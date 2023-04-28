ChatGPT has become extremely popular since its creation in 2022.

The model is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI.

ChatGPT is able to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.

In recent times, we have covered its response to being asked to name the greatest football XI of all time, as well as the greatest Champions League XI ever.

And now we've asked the tool to name the greatest XI in the history of the Premier League.

So many football legends have plied their trade in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

But who makes it into the greatest Premier League XI? View ChatGPT's response below...

GK: Peter Schmeichel

RB: Gary Neville

CB: John Terry

CB: Rio Ferdinand

LB: Ashley Cole

CDM: Patrick Vieira

CM: Paul Scholes

CM: Steven Gerrard

LW: Thierry Henry

ST: Alan Shearer

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo

Justifying the XI, ChatGPT said: "This XI comprises some of the most talented and successful players in the history of the Premier League.

"Peter Schmeichel was one of the best goalkeepers in the league's history, while Gary Neville, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, and Ashley Cole formed an incredibly strong and consistent backline.

"Patrick Vieira provided excellent defensive cover in midfield, while Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard were two of the most creative and dynamic midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

"Up front, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer were two of the deadliest strikers in the league, while Cristiano Ronaldo was a dominant force during his time at Manchester United.

"This team has the right balance of attacking flair and defensive solidity, and they would be a tough opponent for any team to face."

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer celebrates with his trademark one armed salute after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 FA Premier League victory against Leeds United at Elland Road, on September 21st, 1996 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Who misses out on the XI?

We've got to say, ChatGPT has named a very good Premier League XI.

It's given the nod to Schemiechel ahead of the likes of Petr Cech and Edwin van der Sar.

There can't be too many complaints about the defence that ChatGPT has selected, although some may make a case for the likes of Vincent Kompany and Virgil van Dijk.

Vieira has been named in the XI ahead of Roy Keane, while Scholes and Gerrard make the side ahead of Frank Lampard and Kevin De Bruyne.

While Harry Kane misses out to the Premier League's all time leading goalscorer, Shearer.