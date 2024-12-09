Football is a major part of culture and society in England, with the Premier League one of the most competitive - and most watched - leagues in the world.

Over the years, the sport has produced cult heroes such Chris Waddle, while it has also played host to the rise of generational talents like Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton, who both rose to prominence playing for Manchester United in different eras.

But in a digital world, and with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence into the mainstream, who does ChatGPT consider as being some of the greatest ever English footballing products?

GIVEMESPORT tasked AI to generate a list of the 20 greatest English footballers of all time, and it produced names from World Cup winners to modern greats. But in which order? Find out below.

20 Frank Lampard

1995-2016

What ChatGPT said: "One of the greatest attacking midfielders in history, influential in both club and international football."

Frank Lampard's lengthy career, in which he played almost two decades in the Premier League before seeing out his twilight years in the MLS with NYC FC, saw him develop into one of the greatest ever goalscoring midfielders in world football.

Always willing to drive the ball forward into attacking positions, Lampard recorded 268 goals, along with 173 assists in 898 club appearances between 1995 and 2016, winning three league titles, a Europa League and a Champions League in 13 seasons with Chelsea.

Frank Lampard - International Career Caps 106 Goals 29 Assists 12

19 Bryan Robson

1975-97

What ChatGPT said: "Known as "Captain Marvel," Robson was a dynamic and influential player, combining leadership, skill, and energy in the middle of the park."

Bryan Robson began his career with West Bromwich Albion, scoring 41 goals in 196 appearances in all competitions before making the switch to Manchester United, where he enjoyed a stellar career, despite suffering three leg breaks in the same year early on in his career.

Suiting up for the Red Devils 431 times, 'Captain Marvel' became one of their greatest ever English players, and really embodied what it meant to lead a team. During his 13-year spell with the club, he registered 94 goals and six assists, which also saw him labelled as one of the greatest central midfielders in the club's history, along with being the club's longest-serving captain. He also captained England 65 times, with his Three Lions side winning 32 of those contests.

Bryan Robson - International Career Caps 90 Goals 26 Assists 2

18 Jordan Henderson

2008-Present

What ChatGPT said: "An enduring presence in midfield, known for his leadership, work rate, and versatility."

Jordan Henderson is still plying his trade in Europe, currently with Dutch side Ajax, though he is most fondly remembered for his 12-year spell with Liverpool. Taking over the captaincy from club legend Steven Gerrard is no easy feat to follow, but despite initially being met with criticism and doubts, he would develop into one of Liverpool's greatest ever captains.

Featuring 492 times for the club in all competitions, Henderson led the Reds as captain to their first Premier League title in 2020, ending a 30-year drought. Furthermore, he lifted the Champions League trophy - his only, but Liverpool's sixth - as skipper in 2019, cementing his legacy as a Merseyside great.

Jordan Henderson - International Career Caps 80 Goals 3 Assists 11

17 Teddy Sheringham

1983-2008

What ChatGPT said: "A veteran striker with superb technical ability and one of the best English forwards of the 1990s and 2000s."

Teddy Sheringham enjoyed a career spanning a quarter-century, playing for a plethora of teams in the English top flight, including Tottenham Hotspur and Man United, with whom he won all three of his league titles, as well as playing a pivotal role in their 1999 Champions League triumph to seal the treble.

Playing into his 40s, Sheringham scored 77 goals after turning 30, the fifth-most of any over 30s player in Premier League history, while he also retired having recorded the 12th-most assists in the league's history, with 76 in 416 league appearances.

Teddy Sheringham - International Career Caps 51 Goals 11 Assists 8

16 Jimmy Greaves

1957-80

What ChatGPT said: "Considered one of the greatest natural goalscorers ever, with an astonishing strike rate."

Indeed, Jimmy Greaves had one of the best strike rates among players on this list, having scored 421 goals in 591 total club appearances.

While he is best known for his time with Spurs in the 1960s, where he scored 266 goals in 374 appearances, winning six trophies, he started out his career with Chelsea, in which he mustered 131 goals in 164 appearances. He also won a Serie A title with AC Milan in his brief 13-appearance stint with the Italian juggernauts in 1961.

However, his greatest ever achievement was being part of the 1966 England team that would lift the World Cup on home soil.

Jimmy Greaves - International Career Caps 57 Goals 44 Assists 1

15 Jack Charlton

1973-96

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his leadership and defensive solidity, his influence on both club and country was profound."

Jack Charlton was a true one-club servant, spending his entire senior career with Leeds United, spanning over 20 years. The older brother of legend Bobby Charlton, he was at the heart of the defence that conceded just three goals on their way to winning the 1966 World Cup, which was the first trophy of his career.

At club level, he scored 75 goals from the back in 622 appearances in all competitions, helping Leeds win a First Division title in 1968/69 - the first in the club's history, while they also clinched another five domestic trophies during his era.

Jack Charlton - International Career Caps 35 Goals 6

14 Steven Gerrard

1998-2016

What ChatGPT said: "One of the best all-around midfielders, known for his leadership, passing range, and knack for scoring crucial goals."

Steven Gerrard was Liverpool's main talisman in midfield for the best part of two decades, spending almost all of his career with Liverpool, before playing his final two years of club football in the MLS.

Playing 17 years for his boyhood club, Gerrard's intelligence and creativity in midfield yielded significant dividends, tallying a total of 170 assists and 191 goals in 749 club appearances. While he never won a Premier League title, he was instrumental in Liverpool winning the famous 2005 Champions League final, and the 2006 FA Cup Final.

Steven Gerrard - International Career Caps 114 Goals 21 Assists 23

13 Michael Owen

1996-2013

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his pace and sharp finishing, Owen was one of the brightest English talents of the late 1990s and early 2000s."

Spending 16 of his 17 career seasons in the Premier League, the anomaly of which came when he played the 2004/05 season for Real Madrid, Michael Owen is perhaps most known for bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old prodigy at Liverpool and being one of the league's youngest ever scorers.

In eight seasons with the Reds, totalling 297 appearances, he scored 158 goals, and was the recipient of the 2001 Ballon d'Or. He would also spend time with Newcastle United and Man United, where he won his only Premier League title, before ending his career with Stoke City, having amassed 222 goals and 58 assists in 482 club appearances.

Michael Owen - International Career Caps 89 Goals 40 Assists 12

12 Raheem Sterling

2012-Present

What ChatGPT said: "One of the most talented wingers of his generation, consistently performing at the top level."

Raheem Sterling has spent his entire professional career in the Premier League, split between four of the 'Big 6' clubs. But his most successful spell pertaining to silverware won came during his time with Manchester City, where he won four league titles, five League Cups, and an FA Cup.

Now playing for Arsenal, the 30-year-old has racked up a total of 559 club appearances in all competitions, scoring 174 goals, 123 of which have come in the Premier League, and assisting 104 more.

Raheem Sterling - International Career Caps 82 Goals 20 Assists 27

11 Chris Waddle

1978-98

What ChatGPT said: "One of the most talented and exciting wingers of his era, known for his dribbling ability and flair."

While ChatGPT called Chris Waddle an 'exciting winger', he did also spend some time as a central attacking midfielder, and as a centre-forward throughout his career. Totalling 686 club appearances, the Englishman scored 143 goals and assisted another 86.

However, while he spent considerable time with Newcastle, Tottenham - where he won the Player of the Year award for the 1987/88 season - and Sheffield Wednesday, amassing 483 total appearances, his trophy success came abroad in France with Olympique Marseille. There, he scored 28 times, and assisted 36 goals on his way to helping Marseille win three successive French titles between 1989-92.

Chris Waddle - International Career Caps 62 Goals 6 Assists 1

10 Alan Shearer

1988-2006

What ChatGPT said: "One of the Premier League’s most prolific goalscorers, known for his power and leadership."

Alan Shearer is the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, with his record of 260 goals seemingly too far out of reach of those who have dared to try to chase him down over the years. Consistent in his striking throughout the course of his career, he helped Blackburn Rovers win the title in 1994/95, and carried his impressive goalscoring return into his international career.

Scoring 30 goals in 63 appearances for the Three Lions, Shearer became a fan-favourite, and is fondly remembered - even today - as one of the greatest English attackers in football history.

Alan Shearer - International Career Caps 63 Goals 30 Assists 11

9 John Terry

1998-2018

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his leadership and defensive abilities, one of the best English defenders of all time."

By the end of his career, John Terry had accomplished enough at the highest level to be considered one of the greatest defenders of his generation, spearheading Chelsea in the heart of defence to 15 trophies during his tenure with the west London outfit.

In total, he made 761 appearances in all competitions, scoring 68 goals and assisting 28 more, with his stout defending helping the Blues to win five league titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League title, and the coveted Champions League.

John Terry - International Career Caps 78 Goals 6 Assists 3

8 Gary Lineker

1978-94

What ChatGPT said: "England’s fourth-highest all-time top scorer and one of the best poachers in football history."

Before becoming the face of football broadcasting, Gary Lineker was widely recognised as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, having spent three seasons with Barcelona, and scoring a hat-trick in his very first El Clasico appearance. Whilst he didn't win the league in Spain, he did win two trophies, before moving back to England to play for Spurs. There, he won an FA Cup and Community Shield, adding to the two he had won with Everton before his big move abroad.

In 458 club appearances, Lineker established himself as a proper goal poacher, scoring 233 times, while never picking up a single yellow card.

Gary Lineker - International Career Caps 80 Goals 48 Assists 4

7 David Beckham

1992-2013

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his iconic free kicks, crossing ability, and leadership on and off the field."

David Beckham's right foot was, at times, outrageous, with him being able to shake off his defenders and whip in crosses with pinpoint precision for his teammates to fire home the goals. Known more for his world-class crossing ability than his goalscoring prowess, Beckham finished his club career having amounted 225 assists alongside his 127 goals, most of which came when playing for Man United.

This by no means meant that he couldn't strike the ball into the net. In fact, he often came up clutch, particularly when playing for England - exemplified by his free-kick against Greece to seal the Three Lions' place in the World Cup finals, cementing legend status for club and country.

David Beckham - International Career Caps 115 Goals 17 Assists 42

6 Paul Gascoigne

1985-2004

What ChatGPT said: "One of England’s most naturally gifted midfielders, whose talent and charisma captured the hearts of fans."

Paul Gascoigne was undoubtedly one of England's greatest ever players and certainly one of their most elegant players, with a flair resembling that of a Brazilian in their most successful era.

One of the greatest players to never win a Premier League title, spending just four seasons in the Premier League version of the English top flight, Gascoigne would find most of his silverware success in Scotland with Rangers, winning the league twice, as well as a Scottish Cup. He retired having scored 79 goals and created 14 assists in 403 club appearances.

Paul Gascoigne - International Career Caps 57 Goals 10 Assists 9

5 Bobby Moore

1958-78

What ChatGPT said: "Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders ever, a symbol of class and leadership."

The face of the most iconic picture in English football history lifting the Jules Rimet trophy as captain, Bobby Moore is touted as the greatest English defender of all time. Captaining the side 90 times, he also earned high praise from legends Pele and Franz Beckenbauer due to his strong reading of the game and being an incredible tackler.

Moore made 736 club appearances in his long career, scoring 27 goals, and the West Ham United legend would end his career having also won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup with the east London outfit.

Bobby Moore - International Career Caps 108 Goals 2 Assists 2

4 Sir Geoff Hurst

1958-1976

What ChatGPT said: "His 1966 World Cup hat-trick is one of the most iconic moments in English football history."

Notching 213 goals for West Ham, and an additional 32 for Stoke City, Sir Geoff Hurst is most remembered for his iconic performances wearing the shirt of the Three Lions, and his heroics in the 1966 World Cup final.

Up until 2022, when Kylian Mbappe matched him, Hurst was the only player to have ever scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final, in what was one of the most iconic individual performances in the tournament's history. But, he still remains the only player to have done so and been on the winning side.

Geoff Hurst - International Career Caps 49 Goals 24 Assists 1

3 Wayne Rooney

2002-21

What ChatGPT said: "England's most-capped outfield player and second-highest top scorer, with a remarkable career for both club and country."

Bursting onto the scene in the English top flight with Everton, Wayne Rooney's move to Man United would be a career-defining one. In 13 seasons at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, the striker-turned-midfielder became one of the most complete players on the field, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals and 139 assists.

Rooney would finish his career having won 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League, while for England, he would become their most-capped outfield player, and second-highest goalscorer with 53 goals.

England International Career Caps 120 Goals 53 Assists 21

2 Sir Stanley Matthews

1932-1965

What ChatGPT said: "Revolutionized the role of a winger with his skill, fitness, and longevity in the game."

Deployed on the right flank for his entire career, Sir Stanley Matthews was a player who was really ahead of his time. Making 697 appearances for Stoke City and Blackpool, he scored 71 goals at the top level.

Later on in his career, he became the inaugural recipient of the 1956 Ballon d'Or, achieving such a feat at the tender age of 41-years-old, making history for being the oldest player to win the illustrious individual honour. But he wouldn't stop playing until he was 50, and, in 1965, he was knighted. To this day, he is the only player to receive a knighthood while still playing professionally.

Stanley Matthews - International Career Caps 54 Goals 11 Assists 5

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

1956-75

What ChatGPT said: "One of the greatest attacking midfielders in history, influential in both club and international football."

Bobby Charlton is widely considered the greatest British footballer of all time, after an illustrious career for club and country, despite navigating through extreme adversity after surviving the 1959 Munich Air Disaster. Helping the Red Devils rebuild from such tragedy, Charlton would lead them to seven trophies, including the club's first ever European Cup.

For England, Charlton was integral to their 1966 World Cup triumph on home soil, scoring three goals, of which two came in their 2-1 win over Portugal in the semi-final. He would also win the Ballon d'Or that same year, while picking up the Footballer of the Year award, making him one of the greatest in history.

Bobby Charlton - International Career Caps 106 Goals 49 Assists 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 06/12/2024.