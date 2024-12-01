The Premier League is one of the most highly regarded leagues in world football. Some of the biggest names in history have spent some time perfecting their craft in one of the most competitive leagues from 1-through-20.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Virgil van Dijk are just a few of the most well-known names to have spent time fighting it out against some of the best teams in football history in their efforts to win the ultimate prize - the Premier League title. But in a world which is becoming more and more digitized, with Artificial Intelligence being more accessible than ever, who does ChatGPT consider as being some of the greatest players to ever feature in the Premier League?

Well, GIVEMESPORT tasked AI to generate a list of the 20 greatest players in the competition's history, and this is what it came up with.

Chat GPT's 20 Greatest Premier League Footballers Rank Players Premier League Club/s Played For 1. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 2. Thierry Henry Arsenal 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 4. Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 5. Steven Gerrard Liverpool 6. Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City 7. Paul Scholes Manchester United 8. Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 9. Eric Cantona Leeds United, Manchester United 10. David Silva Manchester City 11. Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Manchester City 12. John Terry Chelsea 13. Sergio Aguero Manchester City 14. Virgil van Dijk Southampton, Liverpool 15. Roy Keane Manchester United 16. Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City 17. Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 18. Luis Suarez Liverpool 19. Yaya Toure Manchester City 20. Raheem Sterling Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal

20 Raheem Sterling

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: "Sterling has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent wingers in recent years. His pace, dribbling, and ability to score goals have made him a key player for both Manchester City and England."

Raheem Sterling has been a mainstay in the Premier League since he burst onto the scene as a teenager for Liverpool. Moving to Manchester City in 2015, Sterling won four league titles before making the switch to west London club Chelsea, and after two seasons there, he now plies his trade with Arsenal.

Having made 384 total appearances in the league so far, he has joined the Premier League's 100 goal club, having scored 123 goals and added a further 63 assists to his name.

19 Yaya Toure

Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: "Toure was a dominant force in the midfield, known for his powerful runs, passing range, and leadership. He was pivotal in Manchester City’s rise to dominance, winning 3 Premier League titles."

During his eight-year spell with Man City, where he racked up 230 league appearances, Yaya Toure emerged into one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

An absolute workhorse in the midfield, with a relentless engine on him and coming up with goals when his team needed him the most, the Ivorian won three league titles, and finished his career in the English top flight having recorded 60 goals and 33 assists.

18 Luis Suarez

Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: "Suarez was a brilliant, albeit controversial, talent in the Premier League. His goalscoring ability, creativity, and work rate earned him the PFA Player of the Year in 2014 and nearly led Liverpool to the league title that year."

ChatGPT wasn't wrong when it said that Luis Suarez was a controversial figure when he was playing his football at Anfield.

While he is widely considered as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, his goalscoring prowess and legacy, where he scored 69 goals in 110 league appearances for the Reds, is perhaps slightly overshadowed by his reputation for questionable - and wholly unacceptable - behaviour.

After all, he did rack up two suspensions of more than eight games after being found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra, while his outburst against Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in 2013, in which he bit his opponent, will go down in history as one of the wildest things to ever happen in the league.

17 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: "Bergkamp’s technical ability and vision made him one of the Premier League’s most skillful players. His intelligence and creativity in attack played a key role in Arsenal’s 2004 "Invincibles" season."

Dennis Bergkamp was hugely integral to Arsenal's most successful period in the late 1990s/early 2000s, and as such, is considered one of the club's greatest ever players.

In his nine seasons in the capital, the 'Non-Flying Dutchman' scored 87 goals and provided 88 assists in 315 league games, winning three league titles during his tenure with the Gunners. Due to his impressive return, his name is high up on the charts of both the all-time goalscoring list and assists list.

16 Robbie Fowler

Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers

What ChatGPT said: "Fowler was a natural goalscorer with an incredible finishing ability. He scored 163 Premier League goals, including many for Liverpool, where he became a fan favorite."

Robbie Fowler spent entirely the whole of his playing career in the Premier League, enjoying stints with Leeds United, Man City, and a very brief - virtually non-existent - stint with Blackburn Rovers.

But it was his two spells with Liverpool between 1993-2002, and 2005-07 which saw him become a fan favourite at Anfield. Whilst his highest league finish would be second back in the 2001-02 season, Fowler goes down as a club legend due to his 128 goals and 29 assists in 266 appearances for the Reds, while he mustered a total of 162 goals and 35 assists in his league career.

15 Roy Keane

Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Roy Keane was the heart of Manchester United’s midfield for many years, known for his leadership, passing, and tough tackling. His presence helped United win 7 Premier League titles."

One of the most intimidating to ever face up against in the Premier League, Roy Keane was not shy about making tackles and doing everything he could to help Manchester United win football games.

The Irishman would make 366 league appearances, in which he registered 72 goal contributions - an impressive return for a defensive midfielder, which makes him one of the very best, while his leadership in the dressing room helped United to win seven league titles during his time there.

14 Virgil van Dijk

Southampton, Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: "Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s defense since his arrival in 2018, helping them win the Premier League, Champions League, and numerous other trophies. His leadership and composure at the back are world-class."

Without having Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, an argument could be made that Liverpool may not have ended their 30-year drought of winning the league title when they did so back in 2020.

Since his arrival in the 2018 January transfer window from Southampton, Anfield has become even more of a frightening fortress for visiting teams. In total, he has made 276 league appearances, and has cemented himself as one of the greatest defenders in the 21st century.

13 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: "Aguero is one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers, having scored 184 goals in the competition. He won 5 Premier League titles, with his iconic last-minute goal against QPR in 2012 securing City’s first league title."

Nobody will ever forget Sergio Aguero's goal against QPR in 2012, which saw Man City clinch their first league title, defeating neighbouring rivals Man United on the final day of the season on goal difference - arguably one of the most important goals ever scored in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the Argentine spent a decade in Manchester blue, winning five league titles, and currently resides in fifth place on the Premier League's all-time goalscoring list, having scored 184 goals for the Cityzens, and adding 47 assists.

12 John Terry

Chelsea

What ChatGPT said: "Terry was one of the most consistent and commanding central defenders in Premier League history. His leadership, aerial ability, and defensive prowess were pivotal in Chelsea winning 5 league titles."

John Terry put his body on the line for Chelsea on multiple occasions, demonstrating his leadership and excellence as a member of the Blues' back line.

Playing 19 seasons in the top flight with Chelsea, Terry goes down in history as having the most clean sheets of any defender, totalling 214 in 492 appearances. He also knew how to score goals, scoring 41 times on his way to winning five Premier League titles.

11 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal, Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: "Vieira was a dominant force in midfield, known for his leadership, tackling, and passing. He was a key figure in Arsenal’s "Invincibles" season, winning 3 Premier League titles during his time at the club."

Patrick Vieira was a force to be reckoned with in the Arsenal midfield, plying his trade as a box-to-box midfielder during the Gunners' most successful years, including being an instrumental figure as captain in their 2003-04 undefeated season.

In his nine seasons with the Gunners, they would never finish below third in the league table, doing so only in his first season with the club. He would finish his Arsenal career with three titles, 32 goals and 49 assists in 405 appearances. Vieira would make a late return to the Premier League with Manchester City several years later, finishing his professional career at the Etihad.

10 David Silva

Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: "Silva was the creative genius behind Manchester City’s rise to prominence in the 2010s. His technical ability, vision, and playmaking helped City win 4 Premier League titles, cementing his legacy."

David Silva is one of the finest players to have ever graced the Premier League. Criminally underrated, Silva was the key cog in Man City's title-winning machine, helping the club to win four league titles.

With his elegance on the ball, the Spanish midfielder fell three assists shy of recording a century, while he also had a knack for scoring, mustering 60 goals in 309 league appearances. But his performance in a 6-1 dismantling of rivals Man United in 2011, where he pulled all the strings all game, recording a goal and assist, is one of his most memorable, and will go down as one of the best individual performances in Premier League history.

9 Eric Cantona

Leeds United, Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Cantona brought flair and charisma to the Premier League, helping Manchester United dominate in the 1990s with 4 league titles. His leadership, creativity, and match-winning performances made him a legend."

A bargain buy with Man United paying just £1 million to Leeds to land his services shortly into the first ever season of the Premier League, Eric Cantona didn't take long to cement himself as a club legend in the 1990s.

Wearing the iconic number seven shirt, and when possible, had the collar up, Cantona featured in 156 Premier League games, notching 70 goals and 55 assists, and winning five league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, his career wasn't short of controversy either, receiving a nine-month ban for his now infamous kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan in 1995.

8 Wayne Rooney

Everton, Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Rooney, one of the most talented English forwards, scored 208 Premier League goals, won 5 league titles, and was a crucial player for Manchester United and England."

Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest ever players in Premier League history, period. Having split his time between Everton and Man United, Rooney sits third on the all-time goalscoring list, having recorded 208 league goals during his career, some of which are etched into Premier League folklore, like his bicycle kick in the Manchester derby.

Having played both up front and in the No. 10 role later on in his career, he also contributed an additional 108 assists, making him one of the most complete players to ever play in the English top flight, and was rewarded with five league titles.

7 Paul Scholes

Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Scholes was one of the most gifted midfielders the Premier League has ever seen. His passing, vision, and ability to score long-range goals were key to Manchester United’s success during his career, which included 11 league titles."

Paul Scholes had one of the most dynamic passing ranges in his repertoire that others could only dream of, where he was able to hit virtually any of his teammates with pinpoint accuracy, no matter where they were on the field.

Spending his entire career with Man United, Scholes is one of the most decorated players on this list, having won 11 Premier League titles, and registering 167 goal involvements from central midfield.

6 Frank Lampard

Chelsea, Manchester City

What ChatGPT said: "The Premier League’s all-time top-scoring midfielder, Lampard was an exceptional goal scorer and playmaker. He won 3 Premier League titles with Chelsea, along with the Champions League in 2012."

Netting 177 times and adding another 113 assists during his time with Chelsea, West Ham United, and Man City, Frank Lampard is considered as the greatest goalscoring midfielder world football has ever seen.

But it was during his time in west London where he would experience all of his success, winning all three of his league titles.

5 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: "Gerrard was a talisman for Liverpool throughout his career, contributing with key goals, assists, and leadership. Although he never won the Premier League, his performances and influence in the midfield are indisputable."

Steven Gerrard is the only name on this list not to have won a Premier League title, but the legacy he left on the league is worth so much more than that.

Having been a mainstay of Liverpool's midfield since arriving as a young 18-year-old in 1998, the midfielder would register 92 league assists, establishing himself as one of the top British creators in top-flight football history, and earned a reputation for single-handedly carrying his team on his back at times.

He became part of the Premier League's 100 goal club, scoring 120 goals across his 17-year league career for the Reds.

4 Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

What ChatGPT said: "As the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals, Shearer was the epitome of a powerful, clinical striker. His leadership and goalscoring prowess earned him a Premier League title with Blackburn and legendary status."

Of course, ChatGPT had to rank Alan Shearer inside the top five. After all, he is the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, having amassed 260 goals during his time with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, lifting the trophy with the former back in 1995.

As a result of his consistent performances at the highest level, he finished in 3rd place in the 1996 Ballon d'Or voting, in a season in which he registered 31 goals in 37 league appearances, losing out to Ronaldo Nazario.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Ronaldo’s first stint at Manchester United (2003-2009) saw him win 3 Premier League titles, a Champions League, and his first Ballon d'Or. He returned in 2021 and continued to be an influential figure in the league."

Cristiano Ronaldo may now be more associated with his trophy-laden tenure with Real Madrid, but it was with Man United where he rose to prominence.

Joining the team in 2003, the Portuguese winger would spend just five seasons with the club, but his impressive goals and assists tally in such a short spell helped Man United go back-to-back-to-back between 2007-09.

Departing the English top flight for La Liga at the age of 23, where he evolved into one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo would return to his beloved Man United in 2021 at the age of 36, spending two more seasons at Old Trafford. In total, he wound up making 236 league appearances, scoring 103 goals and providing 39 assists.

2 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: "Henry is regarded as one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen. His pace, intelligence, and finishing helped Arsenal to an unbeaten league season in 2003-04 and earned him two Premier League titles."

Arsenal's greatest ever player, Thierry Henry, took the Premier League by storm when he arrived at Highbury in 1999 at just 21-years-old.

Spending eight seasons with the club, in which he won two league titles, before coming back for a brief four-game cameo in the 2011-12 campaign, the Frenchman had a devastating strike rate, registering 175 goals and 74 assists in 258 appearances, making him one of the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League.

1 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Giggs is a symbol of consistency and quality in the Premier League. Over 23 years at Manchester United, he won 13 league titles, 2 Champions League titles, and numerous domestic cups. His dribbling, vision, and longevity made him one of the best."

Like his former teammate Scholes, Ryan Giggs spent the entirety of his footballing career under the guise of Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

For over two decades, the Welshman flew down the flanks and regularly whipped in wicked crosses for his teammates to latch on to, while also registering at least one goal in 21 consecutive seasons, a record which will likely never be broken.

Playing an incredible 632 games for the Red Devils, Giggs finished his league career having netted 108 times, and assisted 164 more, seeing him become one of the club's greatest players.

