The Detroit Lions are coming off an NFC Championship appearance. That's a sentence many NFL fans thought they would never hear in their lifetimes.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is among the many blue-chip players the Lions have successfully built around. Last month, Hutchinson told ESPN's Eric Woodyard how the NFC North champions earned the hype train that's now surrounding them:

It's unreal. There's a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it's well-deserved hype. I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we're all ready.

The former No. 2 overall selection has a right to be confident. The Lions lost by three points against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, dropping a close one 34-31 after being up big in the first half.

With all the talent on their roster and Hutchinson becoming a better pass rusher each year, the Lions have their sights set on the Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59.

Aidan Hutchinson And The Lions Are Super Bowl-Ready

They have all the talent to make a run for the Lombardi Trophy

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions' roster is so young; they have just seven players aged 30 or older. The future appears limitless as they continue to hit in the NFL Draft, too. Hutchinson expanded on his thoughts about the team's potential success, not just for the 2024 campign, but for years to come.

I think everyone has put everything into this upcoming year, and I feel like for the years to come as well, because it's not our last year we're all playing. There's a lot of great players on this team, and I think we could just have repeated success over the next few years.

The Lions certainly have a great number of young players who showed promise last season, and it will be key for them to lock in players like Hutchinson to ensure winning seasons for the next decade.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Aidan Hutchinson hasn't yet reached the upper echelons in terms of sack production, but his pressure numbers are already off the charts, as his 92 QB pressures since entering the league in 2022 rank third during that span. In 2023, he was especially good, racking up 62 pressures, about 20 percent more than the next best guy, Maxx Crosby, who had 50.

If the Lions can stay healthy, it's hard to argue against young and key defensive players like Hutchinson, safety Brian Branch, linebacker Jack Campbell, and defensive tackle Alim McNeil. The offense is also filled with youth, employing players like running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam Laporta, tackle Penei Sewell, and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Those are just a few of the names, and that does not include veteran star players like star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who turns 25 this season, and quarterback Jared Goff, who will be 30 in October. Hutchinson belief that Detroit will contend for many years yet is bolstered by the fact that they re-signed key contributors in St. Brown, Sewell, and Goff to market-setting extensions this offseason

The Youth of the Detroit Lions Category Stat Projected starters 25 and under 13 Total players under 25 and under 50 Projected starters 30 and over 3 Total players 30 and over 7

All confidence aside, the road to the Super Bowl may be harder for Motor City if the NFC North has indeed improved, as many expect. On top of that, with their 2023 success also comes a stronger schedule for the divisional champs in 2024. The Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

