albion

What AI said: "Efficient attackers, making them a fun team to watch. Possession-heavy and fluid in transition, under Fabian Hurzeler’s influence. Constantly challenging the established top six with their attractive, well-organized football."

Brighton have been an incredibly impressive outfit since their promotion in 2017. More so in recent seasons under Roberto De Zerbi and now Fabian Hurzeler – the youngest manager in Premier League history. The Seagulls even enjoyed a season in the Europa League, in what was a historic campaign for the club. They have provided an excellent model for other smaller clubs to follow, particularly with their recruiting department.

It has resulted in many big-money player and managerial departures, but their philosophy has remained the same and not allowed them to drop off. They have continued to develop as a quick-passing, possession-based footballing side, and it has led to some huge results, including wins against Man City and Tottenham.

Brighton This Season Wins 6 Draws 7 Losses 4 Goals Scored 27 Goals Conceded 26

5 Tottenham Hotspur

What AI said: "A team with plenty of attacking talent, including Harry Kane in the past (and now with Son Heung-min and others). Attacking football but can sometimes lack consistency in their defence. Always involved in high-stakes matches."

Many will argue that Tottenham are too low on this list, as it feels like they are involved in a thriller every week. However, that is not necessarily a good thing for a Spurs side who were in the bottom half of the table at Christmas. When Tottenham play, expect goals at either end. Look at their last two home games against 'Big Six' opposition. They were 4-3 and 6-3 losses against Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, and while, for the neutral, this is an excellent product, the same cannot be said for fans of the north London club.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has proved a stubborn figure when it comes to how his sides play, and a reluctance to adapt may ultimately cost him his job. No team has scored more than Spurs this season, and rightly or wrongly, it cannot be denied that they are a must-watch every weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur This Season Wins 7 Draws 2 Losses 8 Goals Scored 39 Goals Conceded 25

4 Newcastle United

What AI said: "Solid, competitive attacking play. Aggressive pressing and a counter-attacking style, especially under Eddie Howe. Strong in both offensive and defensive actions, making their games lively."

Since Newcastle were taken over in 2021 and appointed manager Eddie Howe, they have emerged as a top side and a yearly threat to the top six. They enjoyed a season of Champions League football last year, and are well in contention to return to the competition with a top-four finish this campaign.

Their offensive prowess has been on full display in recent weeks, with goals flying in over the past five games. Much is down to the brilliance of striker Alexander Isak, who has found the back of the net six times in this stretch. He has emerged as one of the top forwards in the league, if not Europe, and will be on the radar of many other top sides in the transfer window.

Newcastle This Season Wins 7 Draws 5 Losses 5 Goals Scored 27 Goals Conceded 21

3 Arsenal

What AI said: "Play attractive, attacking football under Mikel Arteta. Possession-based, but with an emphasis on dynamic wing play and creative midfield movements. They often dominate but have a youthful energy that leads to thrilling games."

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have established themselves as a perennial title contender. They have yet to get over the line but have the talent to do so. In his early seasons, Arteta had his side playing excellent, free-flowing football, though he has seemed to sacrifice that freedom for a more robust structure which has them as the best defence in the top flight.

However, when they are at their best going forward, they are near-impossible to stop. Ask Crystal Palace and West Ham, who have seen the Gunners score five goals on their home soil this season. They are led by superstar winger Bukayo Saka, who has contributed a combined 15 goals and assists.

Arsenal This Season Wins 9 Draws 6 Losses 2 Goals Scored 34 Goals Conceded 16

2 Liverpool

What AI said: "Known for their high goal-scoring games. Relentless pressing and high-speed transitions, creating constant excitement. Competes at the top with end-to-end action, especially in tight encounters."

The league leaders Liverpool are ranked as the second most entertaining team in the Premier League right now. After Jürgen Klopp’s departure last summer, many thought that their time of competing at the top was coming to an end. Instead, under Arne Slot, the Reds are going from strength to strength and are favourites to win a second Premier League title.

Though it is not quite the ‘heavy metal’ style of football we became accustomed to with Klopp, Slot’s side are still a high-intensity, possession-centric team. Only Tottenham have scored more goals this season, with Mohamed Salah netting 15. This has him top of the league’s scoring charts. Liverpool are also the league’s best defenders, so they know how to shut things down when needed.

Liverpool This Season Wins 12 Draws 3 Losses 1 Goals Scored 37 Goals Conceded 16

1 Manchester City

What AI said: "Consistently one of the highest-scoring teams in the league. Fast, possession-based football, often breaking down opposition with fluid attacking combinations. Dominate most matches, making their matches thrilling through both possession and high-pressure style."

Despite their recent struggles, at their best, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are the most entertaining side in the league. It has not been evident of late, with just one win in their last 13 games, but City still possess some of the best and most technical players in world football. Last season, they became the first team ever to win the Premier League four times in a row. It will take a stunning turnaround to make it a fifth, however.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva patrolling the midfield, there are not much better in world football, but the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri to injury has proved detrimental to the team’s title hopes. This season, they have scored 30 goals in 17 games. It is uncharacteristic of a team which has the terrifying Erling Haaland up front. In their current form, several other teams should rank above City. That said, with their quality, it is tough to envision a reality in which this collapse continues much longer.

Manchester City This Season Wins 8 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals Scored 29 Goals Conceded 25

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 28/12/2024.