Manchester City extended their remarkable unbeaten run in all competitions to 25 matches courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side have already wrapped up the Premier League title but the Spaniard still chose to play a formidable 11, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne both picked to start.

It's this ruthless nature that has made the Citizens so hard to beat this season and why some have already hailed the team as one of the greatest in club football history.

Indeed, with City still on course for a remarkable treble, if Guardiola does manage to win the upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals - there is cause to say that his side are almost unbeatable.

In this way, many managers have probably found themselves wondering - 'How exactly do you beat Man City?'

Therefore, we took it upon ourselves to ask the artificial intelligence chatbot 'Chat GPT.'

The model has become extremely popular recently and is capable of answering in-depth questions, admitting its mistakes, challenging incorrect premises, and even rejecting inappropriate requests.

Chat GPT answers 'How do you beat Man City?'

Remarkably, it took Chat GPT a matter of seconds to offer seven possible ways teams can beat the Premier League Champions.

And while some of the AI tool's reasoning is somewhat questionable, its overall logic is pretty impressive.

Here's what it said:

"Beating Manchester City, one of the top football clubs in the world, requires a combination of careful strategy, teamwork, and skill. While there is no guaranteed method to beat them, here are some general strategies that can increase your chances."

"1. Defensive Organization: Manchester City is known for their attacking prowess, so a well-organized and disciplined defence is crucial. Focus on maintaining a compact defensive shape, closing down spaces, and denying them time on the ball.

"2. Exploit Counter-Attacks: City often commits many players forward, leaving spaces behind their defensive line. Exploiting these gaps with quick and well-coordinated counter-attacks can be effective. Use speedy players and accurate long passes to launch swift attacks when they lose possession.

3. "Pressing and Disrupting Their Build-up: City's game is built around possession and intricate passing. Employing a high-pressing strategy can disrupt their rhythm, prevent them from comfortably building up their attacks, and force them into making mistakes.

"4. Strong Midfield Presence: City dominates possession in most matches, so having a strong midfield presence is crucial. Pressuring and winning battles in midfield can disrupt their passing patterns and limit their control of the game. Skilled midfielders who can control the ball and dictate the tempo are important assets.

"5. Solid Set-Piece Defense: Manchester City has a reputation for being vulnerable in defending set-pieces. Capitalise on this weakness by practising set-piece routines and exploiting any defensive vulnerabilities they might have.

"6. Individual Brilliance: City boasts a squad of exceptionally talented players, so individual brilliance can make a difference. Skilled attackers who can create chances out of nothing or defenders who can make crucial interceptions can turn the tide in your favour.

"7. Mental Strength and Focus: Playing against a formidable opponent like Manchester City requires mental strength and focus. Believing in your abilities, staying composed under pressure, and executing game plans with precision are key to success."

Of course, it's nowhere near as easy to beat Man City as Chat GPT seemingly makes out. But you have to hand it to the AI – some of these suggestions aren't that bad.

Maybe Erik ten Hag and Simone Inzaghi should take notes.